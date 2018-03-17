₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,129 members, 4,139,339 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 03:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) (4754 Views)
Speeding Bus Crashes Into A Betting Shop, Destroys Everything Inside. Photos / Plane Crashes Into Car While Trying To Take-off On The Street In Russia (Video) / Driver,11 Passengers Dead As Young Shall Grow Bus Crashes Into A Truck(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 11:00am
At least seven people were killed when a small plane crashed into house while trying to take off just outside the Philippine capital on Saturday , police and aviation officials said .
The twin- engined aircraft crashed into a house just after taking off in Plaridel town , killing all five aboard as well as at least two people others on the ground , said Superintendent Julio Lizardo
The death toll could rise as rescuers were still going through the ruins of the house, Lizardo , the town ’ s police chief said .
“We are still digging through the rubble. There may be more dead, ” he told AFP .
Officials declined to say what may have caused the crash of the Piper PA - 23 Apache operated by a local charter company .
SOURCE>> http://punchng.com/seven-dead-as-plane-crashes-into-house/
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by xreal: 11:07am
We need prayers a all times, even while in our homes.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Demonicide(f): 1:34pm
Lord we are tired of all this heartbreaking news, we want to hear something good.
1 Like
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 1:51pm
Demonicide:amen .... cc. lalasticlala
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Caustics: 3:08pm
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:09pm
The pilot don buy market.
If it's in Nigeria, they will bring him back to life just to pay for the damages.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Philipmems(m): 3:09pm
The irony of life, while some die others are born. So sad, but while thank God for life, life goes on.
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 3:10pm
bad news all over the world...
i guess the world is coming to an end pretty soon
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by crackerspub: 3:10pm
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 3:10pm
Plane crash is getting too much this year and we are only in the month of March. Lord pls help us.
1 Like
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 3:10pm
People are just dying anyhow...
May God help...
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 3:11pm
xreal:thats the real deal... like seriously... nowhere is safe anymore... imagine what many people could be doing in there individual apartment... i guess u understand... may God forgive the dead!!!
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by ChelseaIorfa: 3:11pm
RIP to the dead... Chai
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Zizicardo(f): 3:11pm
May God continue to protect us ooo
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 3:11pm
1000 ways to die .....
Rip to the dead
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by elipheleh(m): 3:12pm
We this generation has told the Lord to back off our affairs. We stubborn children told our God to mind His business that we are now big boys and girls and can handle our own affairs well. We give heed to evil and perverse teachings of spirit of immorality especially and disobedience,spirits that claim to expose us to modernity and unclothedness, selfishness and greed, disobedience to parents and elders.
It boggles me then why when we have calamities and destruction on ourselves like this we still open our stinking mouth to ask God why and art thou.
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 3:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
IS SOMETHING WRONG WITH YOU
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 3:13pm
Can't imagine praying against a tragedy in my comfort zone.
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 3:15pm
Why can't a plane just crash on the national assembly building
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by IwillSucced(m): 3:16pm
So much death everywhere no one is safe
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Dreahlami: 3:16pm
I know if it is in nigeria such things happened some mofos will still blame it on buhari
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by 411Scope: 3:17pm
How sad.
<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bxHLQkSiH_Q" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Finest6: 3:20pm
God have mercy.
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by Pascal181: 3:23pm
Too bad
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by churchee(m): 3:30pm
Someone will just be in his or her house, probably reading and refusing to join others in a party in town only for trouble to come knocking on the door.
but I still want to live.
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by CoolextPhoenix(m): 3:36pm
Micheezy7:
Bros abeg leave my guy o
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by eddyslim(m): 3:36pm
Very Sad
|Re: Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) by calddon(m): 3:41pm
Plane rarely crashes but if it crash no get hope.
(0) (Reply)
Spend Ur Next Life @las Vegas / Get One Night Free (promotion) / Happy Canada Day
Viewing this topic: monksy22, Cyrilpac(m), operandus(m), mamabj, WENGERNOMICS(m), Geaguy(m), 009(m), FOLYKAZE(m), marychommy(f), to2in, sukar886, faizsanusi(m), Austyno4(m), Ezekielmary, fidalgo19, mekybabe1, itsme9jaG(f), oluseyi04, guydangerous(m), mjay05(m), teckmore(m), dbblessboy(m), MrBuzy, BethelD1(m), dclone, schurley(m), Mathewa(m), fordible(m), yinka20(f), wesley80(m), CavendishPlex, Pimiento(m), newtral01(f), murphy02, surveyorchimez, Hustlerlomo(m), mobolade17(m), obaival(m) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16