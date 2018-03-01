Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNAIJA: Can You Guess This Person? Same Dance Every Saturday Night(photos) (9276 Views)

The comment below vividly explain that its Cee C, did you believe it?















PHOTOS COMMENT BELOW:

Lol

Lol

Dance na dance If u no sabi nod ur head in connection with d beat... 1 Like 1 Share

Only if you guys see Anneeka dance before. Cee-c dey try. 2 Likes 1 Share



See drawing lol 13 Likes 1 Share

Cee..C. lolzzzz

That short, rude, disrespectful and arrogant girl who though she's beautiful. 7 Likes 2 Shares

savages on rampage, waalahi, this artist deserve an award for the thought of this image

Tonymegabush1:

Dance na dance If u no sabi nod ur head in connection with d beat... Cee C still d learn Cee C still d learn

crestedaguiyi:

savages on rampage, waalahi, this artist deserve an award for the thought of this image Who will award him? Is it Nigerians? Who will award him? Is it Nigerians?

Mutemenot:

That short, rude, disrespectful and arrogant girl who though she's beautiful. The truth is that when ur rude on earth u will known world wide e.g Donald Trump The truth is that when ur rude on earth u will known world wide e.g Donald Trump

tico1212:

Only if you guys see Anneeka dance before. Cee-c dey try. Abi she d dance etihi, the Calabar dance. Abi she d dance etihi, the Calabar dance.

nigeriapenmedia:



The truth is that when ur rude on earth u will known world wide e.g Donald Trump

I don't think the word 'rude' describes Cee c enoigh. I don't think the word 'rude' describes Cee c enoigh.

I laugh in asl

Lol

lwkm

C.Ronaldo

Who else if not cee c..

A show without vision..

Cee C Na.

See See

funny dry

Cee c...charge and bail lawyer 1 Like

The iron lady... Cee-C

Lol





















