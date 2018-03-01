₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by fancyhandsome(m): 8:35pm On Mar 17
Newly crowned Miss orient princess Nigeria, Queen Glory Ikpejip unveil her First official photo shoot after emerging as the winner in the 2018 Edition of the annual pageant event.
The stunning Calabar born beauty queen dazzled in a top revealing gown, her flawless look was aided by a subtle makeup that featured pink glossy lips and earth toned eye-shadow, all properly blended to create a true diva look.
She will be embarking on girl child empowerment program in a bid to project the image and value of the female child.
In her word she says: " My project is on Girl-child sexuality Education, the vision is to visit schools and inspire young girls to strive to excel in life,the project will help to educate the girl child on different social vices like Internet addiction, lesbianism, indecent exposure etc.
Its primary goal is to give young people the opportunity to receive information through social media."
Checkout some of her breathtaking photos here.
http://www.modelssphere.com/2018/03/miss-orient-princess-nigeria-2018queen.html
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by MissChievous199(f): 12:39pm
Define "stunning"
7 Likes
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by indigenous234: 12:39pm
Who is this mischievous fellow Commenting at the speed of light this sunny Sunday afternoon..
Back to topic,, she's beautiful,though I wonder why her face is still riddled with pimples even after makeup and wonder what she'd look like by 4:00am
1 Like
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:40pm
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by somto10: 12:42pm
this her Chinese eye
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by Ellabae(f): 12:42pm
She is pretty.
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by Harmony92(f): 12:42pm
MissChievous199:Queen Glory Ikpejip.
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by DannyJ19(m): 12:43pm
See face ...
1 Like
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by patyowr: 12:44pm
Change the topic "miss bla bla takes picture" nothing stuns here bro
1 Like
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by Igbaba2(m): 12:45pm
let me quickly register my assertion and firm confirmation that, dis ghal is simply beautiful gorgeously pretty em me em em .........abi nah! she merit am..........but come ooo, which one come be miss orient or wetin?.......wonders shall neva end......
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by gmoney12: 12:54pm
stunning? maybe yes...
tseww
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by safarigirl(f): 12:55pm
She looks like someone woke her from sleep
Stunning? I beg to differ.
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by dramaine(m): 12:59pm
She has Asian Eyes..Chai I Love her already
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by ucheuzor1(m): 1:10pm
ishowdotgmail:
I can see that on left side of your brain there is nothing right and on the right side of your brain, there is absolutely nothing left.
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by yeyerolling: 1:11pm
These pageants are just an avenue to advertise these girls to old men and footballers. Shud be banned
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by JustCalMeDBoss(m): 1:25pm
girls from dat region are good in u know what
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by paprika212(f): 1:26pm
miss this and that every where Gosh!!!!! Nigeria nawaaoooh
different countries are loosing count of inventions and developments but here hmmmmmm
|Re: Glory Ikpejip, Miss Orient Princess Nigeria 2018 Stuns In New Photo Shoot by lilytender: 1:51pm
So South-Eastern and South-Southern ladies have no other job than prostitution disguised as beauty pageants. Is that what they want Biafra to live on
