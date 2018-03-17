Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Plane Crashes Into House In Philippine (Photos) (4754 Views)

The twin- engined aircraft crashed into a house just after taking off in Plaridel town , killing all five aboard as well as at least two people others on the ground , said Superintendent Julio Lizardo



The death toll could rise as rescuers were still going through the ruins of the house, Lizardo , the town ’ s police chief said .

“We are still digging through the rubble. There may be more dead, ” he told AFP .

Officials declined to say what may have caused the crash of the Piper PA - 23 Apache operated by a local charter company .



We need prayers a all times, even while in our homes. 1 Like 1 Share

Lord we are tired of all this heartbreaking news, we want to hear something good. 1 Like

The pilot don buy market.





The irony of life, while some die others are born. So sad, but while thank God for life, life goes on.

bad news all over the world...

i guess the world is coming to an end pretty soon

Plane crash is getting too much this year and we are only in the month of March. Lord pls help us. 1 Like

People are just dying anyhow...

May God help...

RIP to the dead... Chai

May God continue to protect us ooo

1000 ways to die .....



Rip to the dead





We this generation has told the Lord to back off our affairs. We stubborn children told our God to mind His business that we are now big boys and girls and can handle our own affairs well. We give heed to evil and perverse teachings of spirit of immorality especially and disobedience,spirits that claim to expose us to modernity and unclothedness, selfishness and greed, disobedience to parents and elders.



IS SOMETHING WRONG WITH YOU IS SOMETHING WRONG WITH YOU

Can't imagine praying against a tragedy in my comfort zone.

Why can't a plane just crash on the national assembly building

So much death everywhere no one is safe

I know if it is in nigeria such things happened some mofos will still blame it on buhari

God have mercy.

Too bad

Someone will just be in his or her house, probably reading and refusing to join others in a party in town only for trouble to come knocking on the door.







but I still want to live.

Very Sad