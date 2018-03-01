Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Birthday Party For Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim In Igbere (6914 Views)

Source; The former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu hosted a birthday party for Brigadier General Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim at Camp Neya Igbere in Abia state. The Brig. General Abdul Kahlifa Ibrahim, commander 14 brigade Ohafia was join ed by his family and friends as he celebrated his birthday at Kalu's country home. See pictures below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/orji-uzor-kalu-hosts-birthday-party-army-commander-mansion-photos.html

That cake looks like rations remained during Operation Python Dance. 10 Likes

Nice..the cake rugged sha

See runs girls everywhere for the mansion...nawa!



Abeg, which Orji Kalu is this? Is it the corrupt and evil former PDP governor of Abia state or the Saint who is an APC cheiftain and a friend of momodu buhary.



Op, please indicate... 5 Likes

Nice one.

Hobnobbing with politicians hmmm

Money can not buy class for real. 2 Likes

Military hobnobbing with politicians...Ekweremadu did warn the nation to be weary of the activity of some politicians. 1 Like

thieves celebrating their colleagues bday.LMAO 2 Likes

This man is still wasting the money he looted from abia state 10 years ago. Abia state government is the worst in Nigeria, you'll never see them expose their predecessors. Reason they need a new party to take over and expose expose PDP.



PDP has ruled that state over 16 years and there's nothing to show for it

will it solve Nigeria's problem ?

See how parlour long like basketball pitch...... 1 Like

He is now a saint

The real slaves doing the real slave works for the real slave Masters 1 Like

the parlour is just uselessly big 1 Like

We represent abia kopas@14 brigade ohafia. age with grace sir

ALCOHOLKILLS:

The people should vote APGA for a change. The guys at APGA seem to be good at picking quality, competent candidates. The people should vote APGA for a change. The guys at APGA seem to be good at picking quality, competent candidates. 1 Like