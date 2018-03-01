₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,832 members, 4,138,330 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 10:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany (8292 Views)
Germany Set To Lunch First Transparent Car / Transparent Car By A German Company / A Transparent Car? How Real Is This? (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by AutoReportNG: 8:34pm
What about having a transparent car drive you in the city of Lagos, Abuja or anywhere in Nigeria? To some its just having your privacy been blown open, well, car manufacturers are thinking differently as they have unveiled one in Germany. A car company in Germany today presented to the World the first transparent car from ZF company, the car is equipped with different security systems. This transparent car was presented on the second press day of the Frankfurt Auto Show IAA which was hosted in Frankfurt, Germany.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-world-first-transparent-car.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by AutoReportNG: 8:34pm
Will you drive this car? Let's hear from you
See more pictures here
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-world-first-transparent-car.html
1 Like
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by FortifiedCity: 8:39pm
Ogbonnaya onu please come and show them that buhari's government is now producing pencil in Nigeria.
Produce your transparent car while buhari's government produces pencil.... . all na technology
25 Likes
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Godwinfury(m): 8:44pm
I will drive it... if only they can sell it to me at 99.8% discount rate.
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by divinehand2003(m): 8:50pm
The future is here.
Awaiting transparent clothes too.
6 Likes
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by crotonite(m): 9:02pm
.. This is a typical example of he who drives a glass car should not throw stones.
imagine you you hit a car like this from behind and it instantly shatters
5 Likes
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by AutoReportNG: 9:16pm
crotonite:
But you don't need to worry about paints or scratching excepting the other drivers are ready to buy market
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by crotonite(m): 9:29pm
AutoReportNG:those are the very few advantages of the car... But i think the disadvantages will outweigh it's advantages.
do you think a car like this will endure repeated impact of entering potholes without developing ugly cracks...?
1 Like
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by hardeywhale2: 10:05pm
Germany producing the same picture every year?
I saw this last year or 2 years ago......
Abi it's Sakamanje?
1 Like
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Doilooklikeicare(m): 10:05pm
See as e be like pure water
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Pidginwhisper: 10:06pm
Well, atleast we've started producing pencil
4 Likes
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by jerflakes(m): 10:06pm
divinehand2003:
Just take of your clothes
And you have transparency
No need to wait
2 Likes
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by ameri9ja: 10:06pm
Nice
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Bamz(m): 10:06pm
Godwinfury:
Kuku carry gun
1 Like
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by lablonclacla: 10:07pm
crotonite:
f
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Millz404(m): 10:07pm
Na wao.... Make person do get money o... No be only admire we come this world come do
3 Likes
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by chuksjuve(m): 10:07pm
This one will cause accident on Nigerians road..
Meanwhile we are still planning on manufacturing pencil in 2018
What an unfair world
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by lexy2014: 10:07pm
FortifiedCity:let me speak 4d prof. D spirit of Jonathan is still disturbing us if not we would have gone far.
1 Like
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by sirusX(m): 10:07pm
crotonite:No remedy to repair except replacements
1 Like
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Gangster1ms: 10:07pm
Person no go fit receive bj inside this kain car na.. privacy is gold.
1 Like
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:07pm
car made of glass?
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Clarinett(m): 10:08pm
It's transparent doesn't mean it's glass
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:08pm
Gangster1ms:Bad man
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Acidosis(m): 10:08pm
and the tyre?
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by dearpreye(m): 10:08pm
While we keep having debates on such irrelevant issues as tithes.
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by BruncleZuma: 10:08pm
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Ayoswit(f): 10:09pm
Hmmm
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by Boyooosa(m): 10:09pm
This is happening in the same world where our own INEC is still uncovering illegal registration centres while some people are still looking forward to siphon public funds.... Nawao! Thank God for the intelligent people of life sha.
No more finger-driving, if u understand what I mean...
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by chykmoni(m): 10:09pm
This car can never be imported in a 'pot-hole' country like Nigeria. Drive this type of car in Lagos-Ibadan express way and see if any part of the car will remain intact.
