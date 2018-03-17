₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,025 members, 4,138,941 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 (5966 Views)
Hushpuppi Rants About Bloggers Not Showing The World That He Helped Someone / Tekno Giving Out N5Million On Twitter To People With School Fees Issues And SMEs / Desmond Elliot Surprised With Birthday Party In His Office (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Mrop(m): 6:15am
According to this twitter user, Man gets surprised with 2 plots of land by a guy he helped with school fees in 2010. See screenshots below
Gist from Praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/man-gets-surprised-with-2-plots-of-land-by-a-guy-he-helped-with-school-fees-in-2010/
1 Like
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Mrop(m): 6:15am
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by NwaAmaikpe: 6:19am
It's not so much of a big deal as long as it is not on Adebayo Road.
The cost of 2 plots of land in Ado Ekiti will not even pay six months shop rent in Enugu.
(You can get a plot of land at Aduloju for as low as 180 thousand Naira.)
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:21am
.
Good deeds are done with INTENTION not ATTENTION
Nice one from the guy
7 Likes
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by hajoke2000(f): 6:29am
gud.
1 Like
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by partnerbiz4: 6:48am
God knows that I will give out a lot.
Let him just bless me more
See below for promo
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by RadicallyBlunt: 6:50am
If everybody can be appreciative like this, this world would be a better place
2 Likes
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by SIMPLYkush(m): 6:52am
fake crab like nicki ass
1 Like
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Forens1c002: 10:39am
I had really wish God send me a helper too right now
pls fellow nairalanders, i don't know what to say, but want you to believe me on this.
I am a final year student in a polytechnic, right now i don't knw what to do, my school fee portal closes next week. Am an orphan, pls don't judge me, anyone can confirm this claim with my school portal login details to see.
The tuition fee is 80k
Pls and pls help me,
Contact is below
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by jidxin(m): 10:39am
ok next
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by jidxin(m): 10:40am
Forens1c002:
Lolzzz are you trying to be sarcastic here
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by cuntento(m): 10:40am
For his dream
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Mutemenot: 10:40am
Good gesture. Make sure Miners aren't there
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by bebe2(f): 10:40am
What are u going to do with a land in ado ekiti?
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by nairavsdollars(f): 10:40am
One good turn deserves another
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by obrigado080: 10:42am
Bros crosscheck dat land wella
No be after u suffer build house finish, the real owner of the land go show...
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by miracool946: 10:42am
g
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by exlinkleads(f): 10:42am
good one
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Forens1c002: 10:42am
jidxin:honestly speaking am just in the same situation right now, God knows am saying the truth
1 Like
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by tobyemmanuel(m): 10:43am
Congrats to him.
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by bigblackbooty(f): 10:43am
The guy he helped tried by appreciating him after such a long tym... All d pple my mum helped are no whr to be found
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Pavore9: 10:43am
bebe2:
Are people not living in Ado-Ekiti?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by oyetunder(m): 10:45am
Life is good if we are ready to be good.
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by gbolly0001(m): 10:46am
NwaAmaikpe:
All this people coming here to spill trash ehn why not come and buy the whole Ado instead the place you have not been too nor know how much it cost
1 Like
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by anochuko01(m): 10:46am
Forens1c002:can people look into this Guy's matter now.
1 Like
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by lenghtinny(m): 10:46am
Givers never lack..
1 Like
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by brownemmanuel43(m): 10:46am
Check it out
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Samusu(m): 10:46am
NwaAmaikpe:Learn to be grateful
3 Likes
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by Badgers14: 10:48am
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:48am
May God bless him more for showing appreciation. He is a nice man,so many people will not do it.
1 Like
|Re: Man Surprised With 2 Plots Of Land By A Guy He Helped With School Fees In 2010 by iamtardey(m): 10:49am
Forens1c002:
try posting this to olamide, wizkid, davido etc you might just be lucky.
5 Bedroom Executive Bungalow For Urgent Sale! (wt Pictures) Hot! N45 Million / Genuine Twyford Sanitary Wares And Accessories? / NEED FOR BUILDERS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
Viewing this topic: IamaNigerianGuy(m), iamtardey(m), ebonyyettie, ultrazone(m), senkyesq(m), baddosky1, IwillSucced(m), itpreneurng, Mutemenot, rubyjan, aremuforlife(m), kennosklint(m), gamechanger1, onmile(f), quomo, scotweezy(m), petrelli07, Provie(m), MorataFC, vineyardfarms, SoNature(m), anochuko01(m), jumi07601, RoyalBlak007, willi926(m), MDDarah84, Reelee, squarelead(m), efjay, iamfortunate, yeyerolling, ahmodu4real(m), jsb(m), jamael(m), emmyfizzy12(m), classic007(m), SAKUR, Toide, connectadex(m), Timekeeper, Lordtrailz(m), Therealev, OKUCHI11(m), kaysy(m), ashlyfab78(m), BrandSpurNG, goldtooth, Samotobor1(m), CLIQBOY(m), awesomesossy(f), slimmaintenance(m), Timidaves, momodub, iWise(m), colossus91(m), YANDE800(m), Sirventor01(m), samdson, sammy6(m), izzvic(m), Phatmyk(m), fakuta(f), Kizyte(m), olayinkai, tjcoded, ogaJona(m), Omeokachie, ZeusZuco(m), humamich, bluntjudge, Jatinzbusinessc(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19