Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Nigerian Men Arrested With Cocaine In India (Photo) (4312 Views)

2 Nigerian Drug Dealers Caught With Cocaine In Cambodia Jailed For Life / Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) / South African-Based Evangelist Arrested With Cocaine In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The accused, Victor Izuchukwu alias Yaya Kofi Nami (32) and Ajah John Ejike (38) were caught red handed at Parra-Bardez, Goa, India while peddling Rs 25,000 worth of Cocaine and Rs10,000 worth of ganja.



Three mobile phones and a bike were seized from the suspects.





http://newshelm.ng/photo-two-nigerian-men-arrested-with-cocaine-in-india/ Crime Branch Sleuths on Thursday, March 15, arrested two Nigerian nationals for being in possession of drugs worth Rs 35,000.The accused, Victor Izuchukwu alias Yaya Kofi Nami (32) and Ajah John Ejike (38) were caught red handed at Parra-Bardez, Goa, India while peddling Rs 25,000 worth of Cocaine and Rs10,000 worth of ganja.Three mobile phones and a bike were seized from the suspects.

Nigeria!!! 1 Like

The people from the rising sun am not surprise 8 Likes 1 Share

Chai!



Na dem-dem. 11 Likes 1 Share







28 Likes 3 Shares

...Proudly igbo

#sayNoToBadTribalComment

#sayNoToDrugs

BTW, not all so called "developers" are drug dealers o..I don't know when last I took paracetamol sef

Lol...I know say na we we(my igbo brothers)...Proudly igbo#sayNoToBadTribalComment#sayNoToDrugsBTW, not all so called "developers" are drug dealers o..I don't know when last I took paracetamol sef 5 Likes

Lack of good ideas pushing Nigerians into crime in droves.

Meanwhile, some folks are busy plucking other people's heads in the WASTE just to meet up 8 Likes

IGBO, most enterprising and intelligent people in Nigeria and in the World. 12 Likes 1 Share

Aibuckher:

Meanwhile, some folks are busy plucking other people's heads in the WASTE just to meet up



I dy tell you





9ja we haill thee I dy tell you9ja we haill thee 3 Likes

Sunexy:

Lol...I know say na we we(my igbo brothers) ...Proudly igbo

#sayNoToBadTribalComment







Always representing Always representing 1 Like

Sunexy:

Lol...I know say na we we(my igbo brothers) ...Proudly igbo

#sayNoToBadTribalComment 1 Like

as expected...shoutout to my guys dem. 1 Like 1 Share

Zita55:









Always representing Lol...but I don't do drugs o Lol...but I don't do drugs o

Sunexy:



Lol...but I don't do drugs o





I didn't say so na I didn't say so na 1 Like

Zita55:







I didn't say so na

Zita55:







I didn't say so na ..I don't trust u ..I don't trust u 1 Like

No qualms, India would be develop like ours..I no talk any thing before Una go call for my head. 1 Like

It can only be my people. My people, don't be discouraged, we must continue with our historic practice, after all, whenever we are caught, we will insult the living daylight out of afonja and almajiri for hating, then Buhari will take the blame so that we can continue with our delusion of being the best in our poo hole. Pls go and get your PVCs, we must send Buhari back to daura for disturbing our heritage. 15 Likes 2 Shares

98% of the whole world belongs to us, haters can keep hating, we don't give a damn. Indians know us very well, they recognise our immense contribution to the development of their economy in the area of drugs, security of lives, 21st century technology, education just to mention but a few. We developed India from scratch. Take us away from India and see the country lacks oxygen within 10 minutes. Infact, Indians are parasites. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Boys dey hustle since...

Sunexy:



..I don't trust u







But you don't have to But you don't have to

Zita55:









But you don't have to U are trying to make me to..reverse psychology

..where are u? U are trying to make me to..reverse psychology..where are u?

I'm actually short of words...





















shioooorrrr 1 Like

Pauls0n:

Nigeria!!!



shut up my friend!















Nigeria or Igbos.....















why are you associating good people with criminals shut up my friend!Nigeria or Igbos.....why are you associating good people with criminals 3 Likes

Sunexy:



U are trying to make me to..reverse psychology

..where are u?







Sambisia forest... [center]Sambisia forest...

MissEdified:

Crime Branch Sleuths on Thursday, March 15, arrested two Nigerian nationals for being in possession of drugs worth Rs 35,000.



The accused, Victor Izuchukwu alias Yaya Kofi Nami (32) and Ajah John Ejike (38) were caught red handed at Parra-Bardez, Goa, India while peddling Rs 25,000 worth of Cocaine and Rs10,000 worth of ganja.



Three mobile phones and a bike were seized from the suspects.





http://newshelm.ng/photo-two-nigerian-men-arrested-with-cocaine-in-india/



cc lalasticlala mynd44



Ojukwus are developing India by force Ojukwus are developing India by force 3 Likes

Zita55:

[center]







Sambisia forest... Lol..we only know Sambisa forest..where is Sambisia forest located?

Lol..we only know Sambisa forest..where islocated?

We need to do something about the desperation of the average igboman.



We cannot continue to lose more sons for the sake of building mansions in the village. 8 Likes