₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,026 members, 4,138,943 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 11:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line (10706 Views)
Wizkid And His Son, Boluwatife Balogun On Stage: Sola Ogudu Reacts / Boluwatife Balogun, Wizkid's First Son, All Swagged Up In New Photos / Wizkid's Son, Boluwatife Balogun Graduates From First Grade (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Mrop(m): 5:54am
Wizkid First Son Bolutife Set To Launch Clothing Line
As seen on IG. Bolutife set to launch his own clothing line.
Celebrity son
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/wizkid-first-son-bolutife-set-to-launch-clothing-line/
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Mrop(m): 5:54am
Lovely
See more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/wizkid-first-son-bolutife-set-to-launch-clothing-line/
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by biacan(f): 5:56am
Wizkid has failed to perform his fatherly duties towards his first son just take a look at the boy he's not looking OK smh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by NwaAmaikpe: 6:07am
Is this boy malnourished or he has sickle cell anemia?
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by hajoke2000(f): 6:08am
this is gud on like opening a twitter account for a goat .
1 Like
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by juanjo2: 6:25am
biacan:how do u want him to look like Ok because him no snap with Bugatti abi because him no wear Gucci or u expect make him fat anyhow sometimes una go dey talk rubbish
77 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by purem(m): 6:28am
Na wiskid born dis boy
He looks like all dis fullani pikin dat will hold a stranger hand to beg money
4 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:36am
biacan:
Bomb dey your head
22 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by hisgrace090: 6:47am
The topic should have been wizkid set to launch clothing line for his son.
Telling me that little boy want to, I disagree.
5 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by DrinkLimca(m): 6:48am
whatever rocks his boat,, anything he does, we support him..
Team wizkid..
like for wizkid and share for buhari..
6 Likes 20 Shares
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Olifiz(m): 8:51am
See the skull head on this little boys cloth. The mother well so?
2 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by anochuko01(m): 9:33am
this small boy?
just remove ''wizkid'' from this headline and you'll see how crazy it sounds.
somebody( his mom) is surely doing this.
2 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:33am
Interesting
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by marvin906(m): 9:34am
biacan:
when will sense fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by hezy4real01(m): 9:35am
issokay out of the little ur mother stole from ur papa
1 Like
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Ichel: 9:35am
1 Like
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by mhisbliss(f): 9:36am
Is it just me? This boy is looking wierd, kinda gayish he's even wearing bumshort
3 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Olii(f): 9:37am
Little dude
1 Like
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by funsho75(m): 9:37am
Cool
For home lesson teachers check this out
LessonNG.com
1 Like
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by OboOlora(f): 9:37am
Nice Philip plein t shirt!
1 Like
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by lenghtinny(m): 9:39am
The forehead is the difference, the difference is the forehead
2 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by tellwisdom: 9:40am
Pikin wet never wear better cloth for body wan launch clothing line...Iranu
1 Like
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by MorataFC: 9:40am
biacan:
U want him to look like this?
3 Likes
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Achillesdam500(m): 9:45am
Some people would never progress in life all because of hatred
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Topmaike007(m): 9:47am
hisgrace090:I support you bro..
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by blackpanda: 9:48am
Ridiculous
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Gangster1ms: 9:51am
U mean wizkid setss to lunchs a clothing line in his son's name?
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by MrImole(m): 9:52am
How old is he?
Leave nonsense jare
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by MrImole(m): 9:54am
biacan:
Haaaaa
You're a Christian though, you can't lie.
|Re: Boluwatife Balogun To Launch Clothing Line by Pidginwhisper: 9:54am
If you tell me say na this boy below, I for agree
Shola wan take the boy make Money. E no bad sha as na money make am open leg for Wizzy.
Happy Birthday Joke Silva / Charles Awurum Launches Beauty Pageant Competition In MAFAA Awards 2018 / Jiah Khan’s Last Heartbreak Letter To Boyfriend Before Committing Suicide
Viewing this topic: Weezybaby, rchilee, Pharovo(m), Thawy(f), Chuks0485, floralle, ACHIEVERBA, magaji700(m), popyea(m), Remix10(m), OKorowanta, weirdo17(f), mcquin(m), heedshow(m), Bugatie(m), yhermmie(f), Aysamz(m), kudos4u(m), juwonlola(f), joeysuki(m), kaptaneSaka(m), Hemaah, ameyz, makal1, wimtex, falopey, Pweezy(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16