|Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by doneyor(m): 8:18am
The former executive governor of Akwa Ibom State, who is the current Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was among other senators who attended the burial of late senator Ali Wakil, who died recently.
The minority leader was spotted barefooted, praying with others in a mosque for the body of late senator Wakil.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by xreal: 8:19am
No big deal really.
I like him for what he just did.
FTC on a Sunday morning. Dedicated to all Indigenes of Akwa Ibom, home and abroad. Abasi Udiong
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by KendrickAyomide: 8:21am
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by DIKEnaWAR: 9:29am
Imagine how the lady interviewing Akpabio looks. Does she not have something presentable to wear rather than dressing like a masquerade on low budget?
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by papoudaupolos: 9:31am
God is everywhere
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by CharleyBright(m): 9:34am
That's to show that Christians are not like Muslims who are Fanatics and intolerant to other religions.
Most Muslims especially those from the North are Religious Bigots. If they have their ways Nigerian will become an Islamic country. But God pass them.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by deepwater(f): 10:05am
Kai
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by MDsambo: 10:06am
Confused fellow
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by northvietnam(m): 10:07am
No muslim from the NOT... will do such..
coming to Muslims from the west... those ones dont even care sef...
Nort.hern muslims should learn from Wes.tern muslims...
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by MDsambo: 10:07am
CharleyBright:
Guy, that's not religious tolerance but total confusion. Why would a Christian engage in the act of Muslims worshipping or vice versa. BTW the embolden text above shows that you're a bigot who lacks religious tolerance.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by Uruan2023: 10:07am
Ono mkpo inam 1.
Please come and teach Udom empowerment o, he's losing it.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by Mannylex(m): 10:08am
DIKEnaWAR:
I concur.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by lostluggage: 10:08am
DIKEnaWAR:it is not everyone that has the luxury of a fat wardrobe.
everyone got a story u know nothing about.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by hardywaltz(m): 10:09am
Thunder will fire all these Nigerian politicians
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by kyenfinok: 10:09am
God is everywhere
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by zicoraads(m): 10:09am
No big deal! I enter the mosque all the time. In short, I know a few etiquettes and even have the Holy Qur'an at home.
That lady interviewing Akpabio! Who does she work for? God! She needs serious wardrobe upgrade.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by dayleke(m): 10:10am
DIKEnaWAR:
Spot on bro...
I was just about to ask if she is a real journalist/reporter?
That is not professional at all....even if na sports reporter...
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by phayvoursky(m): 10:11am
DIKEnaWAR:
You should give to her if you have.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by globalid: 10:11am
HE. Onomkpoinam Godswill Akpabio my man anytime
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by dayleke(m): 10:11am
lostluggage:
There's something called professionalism bro....
No excuses for that.
She is not representing the news outlet right
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by meezynetwork(m): 10:12am
Nice
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by lamalang(m): 10:12am
Politicians dont have religion
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by sirBLUNT(m): 10:14am
politicians have no religion infact religion meant to control the poor in africa...no wonder religion is the opium of the masses and we're so drunk in it...
but that reporter though na nta she dey work for?
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by tiredoflife(m): 10:17am
DIKEnaWAR:
Very stupid way of dressing
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by tiredoflife(m): 10:19am
phayvoursky:
Stop defending nonsense
She is a journalist
And presentation is key
She should be sacked or made to carry wires for the camera crew
She is not fit to interview even a dog
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by farouk0403(m): 10:19am
The Elites are not religion extremists or tribal bigots.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by goodvision12(m): 10:20am
As a christian i have lived with a muslim friend named taofeek inside a mosque Ibadulahi with residencial quarters.I remembered my family and friends warning me to leave there for my safety.I was very close to the muftau and he liked me so much even more than my muslim friend.I was also loved by virtually everyone in that muslim community.Nothing evil happened to me till i left that place.Make your way straight and you will be greatly loved and God will protect you anywhere you find yourself.Happy sunday to everyone on Nairaland.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by davidque007(m): 10:22am
That reporter looks like a circus clown
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by rtadam: 10:23am
RIP sir
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by xreal: 10:26am
sirBLUNT:
I had to scroll up for a second look.
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by AntiWailer: 10:27am
We are one at that level.
I pity the poor electorate
|Re: Senator Akpabio Praying In A Mosque During Burial Of Ali Wakil by lostluggage: 10:28am
dayleke:true that
