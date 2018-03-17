Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) (8809 Views)

Rihanna Promotes Dreamcatchersda And Wizkid's 'Nowo' As She Celebrates Herself / My daughter's beauty is something else - Maheeda gushes over daughter / Tee Billz Gushes Over Tiwa Savage's Beauty(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The singer also asked everyone who knows his mother school to feel free to come and flex starting from 5pm today.



He wrote; "Happy birthday sweetheart �... If you know my mums school, feel free to come and flex from 5pm till u belle full � .. Let's celebrate her � ... She's so adorable � ,she knows that I love � her so so much,tho shes not on instagram so no need for the fake shii... #"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BgZzUh0FKDZ



Source: Gabriel Amanyi popularly known as Terry G gushes over his mother as she turns a year older today , the singer takes to his Instagram page to gush about how adorable she is.The singer also asked everyone who knows his mother school to feel free to come and flex starting from 5pm today.He wrote;Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/03/17/terry-g-gushes-over-his-adorable-mum/

lalasticlala 1 Like







Ur pikin nor gree sing again oh , abeg help me ask am wetin happy











See that old chair , reminds me of wayback Mama Terry G Happy birthday ohUr pikin nor gree sing again oh , abeg help me ask am wetin happySee that old chair , reminds me of wayback 5 Likes 1 Share



see, we need to start saying d truth in diz Nigeria so we can move forward where is d beautysee, we need to start saying d truth in diz Nigeria so we can move forward 8 Likes















See also

Who rock Fouad Sarkis Dress better between Omotola and Ndidi >>> Hbd mommaSee alsoWho rock Fouad Sarkis Dress better between Omotola and Ndidi >>> http://www.praizeupdate.com/see-this-viral-photo-of-a-lady-in-cleavage-baring-outfit-in-the-club/

OneCorner:

where is d beauty

see, we need to start saying d truth in diz Nigeria so we can move forward Show ur your mama if she no go be like isiewu Show ur your mama if she no go be like isiewu 52 Likes 1 Share















See below for promo.. Like that spider car.See below for promo..

the true meaning of two face is what terry g is 1 Like



over resemble over resemble

She's either 'forever-young' or Terry G is much younger than I thought.



HBD to her. 4 Likes

wow shes really pretty..hbd mama terry 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok





See as this bros just pack him kaya relocate back go upcoming artiste levels like Panshak Zamani 1 Like

na village compound be dat ooo

She was beautifully dark, now she's fair, money yaff changed her complexion, and she's even praying to God(on camera) to bless Ginger the swagger 1 Like

after the clouds comes the rain and after the rain comes the sunshine. 2 Likes

OK we are coming but u no tell us the name and location of her school

If this is terry g's Mother then how old is terry G...this lady that look like terry G follow her directly as siblings...

That means terry G is taking care if her...she's ageless and pretty 3 Likes

Foolish people, covering the number plate of a 2007 1.5m naira car

Hbd

Happy birthday mama Terry

Happy Birthday Mama T.G...

I go die don build house for mum...terry u know what I mean



BTW y r u covering d number plate of DAT yeye motor

in d b4 pictures terryG was fair and d mother was dark.. now d mother is fair and terryG is dark.. why

Am just saying.. Do women actually become fairer as they agein d b4 pictures terryG was fair and d mother was dark.. now d mother is fair and terryG is dark.. whyAm just saying..

OboOlora:

Foolish people, covering the number plate of a 2007 1.5m naira car

Onlno Onlno

OboOlora:

Foolish people, covering the number plate of a 2007 1.5m naira car

OneCorner:

where is d beauty

see, we need to start saying d truth in diz Nigeria so we can move forward

no go kill urself for Igbo matter o?

You will soon commit suicide like Awolowo.

no go kill urself for Igbo matter o?You will soon commit suicide like Awolowo.

Kool

Who da hell is Terry g

hajoke2000:

. after the clouds comes the rain after the rain comes the sunshine. .

Money don finish. Na muscle he dey drive now