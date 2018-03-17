Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Computers / New Method Yahoo Boys Are Using To Hack Your Facebook Account (7095 Views)

Hello everyone, I guess almost everyone is aware that facebook is no more allowing you to just open an account anymore, cos of SCAMMERS... So here is a new method this SCAMMERS are using now, to get access into your account, my account was hacked yesterday...i now saw the link on another whatsapp group this morning... So I decided to let everyone know about it... Once you click on that link, it will redirect you to a facebook like page, your email and password will be requested, once you login, instead of a facebook page ,you will see something like proxy server, Bla Bla Bla, it doesn't make sense to me... here is how the link look like... 7 Likes 2 Shares

Enemies of progress 5 Likes 1 Share

See wetin long threat dey cause, na so them take dey collect 10k just like that 2 Likes

Oga if them hack ur account open another 1 n STP crying over spilled milk ... 4 Likes

Enemies of progress abi this wan dey mad ni ,dem hack my account, I'm telling other people to beware, you are saying nonsense ,no let me swear for your generation abi this wan dey mad ni,dem hack my account, I'm telling other people to beware, you are saying nonsense ,no let me swear for your generation 44 Likes 4 Shares

Oga if them hack ur account open another 1 n STP crying over spilled milk ... ARE YOU MAD NI �? ARE YOU MAD NI �? 11 Likes

Oga if them hack ur account open another 1 n STP crying over spilled milk ... facebook is not allowing us people to open an account anyhow again... FOOL facebook is not allowing us people to open an account anyhow again... FOOL 5 Likes

Moderators please, help push this info to front page... So that other won't fall victim

Copy that actually ,the link was about an animal calling the name of Allah...





I know you also do that...no excuse... Please Bleep off actually ,the link was about an animal calling the name of Allah...I know you also do that...no excuse... Please Bleep off 5 Likes 1 Share

have a lovely day ahead. ok...but I want people to be aware of it... Account I have been using for the past seven years ok...but I want people to be aware of it... Account I have been using for the past seven years

I saw something like this also. Thank God I didn't click.

Fraudsters and scammers aren't sleeping on Facebook.



I woke up today to discover a fake Facebook account had been created for me.



The hustle is real.

I pity those who fall prey for tricksters.

NwaAmaikpe doesn't have an account or a Facebook profile.



Like I told my friend sexybbstar,

Please don't scam yourself by yourself. Fraudsters and scammers aren't sleeping on Facebook.I woke up today to discover a fake Facebook account had been created for me.The hustle is real.I pity those who fall prey for tricksters.NwaAmaikpe doesn't have an account or a Facebook profile.Like I told my friend sexybbstar,Please don't scam yourself by yourself. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Naija... As long as the get rich quick syndrome is still much around in our society, then the gimmicks of this fraudsters will still work on some greedy individuals. I don't know how one can make such money stated in that advert with link, that's how MMM came and robbed people of their hard erned money all because of greed. Some people will still and will always fall for scams like this, you see someone telling you u can make 1 million in 2 weeks with 50k and you'll do it. Isn't that stupidity? Thanks for this info @Op. Nobody fit scam me walahi 2 Likes

This has been on since 2014 na



It's no more expository.



You see a caption that reads



"Watch how this girl used cucumber on her vagina"



Next thing your pervert mind does is to open the link with redirects you to a similitude of a Facebook logon page and being your dumb self ('cause you normally needn't log in your Facebook again after exiting your browser), you input your login details and get greeted with another content.



Just bait nothing spectacular about it.



It isn't hacking, it's called 'phishing' 3 Likes

But if you fall for this , then your parents deserve a refund of your school fees Nothing new in this. 1 Like

evil boys

We call it Phishing hacking.

Lol. Heaven knows I can never, ever fall for this. I click a link and I'm asked to login my Facebook why on earth will I do that when I know my Facebook can never be logged out except I log out on my own. It's simple reasoning. Scammer nor fit scam Scammer! Impossicant. 2 Likes 1 Share

Phishing technique at work. Missed my social engineering days. 1 Like

People post phishing and hacking links to whatsapp groups all the time. It takes a greedy or clueless person to fall for such. The members of my children's school's whatsapp group post such rubbish a lot and I keep warning others not to take the bait. If not for the bits of info the school admin sends from time to time, I would have left the annoying group. 1 Like