₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,129 members, 4,139,339 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 03:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) (7480 Views)
Timaya And His Mother In New Adorable Photo / Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures / Davido's New Adorable Photos With Daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 10:38am
Beautiful Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson reveals her age and her mother’s age in this adorable photo. See below
Giat from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/actress-yvonne-nelson-reveals-her-mothers-age-in-new-adorable-photo/
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 10:39am
Wow
See more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/actress-yvonne-nelson-reveals-her-mothers-age-in-new-adorable-photo/
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by cyndy1000(f): 10:43am
Beautiful Mother n daughter. she is still strong @61
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by Yomzzyblog: 11:19am
Wow!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 11:40am
K
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:05pm
So this is the woman that trained this girl to believe that it is okay to be useless in life.
Which mother will agree to snap with a wayward daughter who birthed a bastard for an already married ordinary photographer?
Like mother, like daughter.
No wonder she hated her late dad and didn't speak to him till he died because he wouldn't condone her immoral lifestyle.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by trouper9(m): 3:05pm
they are both cool
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by seyizma(m): 3:05pm
Yvonne Nelson. I gat your medicine
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by hajoke2000(f): 3:06pm
wow....beautiful ladies .
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by chuksjuve(m): 3:06pm
Bucket of deluxe paint is all I see..
No disrespect
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by trouper9(m): 3:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:speak
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by joebeckz(m): 3:06pm
The make up wasn't necessary because sometimes we love the natural as it speaks volume.
The mum has now denied us the sight of that wrinkled smile of completeness that follows a life which is usually priceless on the face of the old.
Now we simply can say we saw a lady and one advanced lady and forget about it easily.
No Wow for me jareh but it's good the mum is living fine.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 3:08pm
chuksjuve:Lol ma guy...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by prettyomidan: 3:09pm
61 or 45? Wow..! God abeg make my old age gallant o
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 3:09pm
This is how I want to look with my daughters when we grow.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by idu1(m): 3:09pm
This Nwamikpe no be human being o
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by HAH: 3:09pm
Beautiful mother and daughter
But truth be told pancake played a prominent role there
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by IwillSucced(m): 3:09pm
Women and makeup are like 5 and 6
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by Dearlord(m): 3:12pm
Who says black isn't beautiful?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by kingchris30(m): 3:15pm
nice pics but next time we will like to see your real face.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 3:19pm
She should not use make up henceforth...its an advice tho.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by PrettySleek(f): 3:19pm
NwaAmaikpe:Ahhhhhh no judge na! U weren't there, if I train my daughter in d right way and she gets influenced in a negative way and she gets pregnant, I will b very angry at first but I won't throw her away. A mother's love is hard to understand. The birth of a child changes everything, it's not a time for anger but for forgiveness and happiness
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by Michelle55(f): 3:21pm
NwaAmaikpe:shioor.. Oga your blood too dey hot. Mr know it all!! I thank heavens that man ain't God.. you judge people like you haven't committed any heinous crime before, abeg carry yourself park one side make better people see road. Iranu oshi!!!
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by 411Scope: 3:32pm
Very sweet.
https://youtu.be/bxHLQkSiH_Q
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by dipson8701(m): 3:49pm
very lovely..... call 08167042120 for laptops
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Mother: 61 Vs 32 Years (Photo) by EbiJUNIRO(m): 3:52pm
Adorable
(0) (Reply)
P-square Celebrate Birthday In Grand Style (picture) / Home Destroyers: Nollywood Actresses Who Have Ruined Other People?s Marriages / "Drake Is Very Bad In Bed" - Lover Opens Up
Viewing this topic: methjuior(m), Lirqur, YModulosGodSon, skytreader(m), mecusbosco(m), Promxy94(m), zizie, williamsjaysblog(m), Mumiteoluwa, adegoke4sure, Samelle(f), Ruhegertyp, Cherrybliz, uk10(m), Alxmyr(m), Hofbrauhaus, Jessica555, Naturestyle, davibid, toneroin1, akeemakinremi(m), coolbarrie, naijatoonz, eliyke(m), nwanneni(m), bercarray(m), gift3d(f), Ysboy(m), Pilot4Airbus(m), Built2last, mayberry1(f), mazinaija, donvicky2007, statistics1(m), Lateedee(m), nictech, Benuromi, kunlesufyan(m), EbiJUNIRO(m), moshino(m), damosade(m), germainediva(f), Bridgy450(f), Benjom(m), illiasnwm, incredibleace(m), Sydney94(f), exgray, walesmurphy, cashmyles(f) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42