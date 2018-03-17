₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Mandynews(f): 2:23am
Gabriel Amanyi popularly known as Terry G gushes over his mother as she turns a year older today , the singer takes to his Instagram page to gush about how adorable she is.
The singer also asked everyone who knows his mother school to feel free to come and flex starting from 5pm today.
He wrote; "Happy birthday sweetheart �... If you know my mums school, feel free to come and flex from 5pm till u belle full � .. Let's celebrate her � ... She's so adorable � ,she knows that I love � her so so much,tho shes not on instagram so no need for the fake shii... #"
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Mandynews(f): 2:27am
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:30am
Mama Terry G Happy birthday oh
Ur pikin nor gree sing again oh , abeg help me ask am wetin happy
See that old chair , reminds me of wayback
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by OneCorner: 3:53am
where is d beauty
see, we need to start saying d truth in diz Nigeria so we can move forward
8 Likes
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 5:32am
Hbd momma
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by tyson98: 5:35am
OneCorner:Show ur your mama if she no go be like isiewu
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 6:47am
Like that spider car.
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by bottlecap: 7:06am
the true meaning of two face is what terry g is
1 Like
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:51am
over resemble
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by stag: 9:53am
She's either 'forever-young' or Terry G is much younger than I thought.
HBD to her.
4 Likes
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by marvin906(m): 9:54am
wow shes really pretty..hbd mama terry
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by money121(m): 9:55am
Ok
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:55am
See as this bros just pack him kaya relocate back go upcoming artiste levels like Panshak Zamani
1 Like
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Gabflex: 9:55am
na village compound be dat ooo
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 9:56am
She was beautifully dark, now she's fair, money yaff changed her complexion, and she's even praying to God(on camera) to bless Ginger the swagger
1 Like
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by hajoke2000(f): 9:56am
after the clouds comes the rain and after the rain comes the sunshine.
2 Likes
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 9:57am
OK we are coming but u no tell us the name and location of her school
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 9:58am
If this is terry g's Mother then how old is terry G...this lady that look like terry G follow her directly as siblings...
That means terry G is taking care if her...she's ageless and pretty
3 Likes
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 9:59am
Foolish people, covering the number plate of a 2007 1.5m naira car
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by visijo(m): 9:59am
Hbd
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by richG: 9:59am
Happy birthday mama Terry
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 10:00am
Happy Birthday Mama T.G...
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Samirana360(m): 10:00am
I go die don build house for mum...terry u know what I mean
BTW y r u covering d number plate of DAT yeye motor
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by urbanemind: 10:00am
Do women actually become fairer as they age in d b4 pictures terryG was fair and d mother was dark.. now d mother is fair and terryG is dark.. why
Am just saying..
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 10:01am
OboOlora:
Onlno
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 10:02am
OboOlora:
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 10:02am
OneCorner:
no go kill urself for Igbo matter o?
You will soon commit suicide like Awolowo.
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Lovenkraand: 10:03am
Kool
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Iscoalarcon: 10:04am
Who da hell is Terry g
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by iceberryose(m): 10:05am
hajoke2000:.
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by yeyerolling: 10:05am
Money don finish. Na muscle he dey drive now
|Re: Terry G Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos) by Chizzychinny(f): 10:05am
HBD momma
