The minority leader was spotted barefooted, praying with others in a mosque for the body of late senator Wakil.







The former executive governor of Akwa Ibom State, who is the current Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was among other senators who attended the burial of late senator Ali Wakil, who died recently. The minority leader was spotted barefooted, praying with others in a mosque for the body of late senator Wakil.

No big deal really.



I like him for what he just did.



FTC on a Sunday morning. Dedicated to all Indigenes of Akwa Ibom, home and abroad. Abasi Udiong 8 Likes

Imagine how the lady interviewing Akpabio looks. Does she not have something presentable to wear rather than dressing like a masquerade on low budget? 36 Likes 1 Share

God is everywhere 1 Like

That's to show that Christians are not like Muslims who are Fanatics and intolerant to other religions.

Most Muslims especially those from the North are Religious Bigots. If they have their ways Nigerian will become an Islamic country. But God pass them. 9 Likes 1 Share

No muslim from the NOT... will do such..



coming to Muslims from the west... those ones dont even care sef...



Nort.hern muslims should learn from Wes.tern muslims... 3 Likes

That's to show that Christians are not like Muslims who are Fanatics and intolerant to other religions.

Most Muslims especially those from the North are Religious Bigots. If they have their ways Nigerian will become an Islamic country. But God pass them.

Guy, that's not religious tolerance but total confusion. Why would a Christian engage in the act of Muslims worshipping or vice versa. BTW the embolden text above shows that you're a bigot who lacks religious tolerance. Guy, that's not religious tolerance but total confusion. Why would a Christian engage in the act of Muslims worshipping or vice versa. BTW the embolden text above shows that you're a bigot who lacks religious tolerance. 15 Likes

Ono mkpo inam 1.



Please come and teach Udom empowerment o, he's losing it. 1 Like

Imagine how the lady interviewing Akpabio looks. Does she not have something presentable to wear rather than dressing like a masquerade on low budget?



I concur. I concur. 2 Likes

Imagine how the lady interviewing Akpabio looks. Does she not have something presentable to wear rather than dressing like a masquerade on low budget? it is not everyone that has the luxury of a fat wardrobe.



everyone got a story u know nothing about. it is not everyone that has the luxury of a fat wardrobe.everyone got a story u know nothing about. 1 Like

Thunder will fire all these Nigerian politicians

God is everywhere

No big deal! I enter the mosque all the time. In short, I know a few etiquettes and even have the Holy Qur'an at home.



That lady interviewing Akpabio! Who does she work for? God! She needs serious wardrobe upgrade. 4 Likes

Imagine how the lady interviewing Akpabio looks. Does she not have something presentable to wear rather than dressing like a masquerade on low budget?

Spot on bro...

I was just about to ask if she is a real journalist/reporter?

That is not professional at all....even if na sports reporter... Spot on bro...I was just about to ask if she is a real journalist/reporter?That is not professional at all....even if na sports reporter... 1 Like

Imagine how the lady interviewing Akpabio looks. Does she not have something presentable to wear rather than dressing like a masquerade on low budget?

You should give to her if you have. You should give to her if you have.

HE. Onomkpoinam Godswill Akpabio my man anytime

it is not everyone that has the luxury of a fat wardrobe.



everyone got a story u know nothing about.





There's something called professionalism bro....

No excuses for that.

She is not representing the news outlet right There's something called professionalism bro....No excuses for that.She is not representing the news outlet right 1 Like

Nice

Politicians dont have religion

politicians have no religion infact religion meant to control the poor in africa...no wonder religion is the opium of the masses and we're so drunk in it...

but that reporter though na nta she dey work for? 1 Like

Imagine how the lady interviewing Akpabio looks. Does she not have something presentable to wear rather than dressing like a masquerade on low budget?



Very stupid way of dressing Very stupid way of dressing 1 Like

You should give to her if you have.

Stop defending nonsense

She is a journalist

And presentation is key

She should be sacked or made to carry wires for the camera crew

She is not fit to interview even a dog Stop defending nonsenseShe is a journalistAnd presentation is keyShe should be sacked or made to carry wires for the camera crewShe is not fit to interview even a dog 3 Likes

The Elites are not religion extremists or tribal bigots.

As a christian i have lived with a muslim friend named taofeek inside a mosque Ibadulahi with residencial quarters.I remembered my family and friends warning me to leave there for my safety.I was very close to the muftau and he liked me so much even more than my muslim friend.I was also loved by virtually everyone in that muslim community.Nothing evil happened to me till i left that place.Make your way straight and you will be greatly loved and God will protect you anywhere you find yourself.Happy sunday to everyone on Nairaland. 4 Likes

That reporter looks like a circus clown

RIP sir

politicians have no religion infact religion meant to control the poor in africa...no wonder religion is the opium of the masses and we're so drunk in it...

but that reporter though na nta she dey work for?



I had to scroll up for a second look. I had to scroll up for a second look.







I pity the poor electorate We are one at that level.I pity the poor electorate