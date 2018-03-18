₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 02:23 PM
Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Bahubaali: 9:56am
A “The IGP was not queried… Anybody that said the IGP was queried by the president should bring the copy of the query, let us display it.”
Olawale Olaleye in Lagos and Paul Obi in Abuja
In an audacious move, the Nigeria Police on Saturday refuted claims by Presidency officials that President Muhammadu Buhari had queried the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for his alleged disobedience to a presidential directive ordering him to relocate to Benue State in the aftermath of the New Year day massacre in the state.
“The IGP was not queried,” Jimoh Moshood, newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, said firmly to THISDAY on phone, adding: “There is very clear issue on that, that he was not queried by the President.”
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by xreal: 9:59am
So who should we believe?
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by RZArecta2(m): 10:26am
IGP Idris is greater than the president. IGP is president of Nigeria
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by doctokwus: 10:36am
RZArecta2:That's just the fact.
Alongside COS Kyari,Justice minister Malami,Interior
minister Dambazzau,defence minister,army chief,Buratai,his Chief security detail,his personal assistant,"Idiagbon",Nnpc chief,Badu,Fulani herdsmen etc.
In fact the only person Buhari is greater than is the one person he should be confiding and taking advice from,his wife,Aisha;and that useless,shallow,mere commissioner that is the VP.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by osscarr(m): 10:40am
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by saaron: 10:49am
Presidency contradicting itself. How can such a destructive govt stand? In essence buhari vegetables lied to Nigerians that he queried IGP just to deceive the gullible that he's working. This revelation has shown in Empirical fact that buhari does not give a crap about Benue massacre. Why will he? He is just a figure head sitting in office like illitrate Almajiri signing documents brought to him by cabals. Classic Manchurian candidate. The cabals are the ones ruling Nigeria.
Hope Nigerians are seeing why OBJ is calling for a coalition to save Nigeria. Clearly he already knew that vegetables is not the one in power.
Let the poorly written script begin.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by greatermax77(m): 11:12am
This confirms that Buhari is not the man in charge, imagine a GCFR giving an IGP order & he disobeys it without being fired instantly?
Something is wrong somewhere!
This country is being run by a cabal
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by ConAir(m): 11:29am
Bubu is a puppet or more like a figurehead.
The cabals has hijacked this government. Bubu should just resign.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Cooly100: 11:31am
greatermax77:
If na Trump, the IG for don go since, since..
This is one of the reasons it is a sh*thole country..
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Cooly100: 11:31am
Meanwhile on Benue killings, Governor Ortom has resigned himself to faith and prayers... SEE>>>"...
Before:
We made a disproportionate contribution to the maintenance of the unity of Nigeria at war. We made a sacrifice of over half a million men to keep Nigeria one; we cannot be made to look like cowards. When you want to fight your wars, where do they get soldiers? They come here (Benue). We contributed more than one million men to fight the Nigerian Civil War. We had three quarters of the casualties. What has Nigeria rewarded my people with?...Ortom
---------------------------------------
Now:
“Enough of these killings. We cannot continue in this manner. We have prayed and asked that if we have sinned, let God forgive us and may the blood of the people not flow again. If it’s the sins of our forefathers, let God forgive us. After that pronouncement, we want to trust God that He will raise fighters against our fighters,” Ortom
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Omeokachie: 11:34am
"Who is presidency?" - Babachir Lawal
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by BankeSmalls(f): 11:40am
Anyone expecting the president to move against the IGP should change his name to Mr. Greenhorn Novice
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Pepsi101: 11:50am
Jubrin cannot query the IGP,if he tries it,he gets exposed and charged with impersonation,treason and sentenced to jail
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by obonujoker(m): 12:16pm
This is unbelievable... A whole President This Buhari is worse than Jona in everything.....
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 12:16pm
Not saying anything, till I hear from presidency
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by osazeeblue01: 12:28pm
Clueless was the only music we where hearing during GEJ.
Let us be sincere with ourselves between GEJ AND BUHARI who is really Clueless amongst them.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by LibertyRep: 12:36pm
I have every reason to believe that PMB isn't in charge of this administration.
Granted that he wasn't aware that the IGP flouted his directive to move to Benue ( which in itself is a sign of gross ineptitude), I expected PMB to announce the suspension of the insolent Police Chief on the spot for such disregard. The query that is even being disputed is just too mild for such blatant disrespect to the Office of the President.
Could it be that PMB is indebted to the Police Chief as being speculated?
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Castanea(m): 1:02pm
Jimoh Moshood. Your day is coming.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by massinola(m): 1:13pm
And the drama continues
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by obi4eze: 1:14pm
Imagine this useless government.
If he wasn't queried then the President is useless.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by eTECTIVe(m): 1:14pm
As d now popular saying goes, "Who is d presidency?
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Pavore9: 1:16pm
The incompetence of the IG is nauseating.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Paperwhite(m): 1:16pm
"In an audacious move, the Nigeria Police on Saturday refuted claims by Presidency officials that President Muhammadu Buhari had queried the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for his alleged disobedience to a presidential directive ordering him to relocate to Benue State in the aftermath of the New Year day massacre in the state".
“There is very clear issue on that, that he was not queried by the President.”
So sad & unfortunate Now Nigeria still needs an answer to the question-" who is the presidency?"
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by tesppidd: 1:17pm
Let's be sincere,
That man in Aso Rock is Jibrin.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by tinsel: 1:17pm
Buhari running the most disorganized government in the history of Nigeria. No cordination. I wonder what his next four Years will be like.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Miles300: 1:17pm
Hahaha soon he will come out to deny watche said , Nigeria is a joke
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by lilytender: 1:18pm
doctokwus:
Watch your B.P., you may slump and die of hypertension over Buhari's issue. If you call Prof. Yemi Osinbajo useless and shallow, what do we call the father that brought up an unfortunate child like you??
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by FarahAideed: 1:18pm
Buhari has clearly lost control off his govt
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by braine: 1:19pm
Sensational and misleading headline. I don't see where the presidency is tackled here. Crap journalism from ThisDay.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by cooldude62(m): 1:19pm
Wrong headline
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by MrMcJay(m): 1:20pm
Recently, the PRO of NNPC, a parastatal under the Ministry of Petroleum issued a press release where he thoroughly insulted his Boss' Boss' which is the Minister of State for petroleum.
Now, for the first time in the history of this country, a CSP of Police is tackling the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.
Honestly, the level of indiscipline planted by this government would consume it.
Re: Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer by Blackfire(m): 1:21pm
Can somebody suggest what we should do to those who campaigned and voted for this Apc/buhari?
