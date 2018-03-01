₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Oluwolex2000(m): 10:34am
A woman was almost embarrassed by a monkey in Thailand after it hopped on her and playfully pulled down her top, exposing her boobs in the process.
Brittany Bowman was travelling with friends when she visited Chiang Mai monkey centre in Thailand to visit the local macaques.
The Los Angeles native let the baby monkey clamber over her after it jumped onto her leg.
But while the macaque was attempting to swing up to her shoulders, it grabbed on to Brittany’s off-the-shoulder top and almost pulled it down.
Luckily Brittany pulled it back in time and managed to avoid embarrassment.
The shocked tourist was left in fits of giggles as she grabbed hold of her top to protect her modesty. The owner of the monkey jokingly stated that it was probably looking for breast milk.
Brittany said:
“It left all of us laughing hysterically, almost to the point of tears. “I was just so scared that the monkey was jumping on me that I didn’t even consider it would pull down my top. “The owners said he must have been looking for breast milk.
“It was all just so random, I’m just glad we caught it on camera.”
According to Britannica:
Macaques are robust primates whose arms and legs are of about the same length. Their fur is generally a shade of brown or black, and their muzzles, like those of baboons, are doglike but rounded in profile, with nostrils on the upper surface.
The tail varies between species and may be long, of moderate length, short, or absent. Size differs between the sexes and between the species; males range in head and body length from about 41 to 70 cm (16 to 28 inches) and in weight from about 2.4 kg (5.3 pounds) in females and 5.5 kg in males of the smallest species.
Macaques are omnivorous, and they possess large cheek pouches in which they carry extra food. Breeding occurs year-round in some (mostly tropical) species, but, among those living outside the tropics, it is seasonal. Single young are born after about six months’ gestation and become adult at four years. Macaques are considered highly intelligent but may be bad-tempered as adults.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Aliyeous(m): 10:41am
he's thirsty give it to him nah
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by DynasTee: 10:41am
Why is she laughing?
Oh I forgot that some monkeys are millionaire
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by bamdly(m): 10:42am
ha (OBO) OMO BABA OLOW
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by akunjohn(m): 12:56pm
See fine babe....
This monkey self....
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:00pm
She should Thank her god it's not a Nigerian monkey that would have swallwed all her money.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 3:00pm
Op, u r a failed bloggers!
So u don’t know difference between stories that will sell with pictures and the ones that will sell with videos?
Loser!!!!
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 3:01pm
She is already unclad.. The monkey was just helping her finish what she started.. Mumu girls everywhere...
One girl will wear short skirt and still yet be dragging it down ...
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 3:01pm
Heheheeh the monkey be like...
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by jegz25(m): 3:01pm
Monkeys sabi woman like die o
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:01pm
Now I believe that monkeys are man's closest relatives.
Because every man in such condition will do the same.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by hajoke2000(f): 3:02pm
wise monkey......lol......it was the tym of ebola would she come close to the monkey.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by marvin906(m): 3:02pm
see the fine booby..
the things i would do to those apples of joy
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by martineverest(m): 3:03pm
just look at what made frontpage. there are better news and articles that are frontpage worthy and useless mods chose to post rubbish..... no wonder nairaland is stagnant and Linda ikeji is building radio and TV stations everywhere
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by justtruth88miSt: 3:03pm
so somebody can not pull top in peace again?
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by IwillSucced(m): 3:03pm
which one is now beautiful women top
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by emeejinsm: 3:04pm
Even monkey sabi fine girls
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Angelawhite(f): 3:04pm
I de cyber cafe. How do I leave this page?
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by kayus4live: 3:04pm
Who go see fine babe like u wey no go misbehave, even animal self
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 3:05pm
Angelawhite:Shebi na boobs you wan see abi
God don catch you today...
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 3:05pm
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 3:06pm
this monkey is doing exactly what every guy conceives in their minds when they see a girl with nice chests.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 3:06pm
Monkeys like suck suck.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 3:06pm
Even monkey sabi the sweetness wey dey that place.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 3:06pm
Huh!?
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 3:06pm
I no blame the monkey, she's too beautiful to go just like that without giving the monkey a souvenir kinda...even her laughter is so captivating and charming.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by ameri9ja: 3:07pm
O
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 3:07pm
marvin906:
This meme never tire you ni
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by ameri9ja: 3:07pm
Ok, what do we fry?
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 3:07pm
Nwaohafia1:Swallow her breast you mean.
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by olusayeroyagi(m): 3:08pm
sharp monkey but dis girl fine sha
|Re: Monkey Pulls Down Woman’s Top In Thailand, Exposing Her Boobs (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 3:08pm
pweshboi:Hahahaha
