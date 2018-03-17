Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line (10706 Views)

Wizkid And His Son, Boluwatife Balogun On Stage: Sola Ogudu Reacts / Boluwatife Balogun, Wizkid's First Son, All Swagged Up In New Photos / Wizkid's Son, Boluwatife Balogun Graduates From First Grade (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wizkid First Son Bolutife Set To Launch Clothing Line



As seen on IG. Bolutife set to launch his own clothing line.



Celebrity son





Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: As seen on IG. Bolutife set to launch his own clothing line.Celebrity sonNews source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/wizkid-first-son-bolutife-set-to-launch-clothing-line/













See more photos here LovelySee more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/wizkid-first-son-bolutife-set-to-launch-clothing-line/

just take a look at the boy he's not looking OK smh Wizkid has failed to perform his fatherly duties towards his first sonjust take a look at the boy he's not looking OK smh 2 Likes 1 Share







Is this boy malnourished or he has sickle cell anemia? Is this boy malnourished or he has sickle cell anemia? 18 Likes 1 Share

this is gud on like opening a twitter account for a goat . 1 Like

biacan:

Wizkid has failed to perform his fatherly duties towards his first son just take a look at the boy he's not looking OK smh how do u want him to look like Ok because him no snap with Bugatti abi because him no wear Gucci or u expect make him fat anyhow sometimes una go dey talk rubbish how do u want him to look likeOk because him no snap with Bugattiabi because him no wear Guccior u expect make him fat anyhowsometimes una go dey talk rubbish 77 Likes 2 Shares







He looks like all dis fullani pikin dat will hold a stranger hand to beg money Na wiskid born dis boyHe looks like all dis fullani pikin dat will hold a stranger hand to beg money 4 Likes

biacan:

Wizkid has failed to perform his fatherly duties towards his first son just take a look at the boy he's not looking OK smh

Bomb dey your head Bomb dey your head 22 Likes

The topic should have been wizkid set to launch clothing line for his son.



Telling me that little boy want to, I disagree. 5 Likes

whatever rocks his boat,, anything he does, we support him..

Team wizkid..

like for wizkid and share for buhari.. 6 Likes 20 Shares

See the skull head on this little boys cloth. The mother well so? 2 Likes

this small boy?

just remove ''wizkid'' from this headline and you'll see how crazy it sounds.



somebody( his mom) is surely doing this. 2 Likes

Interesting

biacan:

Wizkid has failed to perform his fatherly duties towards his first son just take a look at the boy he's not looking OK smh





when will sense fall on you when will sense fall on you 2 Likes

issokay out of the little ur mother stole from ur papa 1 Like

1 Like

Is it just me? This boy is looking wierd, kinda gayish he's even wearing bumshort 3 Likes

Little dude 1 Like

Cool



For home lesson teachers check this out

LessonNG.com 1 Like

Nice Philip plein t shirt! 1 Like

The forehead is the difference, the difference is the forehead 2 Likes

Pikin wet never wear better cloth for body wan launch clothing line...Iranu 1 Like

biacan:

Wizkid has failed to perform his fatherly duties towards his first son just take a look at the boy he's not looking OK smh





U want him to look like this? U want him to look like this? 3 Likes

Some people would never progress in life all because of hatred

hisgrace090:

The topic should have been wizkid set to launch clothing line for his son.



Telling me that little boy want to, I disagree. I support you bro.. I support you bro..

Ridiculous

U mean wizkid setss to lunchs a clothing line in his son's name?

How old is he?









Leave nonsense jare

biacan:

Wizkid has failed to perform his fatherly duties towards his first son just take a look at the boy he's not looking OK smh

Haaaaa























You're a Christian though, you can't lie. HaaaaaYou're a Christian though, you can't lie.