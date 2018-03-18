Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana (592 Views)

How Reliable Are Nigerian Web Hosting Companies? / Webmasters, Which Nigerian Web Hosting Company Is Reliable? Pls Help! / One Of The Best Website Being Crafted By A Nigerian Web Solution Company!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2EtY6HkWoQ



Don't forget to subscribe to my channel so you won't miss any updates



Connect with me on

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter:



And finally, don't stop being awesome! I met 12-year-old web developer, Obaloluwa, at WordCamp Lagos 2018. He learnt how to code from the internet at 11, he has built quite a number of websites and also the founder of King O Designs.Don't forget to subscribe to my channel so you won't miss any updatesConnect with me onFacebook: https://facebook.com/olamideyelo Instagram: https://instagram.com/olamideyelo Twitter: https://twitter.com/olamideyelo And finally, don't stop being awesome! 2 Likes 2 Shares

THE REAL WIZKID! 3 Likes 1 Share

Wow! Can't remember what I was doing when I was 11. Good stuff

� � � �. Children of nowaday sha. Weldone don. Starboy

More grease to your elbow lab, we'd keep an eye on you and your works!

LAND NOT FOR SALE. TRESPASSERS WILL BE SHOT AND SURVIVORS SHOT AGAIN

this is how I want my kid sister to be.

******************** BECOME A WINNER ON GOAL 9ja Forum****************



CHECK OUT TODAY 95% SURE Betting Tips ( OVER 20+ ODDS IN BETTING TIPS WON YESTERDAY!! ) ON GOAL 9JA FORUM NOW BEFORE IT EXPIRES. AND ALSO STAND A CHANCE TO WIN Up TO N20,000 by participating in our Today Mega give away.







VISIT Goal 9ja Forum Now At:

Brain real brain

Web developer or blogger blog designer?

At age 12, I was.....



I just love his charisma, the way he speaks and his confidence... ���



I will hire you