Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Tackle Presidency, Say IG Has No Query To Answer (8433 Views)

IGP Ibrahim Idris' Query To AbdukyariLafia Lands Him In Fresh Trouble / Query: Head Of Service Beats Deadline, Submits Maina Report To Abba Kyari / IPOB: Senators Query Enyinnaya Abaribe Over Nnamdi Kanu's Bail (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Olawale Olaleye in Lagos and Paul Obi in Abuja



In an audacious move, the Nigeria Police on Saturday refuted claims by Presidency officials that President Muhammadu Buhari had queried the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for his alleged disobedience to a presidential directive ordering him to relocate to Benue State in the aftermath of the New Year day massacre in the state.



“The IGP was not queried,” Jimoh Moshood, newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, said firmly to THISDAY on phone, adding: “There is very clear issue on that, that he was not queried by the President.”



http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/03/18/police-tackle-presidency-say-ig-has-no-query-to-answer/ A “The IGP was not queried… Anybody that said the IGP was queried by the president should bring the copy of the query, let us display it.”Olawale Olaleye in Lagos and Paul Obi in AbujaIn an audacious move, the Nigeria Police on Saturday refuted claims by Presidency officials that President Muhammadu Buhari had queried the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for his alleged disobedience to a presidential directive ordering him to relocate to Benue State in the aftermath of the New Year day massacre in the state.“The IGP was not queried,” Jimoh Moshood, newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, said firmly to THISDAY on phone, adding: “There is very clear issue on that, that he was not queried by the President.”

So who should we believe?

IGP Idris is greater than the president. IGP is president of Nigeria 56 Likes 5 Shares

RZArecta2:

IGP Idris is greater than the president. IGP is president of Nigeria That's just the fact.

Alongside COS Kyari,Justice minister Malami,Interior

minister Dambazzau,defence minister,army chief,Buratai,his Chief security detail,his personal assistant,"Idiagbon",Nnpc chief,Badu,Fulani herdsmen etc.

In fact the only person Buhari is greater than is the one person he should be confiding and taking advice from,his wife,Aisha;and that useless,shallow,mere commissioner that is the VP. That's just the fact.Alongside COS Kyari,Justice minister Malami,Interiorminister Dambazzau,defence minister,army chief,Buratai,his Chief security detail,his personal assistant,"Idiagbon",Nnpc chief,Badu,Fulani herdsmen etc.In fact the only person Buhari is greater than is the one person he should be confiding and taking advice from,his wife,Aisha;and that useless,shallow,mere commissioner that is the VP. 58 Likes 2 Shares

See mind o

This week will b very interesting

Mater don't tie wrapper 7 Likes



Hope Nigerians are seeing why OBJ is calling for a coalition to save Nigeria. Clearly he already knew that vegetables is not the one in power.



Let the poorly written script begin. Presidency contradicting itself. How can such a destructive govt stand? In essence buhari vegetables lied to Nigerians that he queried IGP just to deceive the gullible that he's working. This revelation has shown in Empirical fact that buhari does not give a crap about Benue massacre. Why will he? He is just a figure head sitting in office like illitrate Almajiri signing documents brought to him by cabals. Classic Manchurian candidate. The cabals are the ones ruling Nigeria.Hope Nigerians are seeing why OBJ is calling for a coalition to save Nigeria. Clearly he already knew that vegetables is not the one in power.Let the poorly written script begin. 19 Likes 2 Shares

This confirms that Buhari is not the man in charge, imagine a GCFR giving an IGP order & he disobeys it without being fired instantly?

Something is wrong somewhere!

This country is being run by a cabal 24 Likes 1 Share

Bubu is a puppet or more like a figurehead.



The cabals has hijacked this government. Bubu should just resign. 6 Likes

greatermax77:

This confirms that Buhari is not the man in charge, imagine a GCFR giving an IGP order & he disobeys it without being fired instantly?

Something is wrong somewhere!

This country is being run by a cabal

If na Trump, the IG for don go since, since..



This is one of the reasons it is a sh*thole country.. If na Trump, the IG for don go since, since..This is one of the reasons it is a sh*thole country.. 13 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile on Benue killings, Governor Ortom has resigned himself to faith and prayers... SEE>>>"...



