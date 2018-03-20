₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,227 members, 4,143,620 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 07:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update (643 Views)
My Experience With Carlcare Service Center, Uyo / Carlcare Is Here With You / Let's Sign Up For Carlcare App~ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by Psoulsport(m): 9:07am On Mar 18
Hey Guys
Ever wondered if your opinions matter? I know I have but I am so glad to know that they really do. So I often come across people asking me for the price of their repairs or how much replacing certain parts of their devices might cost and I always referred them to the nearest Carlcare Center.
However now Carlcare did listen to our cries and it came up with an update to solve all our issues.
To start us off you need to visit the new updated website at www.carlcare.com. (see pic 1)
So when you visit the site you need to choose your country and for us (Nigerians) please go on and select Nigeria
It should go something like this Homepage> Click the Globe icon> Highlight Africa and select Nigeria.
(See pic 2)
It should look something like this .
Now that is done, just click on We Provide... Its at the top left of the menu. It will redirect you to the services that the website will offer you.
(See pic 3)
Among them is:
1. Warranty Check
Here you can check whether your device is still under warranty and you do that by simply checking your IMEI Number. (see pic 4)
2. Repair Status Track
For those who have visited Carlcare before you know that you are given a Work Order Number, here just enter your Order number and you can see the progress on your device... Cool right. (see pic 5)
3. Spare Parts Price
Now for me this is the coolest part, here you get to see how much repairs to your device will be. Be it the Screen or the Camera or the Motherboard that need replacing, you will know how much it will cost before you even go there. (see pic 6)
And this costs will be for your specific phone and will not change or differ when you visit the Carlcare shop. Amazing right .
So there you have it, those are the new changes that have been updated into the new website. Give it a twirl, a shake, a spin and tell me what you think of the new updates in the comments section below.
I hope we all get to enjoy this .
CHEERS.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by Psoulsport(m): 9:18am On Mar 18
More pictures as follows
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by dexterautonomy(m): 9:31am On Mar 18
yt
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by nnaomaog(m): 10:44am On Mar 18
This is awesome development and new innovation when it comes to app. I have a smart phone, which no phone specialist figured out what's wrong with the phone.
With this I can estimate and evaluate the problem and cost.
I will try and comment with pictures as you explained
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by Rubiesangel: 1:45pm On Mar 18
Great improvement. But isn't there provision where one can talk to a real human being, supposing he is t satisfied with info on the website. Must he be physically present to have his complain addressed?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by nnaomaog(m): 2:09pm On Mar 18
Nice app. I guess with this you now know how much you are going to spend before any repair is done on your phone.... I love three...
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by Pweetyteey: 2:19pm On Mar 18
Wow!Thanks for sharing.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by sureinfo: 2:32pm On Mar 18
Wow,this is interesting. Nice one from carl care
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by Dokun7: 5:44pm On Mar 18
I prefer carlcare for my device and it's so much okay as they made an update
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by Kalapizim(m): 7:16pm On Mar 18
Carl care rocks
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by omoalajah(m): 11:16pm On Mar 19
This is so nice
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by datyorubaboy: 11:25pm On Mar 19
Nice one
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by missslimzy(f): 11:34pm On Mar 19
This is very good idea
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by wwwtortoise(m): 7:15am
This app has been in my device since Adam but I've never bothered to use it before.
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by chus22: 7:15am
Got the app on my phone,,, bleeping too much ads
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by Evansglory22: 7:16am
wow
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by Gospeljamie(m): 7:19am
Welcome Development
|Re: Carlcare Website Just Got A Massive Update by queenethedibor: 7:22am
Carlcare Nigeria na wash. They charged me N30k to repair a phone I bought for N33k.
Fortunately for me, I mistakenly used a different charger, my phone powered up. And I continued to use it many months until it was stolen
(0) (Reply)
Download Wit Opera / Help About Free Rapidshare Downloading / I Am A My Nigeria Mobile - Recommended
Viewing this topic: josephubah111(m), Dewvy(m), chukwuma0000(m), Moneytize, inoki247, mopol2(m), selfemployed(m), Oyehomie(m), ablesolomo, Petpass(m), MrToy, bangiskings, AutoReportNG, eghiae(m), SmartMugu, raymod170(m), murchurat(m), Cuteamigo1(m), Gospeljamie(m), Millionjeff, olaolayink(m), hakeem4(m), Klebsy, Sohot1(m), emteecve(m), jerryjohn727, MacOscar(m), smartkid(m), veave(f), EbonyX(m), queenethedibor, Dondbuzor, gayman99, constance500, bobnatlo(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9