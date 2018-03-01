Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Bike Men Gather To Dump A Cab Blocking The Road Inside Gutter In Ibadan (video) (10416 Views)

Toyota Hilux And Sienna Tumble Into A Gutter In Lagos (photos) / Truck Conveying Noodles Fell Into A Gutter In Lagos (photos) / Two Bike Men In Accident On Ikorodu Road (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPjTz2bWZqk



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/bike-men-gather-to-dump-cab-blocking.html Some bike men came down and dump a Nissan Micra cab inside gutter, The car was parked carelessly along the road in Felele Street at Ibadan, causing unnecessary long holdup.

Lol!!

when buhari refuses to go back home....we would do the same thing in #2019..... 48 Likes 2 Shares

good for the cab..

So them no get road too for ibadan. 2 Likes

pinacle road. 1 Like

That is what happens when you are forming big man where the people don't know you

all diz afonjas are too weak... come to aba, we would have burned the car. no time 2 Likes

Cc Lalasticlala

Cc OAM4J,

Cc Mynd44

OneCorner:

all diz afonjas are too weak... come to aba, we would have burned the car. no time did you have to say afoja.u not being able to control your self from saying it means weakness. did you have to say afoja.u not being able to control your self from saying it means weakness. 6 Likes

Cc Lalasticlala

Cc OAM4J,

Cc Mynd44

This is what will happen to our president

If he refuses to leave office come 2019 just like gej did This is what will happen to our presidentIf he refuses to leave office come 2019 just like gej did 13 Likes 1 Share

Those guys highly cooperative

.

Let's Park Buhari to daura like this ooo.... 7 Likes

see gbege! everybody blood they hot....

Just becurse they couldn't bought their own

!!! Afonjas 8!!! 1 Like

HoodBillionaire:

pinacle road. Yea, that road is narrow. It's even better now that Pinnacle has a huge car park away from the store...it used to be hell for commuters back then! Yea, that road is narrow. It's even better now that Pinnacle has a huge car park away from the store...it used to be hell for commuters back then! 1 Like

That's how we will carry the badluck called Buhari back to daura 1 Like

In as much as i like what they did, i know quiet well that it is not all classes of car that can be touched, less of pushing into a gutter.

What if at the point of parking the car, the driver was suffering from a heart attack? They should have just pushed it aside...

THE REAL 'AREA'!!!

Get your premium and lifetime grammarly acct for proofreading and editing services ..Contact on siggy

this is serious

All these people disturbing themselves about buhari matter eh una go cry when he win in 2019..









Crying loading 2019.....

this is how we will dumb buhari's body back in daura

Lol

Mutemenot:

So them no get road too for ibadan. "When a man fails to travel beyond his thick forest he thinks every other place is also a thick forest" "When a man fails to travel beyond his thick forest he thinks every other place is also a thick forest" 3 Likes 1 Share

Awon ti veekid and happney65

. I hope you use this same zeal and energy to dump this ruling govt in 2019. . I hope you use this same zeal and energy to dump this ruling govt in 2019. 1 Like