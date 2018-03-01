Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man's Girlfriend Raped & Stabbed Him. School Takes No Action After He Reported (14630 Views)

Bilyamin Muhammed Bello & Maryam Sanda's Wedding Photos Before She Stabbed Him / 300-level Abia State University Student Raped & Stabbed In School Hostel.. / ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the man, his ex-girlfriend named Aaliyah Holliday cut him with a knife last October. In November, after they broke up for the first time, she caused a gas leak in his room but he survived it.



Later in November, they got back together and that's when the physical violence began. In January this year, she raped him and continued to abuse him through the month. They broke up again in February this year and since then she's been stalking and threatening him.



He has reported the incident to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York but they have remained silent. After he reported, the girl began threatening his mother and his friends too.



She later sent him a mail asking him to drop the charges against her, else she and her roommates will declare war on him. A female friend of the male victim has brought the case to social media since Cornell University has refused to handle the situation.





Culled from;



https://mobile.twitter.com/saintava/status/974074640111947776 A young man's life is being made a living hell by his ex-girlfriend after he broke up with her, but the University has refused to take action after he reported the incident.According to the man, his ex-girlfriend named Aaliyah Holliday cut him with a knife last October. In November, after they broke up for the first time, she caused a gas leak in his room but he survived it.Later in November, they got back together and that's when the physical violence began. In January this year, she raped him and continued to abuse him through the month. They broke up again in February this year and since then she's been stalking and threatening him.He has reported the incident to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York but they have remained silent. After he reported, the girl began threatening his mother and his friends too.She later sent him a mail asking him to drop the charges against her, else she and her roommates will declare war on him. A female friend of the male victim has brought the case to social media since Cornell University has refused to handle the situation.Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/mans-girlfriend-raped-stabbed-university-takes-no-action-reported.html





The Boy’s third name is suegbe



If you report this kain tori to 9ja ascaris, they’d refer you to yaba left straight!



47 Likes 2 Shares

For a woman to RAPE a guy.... hmmmm but why did the man report? maybe he didnt enjoy it, reporting just shows how WEAK he is!



INJUSTICE everywhere. 3 Likes

asides the stabbing sha oH BOY SEE ENJOYMENT.asides the stabbing sha 1 Like

when he was busy posting six packs on social media he didn't remember he thinks he can play a fast one on her but finally got trapped





Still can't believe a grown ass man will open his mouth and say he gets raped when he enjoyed it





Abeg comot make I see road





**THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL** Report ko......heport ni..... Why would he report her to the authorities when he enjoyed itwhen he was busy posting six packs on social media he didn't rememberhe thinks he can play a fast one on her but finally got trappedStill can't believe a grown ass man will open his mouth and say he gets raped when he enjoyed itAbeg comot make I see road**THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL** 2 Likes 2 Shares

When a man is soft

hmmmm

The woman should have make it known to her friends about her results but the account will never be credited do to unnecessary driving on the highway just to prove that Barcelona is never a mate to Chelsea in this country coz am just too tired and confuse to make you read all this

Lmao olodo baba handle this Jezebel instead of waiting for someone to help.

greatnaija01:

For a woman to RAPE a guy.... hmmmm but why did the man report? maybe he didnt enjoy it, reporting just shows how WEAK he is!



INJUSTICE everywhere. see your worship of the vagina see your worship of the vagina 15 Likes

biacan:

Report ko......heport ni..... Why would he report her to the authorities when he enjoyed it when he was busy posting six packs on social media he didn't remember he thinks he can play a fast one on her but finally got trapped





Still can't believe a grown ass man will open his mouth and say he gets raped when he enjoyed it





Abeg comot make I see road





**THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL** so a woman must not enjoy rape but a man must enjoy rape? your sexism is off the charts. so a woman must not enjoy rape but a man must enjoy rape? your sexism is off the charts. 61 Likes 3 Shares

look at this small girl

The feminists will have come out gun blazing if the roles were reversed! The police will have found a good reason to lock a black man in jail if the roles were reversed. But because a man (whether soft or not) is being bullied and sexually assaulted by a female everyone keeps quiet including the school authorities and the police. SMH for this world! 30 Likes 2 Shares

biacan:

Report ko......heport ni..... Why would he report her to the authorities when he enjoyed it when he was busy posting six packs on social media he didn't remember he thinks he can play a fast one on her but finally got trapped





Still can't believe a grown ass man will open his mouth and say he gets raped when he enjoyed it





Abeg comot make I see road





**THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL**





Ladies shouldnt report rape since they enjoyed it too! Ladies shouldnt report rape since they enjoyed it too! 18 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Nice Guy. Dey do gentleman till she go kill you. Ode.



All these feminists on NL sef. One above said he enjoyed it so he shouldn't report and the one below said she doesn't believe the story is true. But if it were the other way around now, they would not bother to verify and start slamming the man shouting their popular slogan..... Hypocrites dem. 9 Likes

I doubt this story 2 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

I doubt this story Because it did not happen in Nigeria abi Because it did not happen in Nigeria abi 3 Likes

biacan:

Report ko......heport ni..... Why would he report her to the authorities when he enjoyed it when he was busy posting six packs on social media he didn't remember he thinks he can play a fast one on her but finally got trapped





Still can't believe a grown ass man will open his mouth and say he gets raped when he enjoyed it





Abeg comot make I see road





**THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL** so you think a man can not be raped by a woman? so when women are raped do they enjoy it? so you think a man can not be raped by a woman? so when women are raped do they enjoy it? 2 Likes

This small girl raped this Braun strowman type of a man? 6 Likes

Na psychos be most girls nowadays oo. 1 Like

He Is not A Man 1 Like

Later black sista go vex brodas are going for oyinbo 1 Like

This one that I will just break her hands if she try to touch me sef....

biacan:

Report ko......heport ni..... Why would he report her to the authorities when he enjoyed it when he was busy posting six packs on social media he didn't remember he thinks he can play a fast one on her but finally got trapped





Still can't believe a grown ass man will open his mouth and say he gets raped when he enjoyed it





Abeg comot make I see road





**THE QUEEN OF THE NEW SCHOOL**

Feeble and myopic minded objects, they only tink in one direction. So many ladies also enjoys been raped.



If you cool on them yu are a weakling, when yu are not, yu either labelled a bully or woman beater.

When yu Dnt spend on them yu are stingy, when yu do you labelled a mugu*.

When they get raped they scream down the heavens, when men get raped it's nothing cos they enjoyed it.



Women are as confused as the little boy below Feeble and myopic minded objects, they only tink in one direction. So many ladies also enjoys been raped.If you cool on them yu are a weakling, when yu are not, yu either labelled a bully or woman beater.When yu Dnt spend on them yu are stingy, when yu do you labelled a mugu*.When they get raped they scream down the heavens, when men get raped it's nothing cos they enjoyed it.Women are as confused as the little boy below 6 Likes 1 Share



Unbelievable..

Domestic Violence at its peak So women also rape men!Unbelievable..Domestic Violence at its peak

If woman was at the receiving end of this story you would see a lot of feminist condemning him, but now that it's man, a lot of unreasonable women are saying he enjoyed it....and it gets me angry, the rate of hypocrisy in most women.the guy below me, with your type of reasoning you would continue to remain below me(even nairaland knows that) 11 Likes

If you believe this nonsense then a snake must have swallowed your brain.The guy commenting above me is suffering from the terminal stages of Advanced Intellectual Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The poor guy actually believes he is making sense. 3 Likes

This is gobe, big trouble.