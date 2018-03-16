₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by metronaija2: 9:15pm
Governors at the wedding of Fatima, daughter of billionaire, Alkali Aliko Dangote and Jamil, son of former Police Inspector General, Alhaji MD Abubakar, on Friday, in Kano.
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by metronaija2: 9:15pm
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:16pm
Behold a parliament of Nigeria's problems.
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by usba: 9:21pm
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by 2morogobeta(f): 9:42pm
enjoying naija money whilst we are suffering
oh no not me, im in the UK enjoying good tinz whilst you people have no light hahahaha
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by jagaban12: 9:42pm
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by ABJDOT(m): 9:42pm
ok
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 9:42pm
Boko Horam won't bomb today.
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 9:42pm
Connectivity
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:43pm
So una no invite a whole me wike
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 9:43pm
2morogobeta:you dull Sha
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by yemzzy22(m): 9:44pm
rich will always get married to the rich once leaving the poor once alone suffering nice happy married life still
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Olamiz: 9:44pm
S33 dem.... God dey o
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by NLEFCC(m): 9:44pm
How to solve Nigeria's problem. Press delete...oh no i cant find that key...let me just press snooze...
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by 2morogobeta(f): 9:45pm
are u jealous because you are enjoying bad road that will lead to car crash, with no ambulance or good hospital facilities?
whilst im enjoying good road... any small trouble i can call 999 ambulance, police will come on the express... with good facilities
oh im enjoying my uk oh
Ekiseme:
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by daddymaruto: 9:47pm
We hail o
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Owamudia: 9:47pm
2morogobeta:
Tax nko?
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 9:47pm
2morogobeta:
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by point5: 9:48pm
God ...no hope for common man again in Nija
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 9:48pm
I didn't saw my state governor there. He has no time for bullshiiiiiiiiiit
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Kaylhey20: 9:52pm
Enemyofpeace:who wrote this " I didn't saw". Awon benue state graduate.
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 9:53pm
Lol, see Aig Imohkuede looking like PA.
There’s level to this bullsh*t mehn!
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 9:53pm
Kaylhey20:did you saw your own?
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Treasure1919(f): 9:57pm
And am yet to spot Bill Gate's
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by porshnuel(m): 10:04pm
owambe republic of nigeria
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 10:05pm
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Unluckrees(m): 10:06pm
Evil Doers!
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Yankee101: 10:19pm
Proof that they are not sure they are returning to office...fix all the weddings now and be done with....Ganduje, Osinbajo, Dangote (E sponsor Buhari)
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by Mrchippychappy(m): 10:22pm
Did anyone of the governors bother to "storm" Benue, Plateau or Kogi to pay a visit to the Nigerians who were victims of the fulani herdsmen attack.
|Re: Governors At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 10:28pm
There is honor amongst thieves
While the idiotic pigs of Nigeria supports them
