|Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by MissEdified(f): 6:10am
Crime Branch Sleuths on Thursday, March 15, arrested two Nigerian nationals for being in possession of drugs worth Rs 35,000.
The accused, Victor Izuchukwu alias Yaya Kofi Nami (32) and Ajah John Ejike (38) were caught red handed at Parra-Bardez, Goa, India while peddling Rs 25,000 worth of Cocaine and Rs10,000 worth of ganja.
Three mobile phones and a bike were seized from the suspects.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Pauls0n(m): 6:16am
Nigeria!!!
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by kokozain(m): 6:25am
The people from the rising sun am not surprise
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by xreal: 6:26am
Chai!
Na dem-dem.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by python1: 6:32am
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Sunexy(m): 6:36am
Lol...I know say na we we(my igbo brothers) ...Proudly igbo
#sayNoToBadTribalComment
#sayNoToDrugs
BTW, not all so called "developers" are drug dealers o..I don't know when last I took paracetamol sef
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by hisgrace090: 6:42am
Lack of good ideas pushing Nigerians into crime in droves.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Aibuckher(m): 6:44am
Meanwhile, some folks are busy plucking other people's heads in the WASTE just to meet up
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by hafeez65: 6:45am
IGBO, most enterprising and intelligent people in Nigeria and in the World.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Zita55(f): 6:48am
Aibuckher:
I dy tell you
9ja we haill thee
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Zita55(f): 6:48am
Sunexy:
Always representing
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Zita55(f): 6:52am
Sunexy:
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Elmojiid(m): 6:58am
as expected...shoutout to my guys dem.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Sunexy(m): 6:59am
Zita55:Lol...but I don't do drugs o
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Zita55(f): 7:01am
Sunexy:
I didn't say so na
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Sunexy(m): 7:04am
Zita55:
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Sunexy(m): 7:05am
Zita55:..I don't trust u
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Jabioro: 7:06am
No qualms, India would be develop like ours..I no talk any thing before Una go call for my head.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by python1: 7:07am
It can only be my people. My people, don't be discouraged, we must continue with our historic practice, after all, whenever we are caught, we will insult the living daylight out of afonja and almajiri for hating, then Buhari will take the blame so that we can continue with our delusion of being the best in our poo hole. Pls go and get your PVCs, we must send Buhari back to daura for disturbing our heritage.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by python1: 7:12am
98% of the whole world belongs to us, haters can keep hating, we don't give a damn. Indians know us very well, they recognise our immense contribution to the development of their economy in the area of drugs, security of lives, 21st century technology, education just to mention but a few. We developed India from scratch. Take us away from India and see the country lacks oxygen within 10 minutes. Infact, Indians are parasites.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by partnerbiz4: 7:12am
Boys dey hustle since...
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Zita55(f): 8:25am
Sunexy:
But you don't have to
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Sunexy(m): 8:45am
Zita55:U are trying to make me to..reverse psychology
..where are u?
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by sonsomegrigbo: 9:02am
I'm actually short of words...
shioooorrrr
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by sonsomegrigbo: 9:04am
Pauls0n:
shut up my friend!
Nigeria or Igbos.....
why are you associating good people with criminals
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Zita55(f): 9:20am
[center]
Sunexy:
Sambisia forest...
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by ziddy(m): 9:31am
MissEdified:
Ojukwus are developing India by force
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by Sunexy(m): 9:46am
Zita55:Lol..we only know Sambisa forest..where is Sambisia forest located?
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by plessis: 10:35am
We need to do something about the desperation of the average igboman.
We cannot continue to lose more sons for the sake of building mansions in the village.
|Re: Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) by CriticMaestro: 10:36am
Like I needed to check names