Before:



We made a disproportionate contribution to the maintenance of the unity of Nigeria at war. We made a sacrifice of over half a million men to keep Nigeria one; we cannot be made to look like cowards. When you want to fight your wars, where do they get soldiers? They come here (Benue). We contributed more than one million men to fight the Nigerian Civil War. We had three quarters of the casualties. What has Nigeria rewarded my people with?...Ortom



---------------------------------------



Now:



“Enough of these killings. We cannot continue in this manner. We have prayed and asked that if we have sinned, let God forgive us and may the blood of the people not flow again. If it’s the sins of our forefathers, let God forgive us. After that pronouncement, we want to trust God that He will raise fighters against our fighters,” Ortom 1 Like 1 Share

"Who is presidency?" - Babachir Lawal 5 Likes 1 Share

Anyone expecting the president to move against the IGP should change his name to Mr. Greenhorn Novice 3 Likes

Jubrin cannot query the IGP,if he tries it,he gets exposed and charged with impersonation,treason and sentenced to jail 6 Likes

This Buhari is worse than Jona in everything..... This is unbelievable... A whole PresidentThis Buhari is worse than Jona in everything..... 5 Likes

Not saying anything, till I hear from presidency

Clueless was the only music we where hearing during GEJ.



Let us be sincere with ourselves between GEJ AND BUHARI who is really Clueless amongst them. 2 Likes

I have every reason to believe that PMB isn't in charge of this administration.



Granted that he wasn't aware that the IGP flouted his directive to move to Benue ( which in itself is a sign of gross ineptitude), I expected PMB to announce the suspension of the insolent Police Chief on the spot for such disregard. The query that is even being disputed is just too mild for such blatant disrespect to the Office of the President.



Could it be that PMB is indebted to the Police Chief as being speculated? 6 Likes

Jimoh Moshood. Your day is coming.

And the drama continues

Imagine this useless government.



If he wasn't queried then the President is useless. 2 Likes

As d now popular saying goes, "Who is d presidency? 2 Likes

The incompetence of the IG is nauseating. 1 Like 1 Share

"In an audacious move, the Nigeria Police on Saturday refuted claims by Presidency officials that President Muhammadu Buhari had queried the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for his alleged disobedience to a presidential directive ordering him to relocate to Benue State in the aftermath of the New Year day massacre in the state".

“There is very clear issue on that, that he was not queried by the President.”



So sad & unfortunate Now Nigeria still needs an answer to the question-" who is the presidency?" So sad & unfortunateNow Nigeria still needs an answer to the question- 4 Likes 1 Share



That man in Aso Rock is Jibrin.

Let's be sincere,That man in Aso Rock is Jibrin. 7 Likes

Buhari running the most disorganized government in the history of Nigeria. No cordination. I wonder what his next four Years will be like. 1 Like

Hahaha soon he will come out to deny watche said , Nigeria is a joke

doctokwus:



That's just the fact.

Alongside COS Kyari,Justice minister Malami,Interior

minister Dambazzau,defence minister,army chief,Buratai,his Chief security detail,his personal assistant,"Idiagbon",Nnpc chief,Badu,Fulani herdsmen etc.

In fact the only person Buhari is greater than is the one person he should be confiding and taking advice from,his wife,Aisha;and that useless,shallow,mere commissioner that is the VP.

Watch your B.P., you may slump and die of hypertension over Buhari's issue. If you call Prof. Yemi Osinbajo useless and shallow, what do we call the father that brought up an unfortunate child like you?? Watch your B.P., you may slump and die of hypertension over Buhari's issue. If you call Prof. Yemi Osinbajo useless and shallow, what do we call the father that brought up an unfortunate child like you?? 3 Likes

Buhari has clearly lost control off his govt 2 Likes

Sensational and misleading headline. I don't see where the presidency is tackled here. Crap journalism from ThisDay.

Wrong headline 1 Like

Recently, the PRO of NNPC, a parastatal under the Ministry of Petroleum issued a press release where he thoroughly insulted his Boss' Boss' which is the Minister of State for petroleum.



Now, for the first time in the history of this country, a CSP of Police is tackling the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.



Honestly, the level of indiscipline planted by this government would consume it. 3 Likes