₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,547 members, 4,140,912 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 05:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) (9276 Views)
I Do My Workout Every Saturday At Least To Look Sexy To My Future Wife (pic) / Chilling 'tired And Weak' After Wizkid Concert Last Night - Photos / Wife Kills Husband Because He Stopped Eating Her Vagina Every Night (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by nigeriapenmedia: 1:17am
The comment below vividly explain that its Cee C, did you believe it?
PHOTOS COMMENT BELOW:
https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/bbnaija-can-you-guess-this-person-same.html?m=1
CC:Seun, Lalasticlala, Mydn44
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by nigeriapenmedia: 1:17am
PHOTOS COMMENT BELOW:
https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/bbnaija-can-you-guess-this-person-same.html?m=1
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by ajohkeh(f): 1:29am
Lol
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by MhizAJ(f): 2:03am
Lol
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Tonymegabush1(m): 5:05am
Dance na dance If u no sabi nod ur head in connection with d beat...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by tico1212(m): 9:38am
Only if you guys see Anneeka dance before. Cee-c dey try.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Smily202(m): 11:10am
See drawing lol
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by habsydiamond(m): 11:46am
Cee..C. lolzzzz
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Mutemenot: 11:50am
That short, rude, disrespectful and arrogant girl who though she's beautiful.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by crestedaguiyi: 2:33pm
savages on rampage, waalahi, this artist deserve an award for the thought of this image
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by nigeriapenmedia: 2:38pm
Tonymegabush1:Cee C still d learn
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by nigeriapenmedia: 2:39pm
crestedaguiyi:Who will award him? Is it Nigerians?
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by nigeriapenmedia: 2:41pm
Mutemenot:The truth is that when ur rude on earth u will known world wide e.g Donald Trump
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by nigeriapenmedia: 2:42pm
tico1212:Abi she d dance etihi, the Calabar dance.
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Mutemenot: 2:58pm
nigeriapenmedia:
I don't think the word 'rude' describes Cee c enoigh.
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by oliidell(m): 3:44pm
I laugh in asl
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Candypot(f): 3:49pm
Lol
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by MilesLamar(m): 4:39pm
lwkm
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by SuperSuave(m): 4:55pm
C.Ronaldo
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by HomeOfMe(f): 4:55pm
Who else if not cee c..
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by hajoke2000(f): 4:56pm
A show without vision..
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Chikita66(f): 4:57pm
Cee C Na.
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Pidginwhisper: 4:58pm
See See
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by akeentech(m): 4:58pm
funny dry
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Queenext: 5:00pm
Cee c...charge and bail lawyer
1 Like
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by hannysur8(m): 5:02pm
The iron lady... Cee-C
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by redjohn1: 5:06pm
Lol
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by aabakare: 5:08pm
Laugh want kill me [qquote author=nigeriapenmedia post=65931129]
PHOTOS COMMENT BELOW:
https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/bbnaija-can-you-guess-this-person-same.html?m=1
CC:Seun, Lalasticlala, Mydn44
[/quote]
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 5:09pm
hmmm, wetin concern me?
Abeg pass the weekend with this better tori...
Life of a male sex addict
|Re: BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) by Kotodoctor: 5:10pm
Ccee eyes never gbolo, she just pretty, and on the way to being a bad girl.don't draw any conclusions on her.
Cus..
She may or may not get there.
Family Guy Vs The Simpsons / Young Nigerian On Air Personalities And Their Foreign Accents. / "I Will Never Say Goodbye" Latest Filipino Soap In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Espada10, LORDOFAFONJAS, lewizylee(m), taurus21, engrkaz(m), jojo2020, smallsuper, baroncy, DebateNigeria, rlgiwa(m), mcfranc(m), Anie01, Oluwolex2000(m), Goldenlion1, freezy(m), ClintGist(f), SnowJay92(m), BrandSpurNG, amychizzy, SpaceAngel, aylipple, slimgeez, Iamdipson, tecnolad(m), Thimmoh(m), Gbagbazios, NaijaElba(m), mark321, captain90210(m), pixblog, Hundreddegrees(m), bisiofgod(m), Pesuzok(m), FreeWill01, GMbuharii, Mrfreedom, okotolulope, bravehost4u(m), erons002(m), bedane, manforgu, flexyonline, Negro1986(m), Yels, clow(m), Gentlephysique, Galaticos444, njideoby(f), gafadove(m), Sexytzee1, Lucas10, henryblaze25(m), nyta84(f), Lilspicer(f), olusayeroyagi(m), caterpillar, Yem0350, dayotheone(m), Mzora(f), flyDixon, usman707, olaide4you(f), pelumzy007(m), Tmercy(m), LosVikingos, PhilJames, Meritbaba(m), MrHandsome2013, urcutecrush(f), yankison(m), chidibond(m), Ativ, Engrr(m), iykololo(m), Harbdulrasaq(m), Ayodamsam(m), Millcollins, Teymanhenry(m), 9ousky, Victorchuks4(m), kerry57, Ridwan440(m), Soulvoda(m), isagbe, Westmorland(m), mizchidi, dalaman, tompat86(m), toygod2, computerizeniaja(m), mama777(f), xenten, YoungNG9x, otunoba1(m), Nenum(m), dare2011(m), succri(m), dgbaba, datsammy, femisreal(m), CentaurXLV, teanumi(f), Afflalo(m), tonyecole and 184 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17