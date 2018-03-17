Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 (5966 Views)

According to this twitter user, Man gets surprised with 2 plots of land by a guy he helped with school fees in 2010. See screenshots below









It's not so much of a big deal as long as it is not on Adebayo Road.

The cost of 2 plots of land in Ado Ekiti will not even pay six months shop rent in Enugu.



It's not so much of a big deal as long as it is not on Adebayo Road.

The cost of 2 plots of land in Ado Ekiti will not even pay six months shop rent in Enugu.

(You can get a plot of land at Aduloju for as low as 180 thousand Naira.)

Good deeds are done with INTENTION not ATTENTION





Good deeds are done with INTENTION not ATTENTION

Nice one from the guy

gud. 1 Like





Let him just bless me more





God knows that I will give out a lot. Let him just bless me more

If everybody can be appreciative like this, this world would be a better place 2 Likes

fake crab like nicki ass 1 Like

I had really wish God send me a helper too right now

pls fellow nairalanders, i don't know what to say, but want you to believe me on this.

I am a final year student in a polytechnic, right now i don't knw what to do, my school fee portal closes next week. Am an orphan, pls don't judge me, anyone can confirm this claim with my school portal login details to see.

The tuition fee is 80k

Pls and pls help me,

Lolzzz are you trying to be sarcastic here Lolzzz are you trying to be sarcastic here

For his dream

Good gesture. Make sure Miners aren't there

What are u going to do with a land in ado ekiti?

One good turn deserves another

Bros crosscheck dat land wella



No be after u suffer build house finish, the real owner of the land go show...

g

good one

honestly speaking am just in the same situation right now, God knows am saying the truth

Congrats to him.

The guy he helped tried by appreciating him after such a long tym... All d pple my mum helped are no whr to be found

Life is good if we are ready to be good.

Givers never lack.. 1 Like

May God bless him more for showing appreciation. He is a nice man,so many people will not do it. 1 Like