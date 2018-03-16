₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,832 members, 4,138,327 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 10:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech (5646 Views)
University Of Jos Dismissed 5 Students Also Publicized Their Photos / Protest In Yabatech Over Death Of A Final Year Student (see Photos) / SNIPER Now Trending In YABATECH CAMPUS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by metronaija: 9:00pm
The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), has called on the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to urgently intervene and void the sack of a lecturer, Mr Joseph Akeju, whose appointment was terminated by the governing council of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos, for exposing corrupt practices at the institution.
Mr. Akeju, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Accountancy at Yabatech was dismissed for seven years for using his position then, as bursar, to expose corrupt practices at the College.
Although he was recalled in 2016 after the Minister of Education gave the directive for his immediate reinstatement, Akeju who has worked for 31 years at Yabatech may be denied his entitlements due to the recent termination of his appointment by the college’s governing council, just a few days to his retirement.
In a letter signed by its Coordinator, Chido Onumah, AFRICMIL, a civil society organisation committed to creating awareness and advancing the safety of whistleblowers, said it was imperative for the Minister of Education to look into the case of Mr. Akeju as any step taken to deny him his entitlements as a patriotic and upright retiring public servant will spell doom for the fight against corruption.
AFRICMIL expressed sadness over Mr. Akeju’s predicament and urged the Minister of Education to protect the interest of the lecturer who had blown the whistle against corruption.
According to AFRICMIL, Akeju’s recent dismissal by the management of Yabatech was pure vendetta to prevent him from getting his entitlements.
“Mr. Akeju is due for retirement from public service on 20th of March, 2018, but the chairman of the governing council, in a glaring act of desperation, perfected a scheme to deny him a dignified and honourable exit with the purported dismissal,” the letter noted.
AFRICMIL described the dismissal of Mr. Akeju as “vengeful, malicious and unjust,” noting that the action of the governing council of Yabatech was unmistakably a retaliation for Mr. Akeju’s outspokenness on the mismanagement and lack of openness and accountability perpetrated by the current governing council.
AFRICMIL said the continuous intimidation of Nigerians who have chosen to expose corruption will not only be a setback for the anti-corruption fight, but will also make it difficult for anyone to blow the whistle.
http://www.metronaija.ng/lecturer-dismissed-for-exposing-corruption-in-yabatech/
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by FortifiedCity: 9:08pm
Please confirm if those who sacked him are related to buhari?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by tohshine(m): 9:17pm
Nigeria is a joke..
2 Likes
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by nairavsdollars(f): 9:17pm
Eh yah...he wants to blow whistle to collect N5m but ended up losing his means of livelihood
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by Igba123: 9:17pm
No! Impossicant! Baba is fighting corruption.
On a more serious note; dis is wickedness and d govt shouldn't allow it stand.
1 Like
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by Lincoln275(m): 9:17pm
this is naija
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by free2ryhme: 9:17pm
metronaija:
Leaders in position of authority in this country are good at one thing, and one thing only
how to be wicked towards their fellow man
8 Likes
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by abrahambest(m): 9:18pm
Big joke
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by Sniper4real(m): 9:18pm
Hnm
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by Godswillnwaoma(m): 9:18pm
which way Nigeria?
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by chykmoni(m): 9:18pm
so he noticed that there was corrupt practices at the twilight of his career? Poor old man. He should pray harder if not, Yabatech will 'El Rufai' him like Kaduna state teachers.
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by yeyerolling: 9:18pm
Dem still dey on this matter chai
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by Arsenalholic(m): 9:19pm
tohshine:A monstrous one, sadly.
That's why I don't get saddened by the 'shithole' jokes anymore.
2 Likes
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by joshuakdboy(m): 9:19pm
This is a serious issue. I hope the truth is found and proper judgement takes course
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by IwillSucced(m): 9:19pm
And they said Nigeria will be great a gain mtchewwww
1 Like
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by Sphilip1(m): 9:19pm
typing....
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by DSDLIVEREPORT: 9:19pm
Wickedness in low places. Let no man play God.
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by bayaar(m): 9:19pm
Our Education System Is A Joke.
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by gmoni2(m): 9:19pm
corrupted nation elect corrupted leaders.
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by Peacebeels: 9:20pm
How To Cope During Your First Year In School.
The first year in school is always a great one but with the tremendous amount of activities, both the ones that will bring about your success, fun and happiness, and ones that will make you feel bad about yourself and feel the school was not meant for you.
READ MORE https://eduguidehub.com/how-to-cope-during-first-year-in-school/
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by TheKingIsHere: 9:21pm
Shithole country
1 Like
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by gmoni2(m): 9:22pm
nairavsdollars:
people who elect corrupted leaders are no victims ,but accomplice.
1 Like
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by porshnuel(m): 9:22pm
[quote author=bayaar post=65900�
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by Ochinawata01(m): 9:22pm
Nigerians and Nigeria are two unserious group.
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by porshnuel(m): 9:22pm
���
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by congorasta: 9:23pm
the only solution is to disintegrate this country
1 Like
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by dkronicle(m): 9:23pm
I hope God protects him because corruption is among Nigeria's constition.
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by adotaba: 9:24pm
Its well for Naija
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by mekonglobal(m): 9:24pm
And Buhari says change begins with me
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by dreamwords: 9:25pm
nairaland mods should verify news before putting it on front page to avoid going to jail
|Re: Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech by mekonglobal(m): 9:25pm
And u say change begins with me
Open University Is Never A Part-time Institution / Man Blows Himself With Oil To Look Like HULK / Any Negative Marking In JAMB Exams?
Viewing this topic: uuzba(m), Bamz(m), OmoDavido(m), olusayeroyagi(m), ovcwality(m), classyc, StaffofOrayan(m), habayinc(m), Clue147, pixey(m), Dootty(m), duduzz, herraph, tosine25, LogicStatement, Onyenna(m), Wole4real, Yem2ram(m), Elcemento(m), mrpeps, JoyousMum2016, conductorL5, fratermathy(m), icnsystem(m), Champella(m), Ykman(m), maadman, lovekillz(m), nigmarelli(m), Oche211(m), Lanrewaju62, frankman365(m), shilefan2(m), jaxxy(m), Curiouscity(m), Graciouscharis, shiffynaani(m), aby777(f), Asolab(m), kingkakaone(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20