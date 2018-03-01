₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,394 members, 4,140,385 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 10:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere (6914 Views)
Unrest In Abia: Ikpeazu Meets Army Commander & Traditional Rulers In Abia (Pics) / Ayiri Emami Breaks Fast With Muslims In His Mansion (photos) / Ayiri Emami Hosts Pat Utomi At His Mansion (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by PrettyCrystal: 7:04am
The former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu hosted a birthday party for Brigadier General Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim at Camp Neya Igbere in Abia state. The Brig. General Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim, commander 14 brigade Ohafia was join ed by his family and friends as he celebrated his birthday at Kalu's country home. See pictures below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/orji-uzor-kalu-hosts-birthday-party-army-commander-mansion-photos.html
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by PrettyCrystal: 7:05am
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/orji-uzor-kalu-hosts-birthday-party-army-commander-mansion-photos.html
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by PrettyCrystal: 7:05am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by TarOrfeek: 7:08am
That cake looks like rations remained during Operation Python Dance.
10 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by ghettowriter(m): 7:15am
Nice..the cake rugged sha
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by Hofbrauhaus: 7:34am
See runs girls everywhere for the mansion...nawa!
Abeg, which Orji Kalu is this? Is it the corrupt and evil former PDP governor of Abia state or the Saint who is an APC cheiftain and a friend of momodu buhary.
Op, please indicate...
5 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by madridguy(m): 7:36am
Nice one.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by CaptainStephen(m): 7:53am
Hobnobbing with politicians hmmm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by slimfit1(m): 8:11am
Money can not buy class for real.
2 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by Omeokachie: 8:35am
Military hobnobbing with politicians...Ekweremadu did warn the nation to be weary of the activity of some politicians.
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by binsanni(m): 8:42am
thieves celebrating their colleagues bday.LMAO
2 Likes
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by Bayajidda1: 9:53am
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by BruncleZuma: 9:53am
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 9:53am
This man is still wasting the money he looted from abia state 10 years ago. Abia state government is the worst in Nigeria, you'll never see them expose their predecessors. Reason they need a new party to take over and expose expose PDP.
PDP has ruled that state over 16 years and there's nothing to show for it
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by hajoke2000(f): 9:55am
will it solve Nigeria's problem ?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by Lexusgs430: 9:56am
See how parlour long like basketball pitch......
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by Mary3066: 9:58am
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by smithsydny(m): 9:59am
He is now a saint
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by waledeji(m): 9:59am
The real slaves doing the real slave works for the real slave Masters
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by Chloe88(f): 10:03am
the parlour is just uselessly big
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by rtadam: 10:12am
We represent abia kopas@14 brigade ohafia. age with grace sir
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by poseidon12: 10:22am
ALCOHOLKILLS:
The people should vote APGA for a change. The guys at APGA seem to be good at picking quality, competent candidates.
1 Like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere by comshots(m): 10:33am
He should have celebrated it in an orphanage home.
(0) (Reply)
What Tangible Thing Has The Fg Done The Past 10 Years? / Plan To Recycle Abia’s Wastes Underway / Americans Will Soon Beg For Nigerian Visa – Pastor Oladiyun Predicts
Viewing this topic: Ajisebioyolaari, PatrickOkunima(m), djpriopry(m), BigBudi(m), Black5050(m), oibrahim11, Waluski1, SpaceAngel, MACDONALDuzoma, Lustig(m), highbee02, Jayk1(m), ObiOkpor(m), xpizzy(m), Redbird(f), manuelzz(m), Dcomrade(m), peckhamboi, Lankymafiaso, aalex1, tafabaloo(m), flinton(m), Kinggnicole(f), GATEHOMES111, Jacksy(m), rule(m), Subomi007, Davesen2222, admissionrunz, Drisoil94(m), yhormite, jmichael(m), Caliph69, cogsej06(m), lordraiden(m), EkoErrands, bello73(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12