Nothing in Nigeria is transparent! Not even ordinary pure water.
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by BlackDBagba: 10:09pm
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by roqrules04(m): 10:09pm
Nigerians will still tint the glasses
1 Like
|Re: World First Transparent Car Launched In Germany by daddymaruto: 10:09pm
splendid!
Best Engine Oil For Mitsubishi Carisma / Tyre Size. Sienna And Co Pls Help / How I Was Trampled By A G-wag G63 AMG At Akure-owo Axis.
Viewing this topic: szen(m), dheaven, hardeywhale2, spymaster(m), balogz(m), Kedro(m), somehow, Arinze96(m), PasNina(m), Alezy(m), ebony12345, emmykk(m), Tyrese80, samsard(m), vincencior(m), wman(m), Praisemelody(m), cigie(m), preggy, Fatherson, ekenetheorg(m), horlayemi2012, praxs(m), firebaby(f), tollytexy(m), AutoReportNG, dsealofGod(m), BrainnewsNg(f), ezeonline2(m), darkhorizon, Ozone1304, Iyalayaibomaku, 2kass(m), Akalia(m), casydigital(m), LasGidiOwner, Queenserah26(f), Only1mi(f), Garphar(m), Namzy(m), Ufranklin92(m), confiritch(m), ifeanyichukwu100(m), bayoadeyanju, flawedkay(m), keleants(m), sett1ngz, atakama, Vikky014(f), Cowmilk(m), funshint(m), Maccollins21(m), Benz4pimp(m), 1x2x3, pillarmaria(m), ruggedtimi(m), EmagNig(m), musa234(m), danielukwuru(m), zinnee24, Crea2morrow, Ovie56(m), 2ng2ng(m), shaklisco, Heffalump(m), Subsidy101(m), strangler, hlemon, oilfielden(m), dejiokiri(m), ikukuhero, Ofemini(m), Toks2008(m), AngelicDamsel(f), Dreamwaker(m), abbeytoyin, SheIsElle(f), oloye0123, ossy7881, k2fresh, and1one, kluv2(m), coachee247, subseaman(m), Peinstein, apesinola001(m), olawunmi05(f), platinumtt, chrisbest2013, SSBathroomsLtd(m), Thankgodtt(m), abbeyloyee(m), Smhart1(f), Oluwasaeon(m), Innobee99(m), syncACE(m), rhetorical17, nkbeauty(f), crypta007(m), Samostical(m), johnaruson(m), Iceman2017(m), dondaddycares(m), abumohammad92, bikat, mistaslash, lumzybo, computergeek(f), Xsem(m), Donbraye(m), DaniDani(m), edward1984(m), sollex(m), Omokoredeomoniy(m), temmytope68(m), gmtanwa25(f), contease(m), tejiritex, RichardRexs(m), princekalani, Eshiettk(m), Pebcak, emmchi(m), toscolee(m), Silva79(f), princestars(m), Amunique, bronks9174, Skillfullulu(m), zealblinks(m), skimmy005, naijaparrot, chiventoline(m), Pastis, collwriters, PrinceFola(m), Mikepenny5, owaztech, temmypotter(m), mayorlikeu(m), Odey1997(m), DeZoro(m), VanityUponVanit, durablekudu, dorox(m), yankison(m), Caustics, Zoharariel(m), proudlyND(m), nas00(m), ideamaster(m), Uncleodi(m), Alexanda07(m), AOHMOTORS, blowedfish, onyourown04(m), DaObserver(m), Kingwizzy16(m), binsanni(m), Afinn01, lilytender, ALCOHOLKILLS(m), methodman(m), aniere, cosxzbay, charlieboy93(m), complex2000, walexzee11(m), toast224, WORLDPEACE(m), rhamses, royalads, chiochio1(m), Kayus4real, Mckandre(m), Penisinpenisout(m), realrilwan, amclimax(m), Obiohai and 267 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7