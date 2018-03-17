₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by AmericanQuarter: 5:47pm
Watch the moment the billionaire Ifeanyi Uba and fearless Ayodele Fayose the indefatigable governor of Ekiti State stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka.
Lalasticlala
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by AmericanQuarter: 5:48pm
Uba unsettled the whole place.
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by AmericanQuarter: 5:49pm
Uba came with army of supporters
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by ikaboy: 5:50pm
Our senator in the making
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Caustics: 6:08pm
fayose
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Harkholarworle(m): 6:10pm
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Hardewarlee(m): 6:10pm
Oshoko mole himself .... The only last man standing against All propanganda Party APC
Tuale ooh
14 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by nkwuocha1: 6:10pm
Lol.
Igbo Amaka nnoo!
Ndi igbo kwenu!
7 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Harkholarworle(m): 6:11pm
How i wish people can't vote away all past and present office holders except ambo in 2019
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by obi4eze: 6:11pm
Nonsense
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by afamaustin(m): 6:12pm
Just watching
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Breezzy(m): 6:12pm
Igbo amaka!!! Biko kozialu ndi agbata obi gi ooooo
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by fero07(m): 6:12pm
nwafor
cute
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Masama: 6:13pm
ikaboy:Who dash monkey banana?
4 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Breezzy(m): 6:13pm
nkwuocha1:yaaaaaaa!!!
5 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by hajoke2000(f): 6:14pm
ojelus
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Wakago: 6:14pm
Our husband has gone mad again.
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Ayanko(m): 6:14pm
Fayose the heart beat of Buhari
5 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Soreza(m): 6:14pm
SINCE FAYOSE MEET NNAMDI KANU HE HAS SO MUCH EARN THE LOVE OF THE EASTERNS NOW THESE USELESS IGBO LEADERS WANT TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE FAME HE EARNED,FROM ENUGU TO ANAMBRA,WE ARE WATCHING BUT WE LOVE FAYOSE.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by saeedowolab(m): 6:15pm
Fayose, the last hope of the yeastern people
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by nairavsdollars(f): 6:16pm
Fayose....Eze ndi Igbo gburugburu
2 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by miceroms: 6:16pm
AmericanQuarter:Is this not former senate president kowtowing for Uba. Naw a o.
2 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by omowolewa: 6:16pm
Colorful evet
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by kabrudrapist: 6:16pm
Fayose will give Yoruba Muslims sleepless night.
3 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Kobicove(m): 6:17pm
Igbo kwe nu!
2 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by ednut1(m): 6:17pm
Harkholarworle:what is special about ambo. He is doing tinubu's bidding
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Lenadiva(f): 6:19pm
Not surprised at all!
Igbos are known for worshipping their leaders even if they are uder performing.
If they can worship Nnamdi Kanu I'm not surprised seeing them worshipping Ifeanyi Uba.
2 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by SouthEastFacts: 6:20pm
saeedowolab:When a man a descends from a fallen angel.
2 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ifeanyi Uba & Fayose Stormed Ekwueme Square, Awka- PICTURES by Gkay1(m): 6:22pm
na wa o, i just tire for all dis people
1 Like
