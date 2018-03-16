Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Lecturer Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Yabatech (5646 Views)

Mr. Akeju, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Accountancy at Yabatech was dismissed for seven years for using his position then, as bursar, to expose corrupt practices at the College.



Although he was recalled in 2016 after the Minister of Education gave the directive for his immediate reinstatement, Akeju who has worked for 31 years at Yabatech may be denied his entitlements due to the recent termination of his appointment by the college’s governing council, just a few days to his retirement.



In a letter signed by its Coordinator, Chido Onumah, AFRICMIL, a civil society organisation committed to creating awareness and advancing the safety of whistleblowers, said it was imperative for the Minister of Education to look into the case of Mr. Akeju as any step taken to deny him his entitlements as a patriotic and upright retiring public servant will spell doom for the fight against corruption.



AFRICMIL expressed sadness over Mr. Akeju’s predicament and urged the Minister of Education to protect the interest of the lecturer who had blown the whistle against corruption.



According to AFRICMIL, Akeju’s recent dismissal by the management of Yabatech was pure vendetta to prevent him from getting his entitlements.



“Mr. Akeju is due for retirement from public service on 20th of March, 2018, but the chairman of the governing council, in a glaring act of desperation, perfected a scheme to deny him a dignified and honourable exit with the purported dismissal,” the letter noted.



AFRICMIL described the dismissal of Mr. Akeju as “vengeful, malicious and unjust,” noting that the action of the governing council of Yabatech was unmistakably a retaliation for Mr. Akeju’s outspokenness on the mismanagement and lack of openness and accountability perpetrated by the current governing council.



AFRICMIL said the continuous intimidation of Nigerians who have chosen to expose corruption will not only be a setback for the anti-corruption fight, but will also make it difficult for anyone to blow the whistle.



Please confirm if those who sacked him are related to buhari? 6 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a joke.. 2 Likes

Eh yah...he wants to blow whistle to collect N5m but ended up losing his means of livelihood

No! Impossicant! Baba is fighting corruption.



On a more serious note; dis is wickedness and d govt shouldn't allow it stand. 1 Like

this is naija

Leaders in position of authority in this country are good at one thing, and one thing only



how to be wicked towards their fellow man Leaders in position of authority in this country are good at one thing, and one thing onlyhow to be wicked towards their fellow man 8 Likes

Big joke

Hnm

which way Nigeria?



so he noticed that there was corrupt practices at the twilight of his career? Poor old man. He should pray harder if not, Yabatech will 'El Rufai' him like Kaduna state teachers. so he noticed that there was corrupt practices at the twilight of his career? Poor old man. He should pray harder if not, Yabatech will 'El Rufai' him like Kaduna state teachers.

Dem still dey on this matter chai

tohshine:

Nigeria is a joke.. A monstrous one, sadly.



That's why I don't get saddened by the 'shithole' jokes anymore. A monstrous one, sadly.That's why I don't get saddened by the 'shithole' jokes anymore. 2 Likes

This is a serious issue. I hope the truth is found and proper judgement takes course

And they said Nigeria will be great a gain mtchewwww 1 Like

typing....

Wickedness in low places. Let no man play God.

Our Education System Is A Joke.

corrupted nation elect corrupted leaders.

Shithole country 1 Like

nairavsdollars:

Eh yah...he wants to blow whistle to collect N5m but ended up losing his means of livelihood

people who elect corrupted leaders are no victims ,but accomplice. people who elect corrupted leaders are no victims ,but accomplice. 1 Like

Nigerians and Nigeria are two unserious group.

the only solution is to disintegrate this country 1 Like

I hope God protects him because corruption is among Nigeria's constition.

Its well for Naija

And Buhari says change begins with me And Buhari says change begins with me

nairaland mods should verify news before putting it on front page to avoid going to jail