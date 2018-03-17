₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,126 members, 4,139,337 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 03:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Computers / New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account (7095 Views)
9-Year-Old Segun Wire Who Wishes To Be A Yahoo Boy Gets Endorsement Deal. Photos / [exclusive] How To Hack Your Girlfriend Or Boyfriend's Whatsapp Account / Yahoo Boys In The House,i Need Your Help. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by marttol: 9:50am
Hello everyone, I guess almost everyone is aware that facebook is no more allowing you to just open an account anymore, cos of SCAMMERS... So here is a new method this SCAMMERS are using now, to get access into your account, my account was hacked yesterday...i now saw the link on another whatsapp group this morning... So I decided to let everyone know about it... Once you click on that link, it will redirect you to a facebook like page, your email and password will be requested, once you login, instead of a facebook page ,you will see something like proxy server, Bla Bla Bla, it doesn't make sense to me... here is how the link look like...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by taylor89: 9:51am
Keep it to yourself young man
Enemies of progress
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by HausaOverlord: 9:52am
See wetin long threat dey cause, na so them take dey collect 10k just like that
2 Likes
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by Gebbson007(m): 10:44am
Oga if them hack ur account open another 1 n STP crying over spilled milk ...
4 Likes
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by marttol: 10:51am
taylor89:abi this wan dey mad ni ,dem hack my account, I'm telling other people to beware, you are saying nonsense ,no let me swear for your generation
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by marttol: 10:52am
Gebbson007:ARE YOU MAD NI �?
11 Likes
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by marttol: 10:53am
Gebbson007:facebook is not allowing us people to open an account anyhow again... FOOL
5 Likes
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by marttol: 10:55am
Moderators please, help push this info to front page... So that other won't fall victim
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by taylor89: 10:56am
marttol:
Ur account was hacked either out of greed where u never sowed or ur obsession for watching Unclad women
Copy that
6 Likes
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by marttol: 10:59am
taylor89:actually ,the link was about an animal calling the name of Allah...
I know you also do that...no excuse... Please Bleep off
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by Gebbson007(m): 11:01am
marttol:
OK I will b the BIG GUY here so I wunt trade insults with u ...
just open another mail ...
visit mohmal . com u ll b given a temporary mail ... u can use it to open another Fb account .
have a lovely day ahead.
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by marttol: 11:09am
Gebbson007:ok...but I want people to be aware of it... Account I have been using for the past seven years
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by Iamdmentor1(m): 11:27am
I saw something like this also. Thank God I didn't click.
Lalasticlala cc
3 Likes
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by khalhokage(m): 12:18pm
marttol:
Why bring his mum into this?
You no get sense at all.
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by marttol: 12:19pm
khalhokage:if you know how annoyed I am... Anyway, make he sorry
1 Like
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by jieta: 3:18pm
h
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by bugidon(m): 3:18pm
taylor89:
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by NwaAmaikpe: 3:18pm
Fraudsters and scammers aren't sleeping on Facebook.
I woke up today to discover a fake Facebook account had been created for me.
The hustle is real.
I pity those who fall prey for tricksters.
NwaAmaikpe doesn't have an account or a Facebook profile.
Like I told my friend sexybbstar,
Please don't scam yourself by yourself.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by pweshboi(m): 3:19pm
Naija... As long as the get rich quick syndrome is still much around in our society, then the gimmicks of this fraudsters will still work on some greedy individuals. I don't know how one can make such money stated in that advert with link, that's how MMM came and robbed people of their hard erned money all because of greed. Some people will still and will always fall for scams like this, you see someone telling you u can make 1 million in 2 weeks with 50k and you'll do it. Isn't that stupidity? Thanks for this info @Op. Nobody fit scam me walahi
2 Likes
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by iamsirmichael1: 3:19pm
This has been on since 2014 na
It's no more expository.
You see a caption that reads
"Watch how this girl used cucumber on her vagina"
Next thing your pervert mind does is to open the link with redirects you to a similitude of a Facebook logon page and being your dumb self ('cause you normally needn't log in your Facebook again after exiting your browser), you input your login details and get greeted with another content.
Just bait nothing spectacular about it.
It isn't hacking, it's called 'phishing'
3 Likes
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by Kotodoctor: 3:19pm
Some of all this girls de trow oracle?..how dem take de say men broke ..all calls don stop.
Dem get shrine for huz.
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 3:20pm
are u happy now?
marttol:
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by RichDad1(m): 3:20pm
Nothing new in this.
But if you fall for this , then your parents deserve a refund of your school fees
1 Like
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by justtruth88miSt: 3:21pm
taylor89:
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by IwillSucced(m): 3:21pm
evil boys
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by splash809: 3:22pm
We call it Phishing hacking.
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by Liboi97(m): 3:23pm
Lol. Heaven knows I can never, ever fall for this. I click a link and I'm asked to login my Facebook why on earth will I do that when I know my Facebook can never be logged out except I log out on my own. It's simple reasoning. Scammer nor fit scam Scammer! Impossicant.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by Singlecliq: 3:23pm
Phishing technique at work. Missed my social engineering days.
