











Automotive acronyms continue to be used extensively. While most companies typically take two or three letter combinations and turn them into full-on model names,it’s often the letters that come after the name that give the biggest clues as to its true identity.



Below are some of the most popular acronyms and what they actually mean.



1) Mercedes-Benz(AMG)

The 3-letter acronym contains the name of 2 of its founders: Hans Werner Aufrecht, and Erhard Melcher, and Aufrecht’s birthplace of Großaspach in Germany.



AMG: Aufrecht Melcher Großaspach



4Matic (stylized as 4MATIC): marketing name of an AWD four-wheel drive system.



2) Volkswagen

GTI moniker stands for Grand Touring Injection to signify the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine while Golf R borrows its moniker from the racing team



GTI: Grand Touring Injection-turbocharged 2.0-liter engine



R: Racing



TDI: Turbocharged Direct Injection



TSI: Turbocharged Stratified Injection



3) Honda

Two of its acronyms,the Si and Type R monikers, are associated with high horsepower and plenty of torque steer.All powered with the aid of VTEC.



Si: Sport Injected



Type R: Racing



VTEC: Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control



4) Lexus

Lexus uses F for its top-trim models. The sixth letter in the alphabet not only represents the "flagship" models, but is also a nod to the automaker’s home track, Fuji Speedway in Japan.



F: Flagship / Fuji Speedway



5) Lamborghini

The Lamborghini SV acronym has been worn by the Diablo, Murcielago and Aventador,and it signifies the highest in performance throughout the range.



SV: SuperVeloce



6) Alfa Romeo

On every new Alfa Romeo model, the letters D, N, and A are displayed prominently somewhere near the gear lever.



A.L.F.A: [Società] Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili (Translation: Lombard Automobile Factory Company (until 1920))



DNA: Dynamic, Natural, and All Weather Modes



7) BMW

When it comes to things like variable valve timing, large SUVs, and BMW’s actual three-letter designation, expect nothing less.



BMW: Bayerische Motoren Werke (Translation: Bavarian Motor Work)



SAV: Sports Activity Vehicle



VANOS: From the German "VAriable NOckenwellenSteuerung" (Translation: Variable Camshaft Timing)



8 ) Dodge

The R/T badge was introduced in 1967.The SRT badge signifies even more power



R/T: Road/Track



SRT: Street & Racing Technology



392: Cubic Inches of 6.4-liter V8



9) Jaguar

Jaguar use SVR acronym to its F-Type sports car following the Range Rover with the same name.



SVR: Special Vehicle Racing



SVO: Special Vehicle Operations



10) Infiniti

In 2010, Infiniti slapped an IPL badge and some go-fast bits on its G37 coupe giving it 348hp(259 kilowatts). At the same time, the company added all-wheel drive to its lineup, signified by a single X



X: All-Wheel Drive



IPL: Infiniti Performance Line



11) Ford

Ford's iconic acronyms are for high-performance machines like the Mustang and the GT supercar. Focus and Taurus benefit with monikers like RS, SVT, and others.



SHO: Super High Output



SVT: Special Vehicle Team



ST: Sport Technologies



RS: Rally Sport



12) Fiat

Fiat is actually four letters that combine to create a single phrase. The phrase, "Fabrica Italiana Automobili Torino" loosely translates to mean "Italian automobile factory, Torino."



FIAT: Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (Translation: Italian Automobile Factory, Torino)



13) Ferrari

Ferrari borrows its acronym from its F1 cars. The newest letter, 'T,' is also the oldest, and signifies the turbocharged engine like in the California convertible, and the transversely mounted gearbox in the 312T.



T: Turbocharged / Transverse



M: Modificato



KERS: Kinetic Energy Recovery System



14) Chevrolet

Three of Chevrolet most notable trims, LS, RS, and SS, each have a range of performance credentials and options that separate one from the other.



LS: Luxury Sport



RS: Rally Sport



SS: Super Sport



15) Acura

Acura’s three most popular acronyms,including the new TMU + IPU used on the NSX.



NSX: New, Sportscar, Experimental



SH-AWD: Super Handling All-Wheel Drive



P-AWS: Precision All-Wheel Steer



TMU + IPU: Twin Motor Unit + Intelligent Power Unit



16) Subaru

The WRX and STI monikers have been around, in some form or another, since the early ‘90s.



WRX: World Rally Experimental / World Rally Cross



STI: Subaru Tecnica International



17) Porsche

The GTS acronym sits on the back of everything from the 718 Boxster to the Panamera to the new 911.



GTS: Grand Turismo Sport



18)Nissan

Like the GT-R sports car, Nissan’s Nismo performance arm is actually an acronym in itself.



NISMO: Nissan Motorsport International Limited



GT-R: Gran Turismo Racer



Feel free to add to the lists



Source https://autojosh.com/car-badge-acronyms-you-probably-never-knew-the-meaning-of/



Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 The 3-letter acronym contains the name of 2 of its founders: Hans Werner Aufrecht, and Erhard Melcher, and Aufrecht’s birthplace of Großaspach in Germany.GTI moniker stands for Grand Touring Injection to signify the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine while Golf R borrows its moniker from the racing teamTwo of its acronyms,the Si and Type R monikers, are associated with high horsepower and plenty of torque steer.All powered with the aid of VTEC.Lexus uses F for its top-trim models. The sixth letter in the alphabet not only represents the "flagship" models, but is also a nod to the automaker’s home track, Fuji Speedway in Japan.The Lamborghini SV acronym has been worn by the Diablo, Murcielago and Aventador,and it signifies the highest in performance throughout the range.On every new Alfa Romeo model, the letters D, N, and A are displayed prominently somewhere near the gear lever.When it comes to things like variable valve timing, large SUVs, and BMW’s actual three-letter designation, expect nothing less.The R/T badge was introduced in 1967.The SRT badge signifies even more powerJaguar use SVR acronym to its F-Type sports car following the Range Rover with the same name.In 2010, Infiniti slapped an IPL badge and some go-fast bits on its G37 coupe giving it 348hp(259 kilowatts). At the same time, the company added all-wheel drive to its lineup, signified by a single XFord's iconic acronyms are for high-performance machines like the Mustang and the GT supercar. Focus and Taurus benefit with monikers like RS, SVT, and others.Fiat is actually four letters that combine to create a single phrase. The phrase, "Fabrica Italiana Automobili Torino" loosely translates to mean "Italian automobile factory, Torino."Ferrari borrows its acronym from its F1 cars. The newest letter, 'T,' is also the oldest, and signifies the turbocharged engine like in the California convertible, and the transversely mounted gearbox in the 312T.Three of Chevrolet most notable trims, LS, RS, and SS, each have a range of performance credentials and options that separate one from the other.Acura’s three most popular acronyms,including the new TMU + IPU used on the NSX.The WRX and STI monikers have been around, in some form or another, since the early ‘90s.The GTS acronym sits on the back of everything from the 718 Boxster to the Panamera to the new 911.Like the GT-R sports car, Nissan’s Nismo performance arm is actually an acronym in itself.Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 1 Like