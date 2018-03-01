Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot (4262 Views)

The stunning Calabar born beauty queen dazzled in a top revealing gown, her flawless look was aided by a subtle makeup that featured pink glossy lips and earth toned eye-shadow, all properly blended to create a true diva look.





She will be embarking on girl child empowerment program in a bid to project the image and value of the female child.



In her word she says: " My project is on Girl-child sexuality Education, the vision is to visit schools and inspire young girls to strive to excel in life,the project will help to educate the girl child on different social vices like Internet addiction, lesbianism, indecent exposure etc.

Its primary goal is to give young people the opportunity to receive information through social media."



Checkout some of her breathtaking photos here.



Define "stunning" 7 Likes

Commenting at the speed of light this sunny Sunday afternoon..



Back to topic,, she's beautiful,though I wonder why her face is still riddled with pimples even after makeup and wonder what she'd look like by 4:00am Who is this mischievous fellowCommenting at the speed of light this sunny Sunday afternoon..Back to topic,, she's beautiful,though I wonder why her face is still riddled with pimples even after makeup and wonder what she'd look like by 4:00am 1 Like





Wetin be my own for there

ATM debited one baba in front of me without dispensing cash to him. The baba grabbed me and shouted "you are my witness oooo"Wetin be my own for there

this her Chinese eye

She is pretty.

MissChievous199:

Define "stunning" Queen Glory Ikpejip. Queen Glory Ikpejip.

See face ... 1 Like

Change the topic "miss bla bla takes picture" nothing stuns here bro 1 Like

let me quickly register my assertion and firm confirmation that, dis ghal is simply beautiful gorgeously pretty em me em em .........abi nah! she merit am..........but come ooo, which one come be miss orient or wetin?.......wonders shall neva end......





stunning? maybe yes...



tseww

She looks like someone woke her from sleep



Stunning? I beg to differ.

She has Asian Eyes..Chai I Love her already

ishowdotgmail:

ATM debited one baba in front of me without dispensing cash to him. The baba grabbed me and shouted "you are my witness oooo"



Wetin be my own for there



I can see that on left side of your brain there is nothing right and on the right side of your brain, there is absolutely nothing left. I can see that on left side of your brain there is nothing right and on the right side of your brain, there is absolutely nothing left.

These pageants are just an avenue to advertise these girls to old men and footballers. Shud be banned

girls from dat region are good in u know what

miss this and that every where Gosh!!!!! Nigeria nawaaoooh

different countries are loosing count of inventions and developments but here hmmmmmm