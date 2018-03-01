₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Ennyhorlar(m): 8:38pm On Mar 17
Vice President @profosinbajo walks Oludamilola her daughter up the aisle at the church service where her marriage to Oluwaseun Bakare was solemnized today at the Christian Ecumenical Center Abuja.
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by APCHaram: 8:39pm On Mar 17
White wedding and you wear agbada?
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by ekrizz(m): 8:39pm On Mar 17
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by prospero5(m): 8:54pm On Mar 17
APCHaram:
is it your agbada?
bro, take your time o!
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by stephleena(f): 8:59pm On Mar 17
not redeemed Church? I thought pa Enoch would officiate the wedding
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by CodeTemplar: 9:08pm On Mar 17
Cute!
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Homeboiy: 9:20pm On Mar 17
Na that old man won marry that young girl
Don't quote me
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by iluvdonjazzy: 10:47pm On Mar 17
beautiful
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by adem30: 10:54pm On Mar 17
stephleena:
I think that's Aso Rock Chapel
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by adem30: 10:54pm On Mar 17
The joy of every responsible father.
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by uncleiykeman: 11:02pm On Mar 17
Una vice president resemble wan Keke napep rider for Ibadan.
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Okoroawusa: 11:20pm On Mar 17
The joy of every father
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by OneCorner: 1:00am
afonjas are too local. imagine him wearing agbada
even d last one i visited in owerri, d father dressed in a sleek suite and that's what i call sophistication.
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Sard(m): 5:24am
OneCorner:I hope this post is a joke, but if not, your inferiority complex is out of this world.
You've been colonized to believe your native wears can't be worn to official engagements; now you're recolonizing yourself to believe that native wears lack sophistication, even for weddings
I won't generalize this to your tribe because people like you are in every tribe.
You need help.
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by femi4: 8:29am
APCHaram:Ode! That's the bride's Father not the groom
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by binsanni(m): 8:44am
see im head like tilapia fish
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by thelifepagesng: 10:13am
Cool
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:13am
APCHaram:sharaaaaaaaaaaaap, yes sharaaaaaaaap
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Sweetcollins: 10:14am
Inspoken pastor
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:14am
femi4:no mind the hediot
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Borbrisky: 10:14am
I can't wait to get married to bae
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by SuperSuave(m): 10:15am
APCHaram:You normal so? Have you attended a naija wedding before?
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:16am
OneCorner:you came here to display your stupidity and ignorance in public just because of your hatred for a tribe. Shiooooooor
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Innobee99(m): 10:16am
APCHaram:Na him dey marry ni?
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by loomer: 10:17am
APCHaram:
leave that thing. na him get wedding?
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:17am
binsanni:e still fine pass your papa own wey be like toad own
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:18am
Innobee99:you dey mind dat fool?
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Samidoh: 10:18am
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by SAMBARRY: 10:18am
Homeboiy:when will you use your brain.that's her dad
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by Enemyofpeace: 10:18am
uncleiykeman:who your own papa resemble? Ode
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by oyetunder(m): 10:19am
Okay. We don see the moment! But we are actualy waiting to see the moment Nigeria shall walk out of the claws of evil leaders. Yes, that moment when we shall walk away from fuel importation, power failures and ballots manipulations.
|Re: Osinbajo Walks His Daughter Oludamilola Down Aisle At Wedding Church Service by rtadam: 10:19am
Happy marriage life my sister
