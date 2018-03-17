₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,129 members, 4,139,339 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 03:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time (12708 Views)
"Baby Please Come And Marry Me" Lady Begs Wizkid (see Screen Shot) / "Please Marry Me" Fan To Oge Okoye After Looking Smart In Sport Wear / Photo Of Wizkid I Bet You've Never Seen Before (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by zion69(m): 9:50am
Either you believe it or not, last night Wizkid categorically stated on radio that he may never get married.
While on air at Urban 96.5 FM Lagos, Wizkid was asked if the R2bees were signed to his Starboy label as widely believed but he corrected the notion, saying the affiliation was never contractual and was only borne out of friendship and his love for Ghana.
When he added that he might relocate to Ghana at old age with a young girlfriend, the show’s host asked him if marriage was in the picture and he replied “marriage bawo?” (meaning “what marriage?”)
He continued to say that he had no plans to get married except all the women that have ever been in his life agree to marry him at the same time.
In addition to the marriage banter, he confirmed the signing of Terri and Spotless to Starboy, with promises of the soon to be released video of Soco and more hits from the label’s stable.
Somewhere along the conversation, he confessed his phobia for dogs and also gave updates on his pet goat whose pen is currently being built at his backyard.
Many have referred to Wizkid as Fela’s reincarnate but with this new information on women, Wizkid might well be on his way to outdo Fela in that department.
Cc lalasticala
Source : http://zionadebisi.com/wizkid-shares-the-only-reason-that-will-make-him-go-into-marriage-very-wierd/
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by zion69(m): 9:51am
Wizkid is a weird man.
More here : http://zionadebisi.com/wizkid-shares-the-only-reason-that-will-make-him-go-into-marriage-very-wierd/
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by taylor89: 9:53am
Lol
Am still suffering from this slow bumps and mountains on my preek that one useless girl dashed me
The stupid girl made a photocopy of HPV abi genital warts carry the original copy give me collect the fake one
Till I've a cure to it am never inserting my preek in any dark round opening am not seeing what's clearly inside from beginning to end
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by itspzpics(m): 10:01am
wierld
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Shedrack777(m): 10:02am
i like him. he's fulfiling the ministry (go ye into the world and multiply)
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Crankshaft: 10:35am
.
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Herdsmen: 11:56am
Goat...
Baba don finally anchor that ship..with the illuminating eye.
Paid the price to be the boss.
5 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by hajoke2000(f): 2:40pm
ok
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Robbin7(m): 2:41pm
Okay o
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by kolafolabi(m): 2:42pm
Thats why he can never be married
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by NwaAmaikpe: 2:42pm
The truth is;
Wizkid is unmarriageable.
Which sane girl will marry a boy who threatened to use his nephew to beat up Aunty Linda just because her kitty smells like dead fish?
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Remimadrid(m): 2:42pm
Wizkid is the new 2face, even outdoing 2face self.
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by IFEOLUWAKRIZ: 2:42pm
No Bleep given
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Amirullaha(m): 2:43pm
Nothing concern me with his marriage...
My own is that his goat is lucky...
Most of the goat's mate would have either turned to finished product now or crying in this hot sun...
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Tednersy: 2:43pm
This sun is too hot.
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by obowunmi(m): 2:43pm
HIV and Gonorrhea loading.
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by partnerbiz4: 2:43pm
Why marry, when he gets all
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:43pm
GOOD FOR HIM....
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by akunjohn(m): 2:44pm
Every mallam, to him own kettle
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Jaytecq(m): 2:44pm
please who is WizKid?
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by JackKeys: 2:45pm
Cryptocurrency is here to stay
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by magiki(m): 2:45pm
Celebrity life self, anything they say must make front page.
Mtcheww
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by JonCina(m): 2:45pm
"every aboki to him kettle"!
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by ZombieTAMER: 2:45pm
obowunmi:
That one no be for Fvck boys
Ask Tuface.. He no sabi rubber
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by praiseneofingz(m): 2:45pm
shey be na cos money dey if money no dey u no go dey misyan sha
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Oyebee91(m): 2:46pm
Same here. .'NO' to marriage
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by IwillSucced(m): 2:46pm
May girl s will die
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Ironcondom(m): 2:47pm
Shedrack777:....BELIEVE
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by omoiyalayi(m): 2:48pm
He shld continue
Body go tell am
But on d other hand he's been sincere cos if he get marry now he cannot be faithful because of girls dat throw themselves @ him
I hope he make a decision he will nt end up regretting
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by tensazangetsu20(m): 2:49pm
Why would any Nigerian man with working brain cells get married in 2018 . That poo is outdated.
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by omoiyalayi(m): 2:49pm
He shld continue
Body go tell am
But on d other hand he's been sincere cos if he get marry now he cannot be faithful because of girls dat throw themselves @ him
I hope he make a decision he will nt end up regretting
Fame can be burdensome sometimes
He's paying d price of been famous
|Re: Wizkid: I Will Only Marry If All My Girlfriends & Exes Would Marry Me Same Time by Sadiqullahi(m): 2:52pm
Wizkid and Delayed be like
keep on giving birth to Bastards don't go and marry
Pictures Of Nigerian Celebrities / Rita Dominic Paid Millions To Become Face Of Nokia Africa / Hilda Dokubo Returns To Nollywood Movies
Viewing this topic: bashimam(m), Emirofsambisa1, Nvednutfr33(m), okomile(f), passion247(f), enozy(m), Vision2045(m), realshel, Moyanbe(m), emperortony, olamilian1, bolafez(m), CaptRewa(m), gidob(m), Hemzhy(m), Talk2bryant(m), iamtardey(m), olaboy1, ADEPO, tymicjay77(m), MGeey(f), zlatan10(m), Adedayo97(m), lexio(m), stjudas(m), Somex10202(m), egike(m), Antara0503(m), Naijamate, ruuudboy, mamaya24(m), uniqueedi, rane06(f), RexTramadol1(m), Truthcat, dipson8701(m), lexypearl, andray12(m), slimhandsome101(m), lexyabigaul, Scard, Donmarshal11, Fabuloz(f), ernieholla, resurgentxtian4, patval(f), joystickextend1(m), AnonyNymous(m), udyheart01(m), Jerrick(m), Vill(f), labbyk(m), zenithpaint(m), DemisigOfficial(m), NGExchange, JayKayMaybachz(m), kakameks, abbeylli(m), 4FACEADELEKE(m), Rexleo(m), gflower1000(m), jiggyniga, highbeeola(m), kamatofeelz(m), Lordemperoris100(m), hardewaih(m), Nwanneluv(f), yinkuscious(m), kkoreday(m), MrPdtech and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17