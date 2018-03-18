₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by olamideyelo: 9:26am On Mar 17
I met 12-year-old web developer, Obaloluwa, at WordCamp Lagos 2018. He learnt how to code from the internet at 11, he has built quite a number of websites and also the founder of King O Designs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2EtY6HkWoQ
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:28am On Mar 17
THE REAL WIZKID!
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by lammyng(f): 9:37am On Mar 17
Wow! Can't remember what I was doing when I was 11. Good stuff
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by IamLabbyRich: 9:42am On Mar 17
� � � �. Children of nowaday sha. Weldone don. Starboy
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by questechie: 4:43pm On Mar 17
More grease to your elbow lab, we'd keep an eye on you and your works!
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by Spoilt4toto: 6:51am
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by anochuko01(m): 6:53am
this is how I want my kid sister to be.
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by mart435: 6:54am
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by smithsydny(m): 6:56am
Brain real brain
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by jboy73: 6:58am
Web developer or blogger blog designer?
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by kennypoka2(m): 6:58am
At age 12, I was.....
I just love his charisma, the way he speaks and his confidence... ���
I will hire you
|Re: Meet 12 Year-old Nigerian Web Developer, Obaloluwa Odelana by hajoke2000(f): 6:58am
wonderful Nigerians with bad leaders
