Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) (7480 Views)

Timaya And His Mother In New Adorable Photo / Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures / Davido's New Adorable Photos With Daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Giat from praizeupdates





News source :: Beautiful Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson reveals her age and her mother’s age in this adorable photo. See belowNews source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/actress-yvonne-nelson-reveals-her-mothers-age-in-new-adorable-photo/









See more adorable photos here WowSee more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/actress-yvonne-nelson-reveals-her-mothers-age-in-new-adorable-photo/

Beautiful Mother n daughter. she is still strong @61

Wow!

K









So this is the woman that trained this girl to believe that it is okay to be useless in life.



Which mother will agree to snap with a wayward daughter who birthed a bastard for an already married ordinary photographer?



Like mother, like daughter.

No wonder she hated her late dad and didn't speak to him till he died because he wouldn't condone her immoral lifestyle. So this is the woman that trained this girl to believe that it is okay to be useless in life.Which mother will agree to snap with a wayward daughter who birthed a bastard for an already married ordinary photographer?Like mother, like daughter.No wonder she hated her late dad and didn't speak to him till he died because he wouldn't condone her immoral lifestyle. 6 Likes 3 Shares

they are both cool

Yvonne Nelson. I gat your medicine

wow....beautiful ladies .

Bucket of deluxe paint is all I see..



No disrespect

NwaAmaikpe:

speak speak

The make up wasn't necessary because sometimes we love the natural as it speaks volume.

The mum has now denied us the sight of that wrinkled smile of completeness that follows a life which is usually priceless on the face of the old.



Now we simply can say we saw a lady and one advanced lady and forget about it easily.

No Wow for me jareh but it's good the mum is living fine.

chuksjuve:

Bucket of deluxe paint is all I see..



No disrespect Lol ma guy... Lol ma guy...

61 or 45? Wow..! God abeg make my old age gallant o

This is how I want to look with my daughters when we grow.

This Nwamikpe no be human being o

Beautiful mother and daughter



But truth be told pancake played a prominent role there

Women and makeup are like 5 and 6

Who says black isn't beautiful?

nice pics but next time we will like to see your real face.

She should not use make up henceforth...its an advice tho.

NwaAmaikpe:









So this is the woman that trained this girl to believe that it is okay to be useless in life.



Which mother will agree to snap with a wayward daughter who birthed a bastard for an already married ordinary photographer?



Like mother, like daughter.

No wonder she hated her late dad and didn't speak to him till he died because he wouldn't condone her immoral lifestyle. Ahhhhhh no judge na! U weren't there, if I train my daughter in d right way and she gets influenced in a negative way and she gets pregnant, I will b very angry at first but I won't throw her away. A mother's love is hard to understand. The birth of a child changes everything, it's not a time for anger but for forgiveness and happiness Ahhhhhh no judge na! U weren't there, if I train my daughter in d right way and she gets influenced in a negative way and she gets pregnant, I will b very angry at first but I won't throw her away. A mother's love is hard to understand. The birth of a child changes everything, it's not a time for anger but for forgiveness and happiness 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:









So this is the woman that trained this girl to believe that it is okay to be useless in life.



Which mother will agree to snap with a wayward daughter who birthed a bastard for an already married ordinary photographer?



Like mother, like daughter.

No wonder she hated her late dad and didn't speak to him till he died because he wouldn't condone her immoral lifestyle. shioor.. Oga your blood too dey hot. Mr know it all!! I thank heavens that man ain't God.. you judge people like you haven't committed any heinous crime before, abeg carry yourself park one side make better people see road. Iranu oshi!!! shioor.. Oga your blood too dey hot. Mr know it all!! I thank heavens that man ain't God.. you judge people like you haven't committed any heinous crime before, abeg carry yourself park one side make better people see road. Iranu oshi!!! 1 Like

very lovely..... call 08167042120 for laptops