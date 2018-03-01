₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,394 members, 4,140,389 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 11:01 AM

Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service (8204 Views)

Why President Buhari And I Didn't Visit Dapchi - VP Osinbajo Reveals / VP Osinbajo Arrives Osogbo Amid Tight Security Presence (see Photos) / Peter Obi Walking Home On Lagos Bridge After Church Service (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Ennyhorlar(m): 8:38pm On Mar 17
Vice President @profosinbajo walks Oludamilola her daughter up the aisle at the church service where her marriage to Oluwaseun Bakare was solemnized today at the Christian Ecumenical Center Abuja.

Photos by NOVO ISIORO

News by: FCMgist
More news on our blog

http://fcmgist.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/see-moment-vp-osinbajo-walks-his.html?m=1

Lalasticlala let's go to the reception too joorz

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by APCHaram: 8:39pm On Mar 17
White wedding and you wear agbada?

7 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by ekrizz(m): 8:39pm On Mar 17
grin
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by prospero5(m): 8:54pm On Mar 17
APCHaram:
White wedding and you wear agbada?


is it your agbada?

bro, take your time o!

42 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by stephleena(f): 8:59pm On Mar 17
not redeemed Church? I thought pa Enoch would officiate the wedding
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by CodeTemplar: 9:08pm On Mar 17
Cute!

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Homeboiy: 9:20pm On Mar 17
Na that old man won marry that young girl angry

Don't quote me

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by iluvdonjazzy: 10:47pm On Mar 17
beautiful

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by adem30: 10:54pm On Mar 17
stephleena:
not redeemed Church? I thought pa Enoch would officiate the wedding

I think that's Aso Rock Chapel

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by adem30: 10:54pm On Mar 17
The joy of every responsible father.

7 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by uncleiykeman: 11:02pm On Mar 17
Una vice president resemble wan Keke napep rider for Ibadan.
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Okoroawusa: 11:20pm On Mar 17
The joy of every father
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by OneCorner: 1:00am
afonjas are too local. imagine him wearing agbada
even d last one i visited in owerri, d father dressed in a sleek suite and that's what i call sophistication.
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Sard(m): 5:24am
OneCorner:
afonjas are too local. imagine him wearing agbada
even d last one i visited in owerri, d father dressed in a sleek suite and that's what i call sophistication.
I hope this post is a joke, but if not, your inferiority complex is out of this world.
You've been colonized to believe your native wears can't be worn to official engagements; now you're recolonizing yourself to believe that native wears lack sophistication, even for weddings undecided
I won't generalize this to your tribe because people like you are in every tribe.
You need help.

58 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by femi4: 8:29am
APCHaram:
White wedding and you wear agbada?

Ode! That's the bride's Father not the groom

7 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by binsanni(m): 8:44am
see im head like tilapia fish
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by thelifepagesng: 10:13am
Cool
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:13am
APCHaram:
White wedding and you wear agbada?

sharaaaaaaaaaaaap, yes sharaaaaaaaap

5 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Sweetcollins: 10:14am
Inspoken pastor
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:14am
femi4:
Ode! That's the bride's Father not the groom
no mind the hediot

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Borbrisky: 10:14am
I can't wait to get married to bae
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by SuperSuave(m): 10:15am
APCHaram:
White wedding and you wear agbada?
You normal so? Have you attended a naija wedding before?

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:16am
OneCorner:
afonjas are too local. imagine him wearing agbada
even d last one i visited in owerri, d father dressed in a sleek suite and that's what i call sophistication.
you came here to display your stupidity and ignorance in public just because of your hatred for a tribe. Shiooooooor

10 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Innobee99(m): 10:16am
APCHaram:
White wedding and you wear agbada?
Na him dey marry ni?
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by loomer: 10:17am
APCHaram:
White wedding and you wear agbada?



leave that thing. na him get wedding?
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:17am
binsanni:
see im head like tilapia fish
e still fine pass your papa own wey be like toad own

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:18am
Innobee99:
Na him dey marry ni?
you dey mind dat fool?
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Samidoh: 10:18am
APCHaram:
White wedding and you wear agbada?

sharrrrap if u don't know what to say undecided
APCHaram:
White wedding and you wear agbada?

sharrrrap if u don't know what to say
Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by SAMBARRY: 10:18am
Homeboiy:
Na that old man won marry that young girl angry

Don't quote me
when will you use your brain.that's her dad

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:18am
uncleiykeman:
Una vice president resemble wan Keke napep rider for Ibadan.
who your own papa resemble? Ode

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by oyetunder(m): 10:19am
Okay. We don see the moment! But we are actualy waiting to see the moment Nigeria shall walk out of the claws of evil leaders. Yes, that moment when we shall walk away from fuel importation, power failures and ballots manipulations.

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by rtadam: 10:19am
Happy marriage life my sister

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerian, Others, Extradited From Liberia To U.S On Cocaine Conspiracy Charges! / Son Of Nigeria’s First Prime Minister Kidnapped In Abuja / I Really Appreciate All The Lagos Related Threads And Attention On Nl.

Viewing this topic: Aloft, sirBLUNT(m), ruboy(m), datola, blessedweapon(m), kennyjam, veacea, anytexy, Army10, 411Scope, frinx, tundegodson, buccee, vickysly, fourtnee(m), tosintomi(f), ybahrbz91, Lexusgs430, lizzycreations(m), tetralogyfallot(m), Gaddafiyusf, dandollar1, AniTech(m), boluwatife66(m), wajaja, tomju(m), twy44(m), Osota(m), motic2(f), phunkeeypraiss(f), AquaLalua, xtborn(m), enoks(m), Sasng7, Yunkunyunkun, kempreze, Donyswit, Isabh, sallyopy(f), Ateewologun(m), Lutherap, teedutch(m), gonnas4eva, Oluwaesko(m), adesiku(m), Targatarga(f), TeetoEsq(m), moscow18 and 149 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.