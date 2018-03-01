₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by CastedAyo: 5:18am
A young man's life is being made a living hell by his ex-girlfriend after he broke up with her, but the University has refused to take action after he reported the incident.
According to the man, his ex-girlfriend named Aaliyah Holliday cut him with a knife last October. In November, after they broke up for the first time, she caused a gas leak in his room but he survived it.
Later in November, they got back together and that's when the physical violence began. In January this year, she raped him and continued to abuse him through the month. They broke up again in February this year and since then she's been stalking and threatening him.
He has reported the incident to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York but they have remained silent. After he reported, the girl began threatening his mother and his friends too.
She later sent him a mail asking him to drop the charges against her, else she and her roommates will declare war on him. A female friend of the male victim has brought the case to social media since Cornell University has refused to handle the situation.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by CastedAyo: 5:21am
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by daewoorazer(m): 5:25am
The Boy’s third name is suegbe
If you report this kain tori to 9ja ascaris, they’d refer you to yaba left straight!
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by greatnaija01: 5:32am
For a woman to RAPE a guy.... hmmmm but why did the man report? maybe he didnt enjoy it, reporting just shows how WEAK he is!
INJUSTICE everywhere.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by blackpanthar: 5:40am
oH BOY SEE ENJOYMENT. asides the stabbing sha
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by biacan(f): 5:47am
Report ko......heport ni..... Why would he report her to the authorities when he enjoyed it when he was busy posting six packs on social media he didn't remember he thinks he can play a fast one on her but finally got trapped
Still can't believe a grown ass man will open his mouth and say he gets raped when he enjoyed it
Abeg comot make I see road
**THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL**
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by don4real18(m): 6:08am
When a man is soft
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by hajoke2000(f): 6:10am
hmmmm
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by purem(m): 6:36am
The woman should have make it known to her friends about her results but the account will never be credited do to unnecessary driving on the highway just to prove that Barcelona is never a mate to Chelsea in this country coz am just too tired and confuse to make you read all this
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by acenazt: 7:00am
Lmao olodo baba handle this Jezebel instead of waiting for someone to help.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by ubunja(m): 7:14am
greatnaija01:see your worship of the vagina
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by ubunja(m): 7:16am
biacan:so a woman must not enjoy rape but a man must enjoy rape? your sexism is off the charts.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by Fadiga24(m): 7:19am
look at this small girl
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by kevoh(m): 7:44am
The feminists will have come out gun blazing if the roles were reversed! The police will have found a good reason to lock a black man in jail if the roles were reversed. But because a man (whether soft or not) is being bullied and sexually assaulted by a female everyone keeps quiet including the school authorities and the police. SMH for this world!
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by Rex123(m): 8:43am
biacan:
Ladies shouldnt report rape since they enjoyed it too!
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by Sheuns(m): 8:52am
Mr. Nice Guy. Dey do gentleman till she go kill you. Ode.
All these feminists on NL sef. One above said he enjoyed it so he shouldn't report and the one below said she doesn't believe the story is true. But if it were the other way around now, they would not bother to verify and start slamming the man shouting their popular slogan..... Hypocrites dem.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by Amarabae(f): 9:29am
I doubt this story
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by Amirullaha(m): 9:30am
Amarabae:Because it did not happen in Nigeria abi
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by gypsey(m): 9:31am
biacan:so you think a man can not be raped by a woman? so when women are raped do they enjoy it?
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by MorataFC: 9:31am
This small girl raped this Braun strowman type of a man?
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by thunderbabs: 9:32am
Na psychos be most girls nowadays oo.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by Beedude(m): 9:32am
He Is not A Man
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by yeyerolling: 9:32am
Later black sista go vex brodas are going for oyinbo
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by hezy4real01(m): 9:33am
This one that I will just break her hands if she try to touch me sef....
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by link2ok22: 9:33am
biacan:
Feeble and myopic minded objects, they only tink in one direction. So many ladies also enjoys been raped.
If you cool on them yu are a weakling, when yu are not, yu either labelled a bully or woman beater.
When yu Dnt spend on them yu are stingy, when yu do you labelled a mugu*.
When they get raped they scream down the heavens, when men get raped it's nothing cos they enjoyed it.
Women are as confused as the little boy below
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by fvckme(f): 9:34am
So women also rape men!
Unbelievable..
Domestic Violence at its peak
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by imiski(m): 9:34am
If woman was at the receiving end of this story you would see a lot of feminist condemning him, but now that it's man, a lot of unreasonable women are saying he enjoyed it....and it gets me angry, the rate of hypocrisy in most women.the guy below me, with your type of reasoning you would continue to remain below me(even nairaland knows that)
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by HajimeSaito(m): 9:34am
If you believe this nonsense then a snake must have swallowed your brain.The guy commenting above me is suffering from the terminal stages of Advanced Intellectual Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The poor guy actually believes he is making sense.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by Olii(f): 9:34am
This is gobe, big trouble.
|Re: Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported by Apple2: 9:35am
Like seriously? You can't rape me, I will just tell my manhood to shrink inside and I wl be like a stone, I wonder what you gonna do with me