1 Like
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by spaggyy(m): 3:23pm
J
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by dominique(f): 3:25pm
People post phishing and hacking links to whatsapp groups all the time. It takes a greedy or clueless person to fall for such. The members of my children's school's whatsapp group post such rubbish a lot and I keep warning others not to take the bait. If not for the bits of info the school admin sends from time to time, I would have left the annoying group.
1 Like
|Re: New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account by CODEEATER(m): 3:25pm
Its called phishing..and its nothing new..oldest trick d book... One of d most basic methods of social network hacking..
Create a page that looks to the T like an original(in this case fb) then send out d link in some intising way.. When the victim clicks it he is presented with what looks like a dialog to login fb..he then logs in this credentials but the usename n password entered is going to a log somewhere else , so basically u have given the intruders your password willingly... They can login anytime and anything they like.
Easy to detect tho.. Links like that r usually on http:// protocol.. Facebook and other big companies like such use a secure protocol "https:// " all u have to do is check the url of such pages in ur browser to make sure it is indeed a https link and scrutinise the link and page... Anything other Facebook.com or m.facebook.com or www.facebook.com.. Is obviously a phishing link...
2 Likes
Webcam Software Detects Motion, Triggers Siren, Captures Images, Records Video, / Cloud Data Backup For Personal Computers, Office Workstations/servers In Nigeria / Nigerians! O Don’t Pay To Browse Again! Broswe With 100 Naira With Unlimited Spd
Viewing this topic: Elslim, MakIBK(m), chygoz3(m), Eddiecute86(m), itycyril, marcjoe(m), IwillSucced(m), frinx, White007(m), Lukgaf(m), trippleKAY(m), lacastre, Wisedove(m), saintjt, sanpipita(m), gentility411(m), sherbol, oluhyohmih(m), AK6464(m), Hemzhy(m), Solace90, Jannyrocks(f), Graciousnaija, Dotmax53, Lordemperoris100(m), basit322(m), greatest777(m), schurley(m), DAVE41(m), Pelzy, highskies(m), Jessica555, Funmiladey(m), pcagbaji(m), rionel(m), Samcine(m), emmyvet(m), phaphyz05(m), ymdo(m), Danielnino00(m), Stevengerd(m), bercarray(m), Melvess(m), yinka20(f), tansho(m), dancok(m), Kooldon(m), Luisema4luv(m), BrandSpurNG, Obrus4u2c, dratine(m), Kotodoctor, sleekdre, sukar886, teens(m), Nextlevel10, Gten(m), osas03(m), MonsieurCoder, danniyal(m), Pmane(m), anthronics, basitayoola7, Kfed4ril(m), moneysense777, philsule, holuphisayor(m), sorzy1(m), collinsy2, tedimola(m), Wizdude(m), ILLICITblood, Mrbawa2, fashrola(m), Laitesmart(m), DemisigOfficial(m), Chiefbiggie, laflame(m), Etumgbe(m), patval(f), Emily22(m), cosxzbay, GlassDoc, Teedawg, confydoedowaye(m), Bonjoro, iamdannyfc(m), Tabbaz(m), nanz(m), IamZod(m), mamabj, ADEPO, mobolade17(m), ogogoroNo1, parklamson, byemx06(m), KingDemolah, Akpobome12(m), Naskiid(m), timileyinolawuyi(m), lizzypro(f), Comkash, aeonczar, Alphafeezay(m), james17, Smhart1(f), PigMeat, Philosopher101, MrBuzy, Mathewa(m), Pimiento(m), themonk(m), LydayBobo(m), Robisky001, IRIENBOY(m), Sunexy(m), FX2BROWN, NicoBaba(m), mayusdino, skytreader(m), Polymath56, Daguccizgreat(m), agaba(m), Holuu(m), henrinity(m), dieBYfire, peterpaulis(m), blazerinno(m), Toide, linkszelda, zenithpaint(m), obinna58(m), talk2riel, Johnhug66(m), Brownhypo(m), CorrectHead, enyice(m), baminasri(m), Femsyn(m), kunlesufyan(m), oludy, occam(m), highbeeola(m), Iblad0994(m), miles99, gowis, LifeIsGuhd(f), profemz(m), nwabobo, genali(m), pahzz(m), adewumi91(m), stallionng, gwmlogistic, famm0011, KimBerlyie, miftpulse, HegenIkomkeh(m), Moyanbe(m), alabiman, Promxy94(m), piskie, samchem(m), Queengolden, borade34, deo966(m), donogaga(m), vaiper(m), titsqueez(m), renod(m), UniqueKemzy(f), internet, edochie(m), constild(m), GLOBALINF(m), AzizG550(m), Chiemela4sure(m), Thomanad(m), lastempero and 227 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13