Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-world-first-transparent-car.html What about having a transparent car drive you in the city of Lagos, Abuja or anywhere in Nigeria? To some its just having your privacy been blown open, well, car manufacturers are thinking differently as they have unveiled one in Germany. A car company in Germany today presented to the World the first transparent car from ZF company, the car is equipped with different security systems. This transparent car was presented on the second press day of the Frankfurt Auto Show IAA which was hosted in Frankfurt, Germany.





See more pictures here



http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-world-first-transparent-car.html Will you drive this car? Let's hear from you





Ogbonnaya onu please come and show them that buhari's government is now producing pencil in Nigeria.



Produce your transparent car while buhari's government produces pencil.... . all na technology Ogbonnaya onu please come and show them that buhari's government is now producing pencil in Nigeria.Produce your transparent car while buhari's government produces pencil.... . all na technology 25 Likes

I will drive it... if only they can sell it to me at 99.8% discount rate.

The future is here.



Awaiting transparent clothes too. 6 Likes

.. This is a typical example of he who drives a glass car should not throw stones.



imagine you you hit a car like this from behind and it instantly shatters 5 Likes

But you don't need to worry about paints or scratching excepting the other drivers are ready to buy market But you don't need to worry about paints or scratching excepting the other drivers are ready to buy market

But you don't need to worry about paints or scratching excepting the other drivers are ready to buy market those are the very few advantages of the car... But i think the disadvantages will outweigh it's advantages.



do you think a car like this will endure repeated impact of entering potholes without developing ugly cracks...? those are the very few advantages of the car... But i think the disadvantages will outweigh it's advantages.do you think a car like this will endure repeated impact of entering potholes without developing ugly cracks...? 1 Like

Germany producing the same picture every year?



I saw this last year or 2 years ago......



Abi it's Sakamanje? 1 Like

See as e be like pure water

Well, atleast we've started producing pencil 4 Likes

Just take of your clothes



And you have transparency



No need to wait Just take of your clothesAnd you have transparencyNo need to wait 2 Likes

Nice

Kuku carry gun Kuku carry gun 1 Like

Na wao.... Make person do get money o... No be only admire we come this world come do 3 Likes

This one will cause accident on Nigerians road..



Meanwhile we are still planning on manufacturing pencil in 2018



What an unfair world

Produce your transparent car while buhari's government produces pencil.... . all natural technology let me speak 4d prof. D spirit of Jonathan is still disturbing us if not we would have gone far. let me speak 4d prof. D spirit of Jonathan is still disturbing us if not we would have gone far. 1 Like

do you think a car like this will endure repeated impact of entering potholes without developing ugly cracks...? No remedy to repair except replacements No remedy to repair except replacements 1 Like

Person no go fit receive bj inside this kain car na.. privacy is gold. 1 Like

car made of glass?

It's transparent doesn't mean it's glass

and the tyre?

While we keep having debates on such irrelevant issues as tithes.

Hmmm

This is happening in the same world where our own INEC is still uncovering illegal registration centres while some people are still looking forward to siphon public funds.... Nawao! Thank God for the intelligent people of life sha.

No more finger-driving, if u understand what I mean...



This car can never be imported in a 'pot-hole' country like Nigeria. Drive this type of car in Lagos-Ibadan express way and see if any part of the car will remain intact.

Nothing in Nigeria is transparent! Not even ordinary pure water. This car can never be imported in a 'pot-hole' country like Nigeria. Drive this type of car in Lagos-Ibadan express way and see if any part of the car will remain intact.Nothing in Nigeria is transparent! Not even ordinary pure water.

Nigerians will still tint the glasses 1 Like