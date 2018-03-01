₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by muckross(m): 6:57am On Mar 18
Some bike men came down and dump a Nissan Micra cab inside gutter, The car was parked carelessly along the road in Felele Street at Ibadan, causing unnecessary long holdup.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPjTz2bWZqk
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Dboy55: 6:58am On Mar 18
Lol!!
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by hajoke2000(f): 7:05am On Mar 18
when buhari refuses to go back home....we would do the same thing in #2019.....
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by ghettowriter(m): 7:06am On Mar 18
good for the cab..
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Mutemenot: 7:23am On Mar 18
So them no get road too for ibadan.
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by HoodBillionaire: 7:32am On Mar 18
pinacle road.
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by DynasTee: 7:44am On Mar 18
That is what happens when you are forming big man where the people don't know you
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by OneCorner: 9:47am On Mar 18
all diz afonjas are too weak... come to aba, we would have burned the car. no time
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by queensera(f): 1:20pm On Mar 18
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by horia: 2:28pm On Mar 18
OneCorner:did you have to say afoja.u not being able to control your self from saying it means weakness.
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by muckross(m): 6:58pm On Mar 19
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Nobody: 3:08pm
This is what will happen to our president
If he refuses to leave office come 2019 just like gej did
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Mcanie: 3:09pm
Those guys highly cooperative
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Watermelonman: 3:09pm
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Franzinni: 3:10pm
Let's Park Buhari to daura like this ooo....
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by junkiesneverdie: 3:10pm
see gbege! everybody blood they hot....
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Enemyofpeace: 3:11pm
Just becurse they couldn't bought their own
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by jojo1415: 3:11pm
Afonjas 8 !!!
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by candy(f): 3:12pm
HoodBillionaire:Yea, that road is narrow. It's even better now that Pinnacle has a huge car park away from the store...it used to be hell for commuters back then!
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by okerekeikpo: 3:13pm
That's how we will carry the badluck called Buhari back to daura
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Elkay3: 3:14pm
In as much as i like what they did, i know quiet well that it is not all classes of car that can be touched, less of pushing into a gutter.
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Motolank: 3:16pm
What if at the point of parking the car, the driver was suffering from a heart attack? They should have just pushed it aside...
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:17pm
THE REAL 'AREA'!!!
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by JohnieWalker(m): 3:18pm
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by yomalex(m): 3:21pm
this is serious
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by idu1(m): 3:21pm
All these people disturbing themselves about buhari matter eh una go cry when he win in 2019..
Crying loading 2019.....
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Deltayankeeboi: 3:22pm
this is how we will dumb buhari's body back in daura
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by sylve11: 3:23pm
Lol
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Luukasz(m): 3:25pm
Mutemenot:"When a man fails to travel beyond his thick forest he thinks every other place is also a thick forest"
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by omolola15(m): 3:26pm
Awon ti veekid and happney65
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by otswag(m): 3:27pm
. I hope you use this same zeal and energy to dump this ruling govt in 2019.
|Re: Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) by Carlyboi(m): 3:27pm
Had it been Constituted Authority didnt stop the Yes o Scam ni and they are still active na free meal for boys them go just tow am ni!lol!Honestly this how Nigerians especially the youths shd start dumping all this never do well politicians stagnating our national growth and progress
