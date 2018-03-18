IMPRESSIVE: Queen Serena Joseph, Miss Orient Advisor Nigeria Lectures Primary Pupils on Personal Hygiene and Etiquette (photos)



Queen Serena Amarachukwu Joseph , Former Miss Ambassador For Peace Nigeria(south west ) and reignng Miss Orient Advisor Nigeria who doubles as Girl Child Advocate recently visited Babs Fafunwa Millennium School Ojodu , Lagos State to carry out a Project On "Peace Education Programme for Girl Child / Girl Child Education" and also to celebrate the international Women's Day.

As an Advisor as she spoke and addressed them on several health and social issues like Personal Hygiene, Etiquette including GirlChild Social Vices such as Prostitution, Indecent Dressing, Lesbianism, Exam Malpractice, Drug Addiction, Alcholism‎, Inter group Violence, Internet Addiction and Cultism. As An Orient Advisor, her duty is to advise and counsel them against these vices, help them stand against it and avoid it. She further buttressed on the effects, help and guide them to know the right step to take.



The pretty beauty queen targets are the younger girls, teenage girls, underserved girls , teenage mothers in our society. Theprogram was to help them focus on their education, focus in life , educate them on others factors aside from havig a better teenage life, become role models and leaders tomorrow, but assist them keep a proper hygiene as girls, because ' When you Educate a Girl, You Educate a Nation'



While speaking the journalists at the visitation, she said‎ "I am happy to be educating these young girls on "Personal Hygiene and Etiquette".I distributed exercise books, pen, pencils, carrier bags, sanitary pads to them"



She further added the reason for the project. In her words "‎ My Motivation is to motivate and inspire the African Girl Child and Girls around the world, no matter their background, Religion,education or scars. Give them hope , help them believe in themselves and stand up for themselves. To do a good job and achieve the desired result, Affecting and touching lives as i work on my project" Queen Serena had been to other schools for the Peace Education program for Girl Child /Girl Child Education and she does not intend to stop now.

Besides the project, she had also organised a Digital Skill Training recently for Entrepreneurs, Business Owners ,Students in business, Marketing and advertising manager, working class professionals , corps members, fresh graduates ,helping them to promote their business and taking it globally and to those trying to get a desired job.‎