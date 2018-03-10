₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by Bhelamblog(m): 11:39am On Mar 18
This is why girls have to be careful, else you fall into wrong people who called themselves pageant organizers with no credible evidence..
A self acclaimed pageant oganizer who was once arrested for raping his Contestants, has been rearrested again, This time for duping.
The man identified as Richard Franklin who is said to be the organizer of Miss Teen Bayelsa was arrested this morning for duping an organization off 250k with false pretence
According to reports extortion, threats and raping of contestants is now a norm in the Nigerian pageant industry especially in Bayelsa, Most of the pageants there are said to be fake..
Well the said man is currently cooling his heels at the Ekeki Police station, Yenagoa in Bayelsa state and will be charged to court soon..
And wait is that a torn trousers i see him wearing? Lol.. This my sharp eyes will put me in trouble one day..
See his previous arrest post here:
News From Ebiwali--
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by Bhelamblog(m): 11:48am On Mar 18
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by NwaAmaikpe: 11:53am On Mar 18
His preek is wicked.
It has not only put him in trouble, it has also torn his tracksuit.
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by Homeboiy: 12:01pm On Mar 18
This is why I don't go to a youth dominated church
Youths are...
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by NOC1(m): 12:25pm On Mar 18
Beauty pageant organisers and criminal act work hand in hand all over the world. They are sex machines. Blackmailers and swindlers.
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by NOC1(m): 12:27pm On Mar 18
NwaAmaikpe:
Lol, you made me go back to the drawing board. The preek need fresh air.
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by Nutase: 12:51pm On Mar 18
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by Bhelamblog(m): 7:23pm On Mar 18
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by BloggersNG: 6:19am
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by miqos02(m): 10:12am
Wow, double wahala for dead bodi
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by ifyan(m): 10:12am
Most of such organization such as pegeant event, N.G.Is,Fairness bodies etc are not doing what they claim are working for.
Rather they either love-vendor,HUMAN TRAFFICKING, LOOTING, OLOSHOS etc business organization.
Don't be deceive from their post from the media.
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by smokedfish: 10:13am
When your village people mean to frustrate your life
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by Doerstech(m): 10:15am
POVERTY
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by paulchineduN(m): 10:16am
Pageantry defined indeed. Pageantry is devilish. Pageantry is ungodly.
Don't just quote me
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by Chloe88(f): 10:16am
Good for him
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by smithsydny(m): 10:16am
I hate this things
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by pinnket: 10:16am
I'm not surprised... In fact all pageant organizers should be rounded up and placed behind bars because if you know how this guys feed on the naivety of wanna be girls, you be shocked to the marrows.!
I will continue saying this to all guys out there... Date a Model, Singer, Dancer, Actress at you own peril... Its just like eating a left over food!
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by Tessie01(f): 10:17am
may God help our girls from the hands of these rapists, criminals and swindlers
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by BruncleZuma: 10:17am
Wolves in wolves clothing...
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by debolayinka(m): 10:17am
When your cup of iniquities is full, this is what happens.
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by chuckdee4(m): 10:18am
A pervert who was formally convicted of rape is allowed to run a charity that focuses on 'Save the girl child'
This country has gone to the dogs
No checks in place, any Tom, Dick and Harry can set up shop anywhere and freely take advantage of people.
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by oyetunder(m): 10:18am
Expert in crime indeed. SIN don't walk alone but in groups. A proverb says a liar is also an automatic thief. Someone who can forcefully enter altar of a woman can dubiously enter the earnings of another.
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by iamjustified: 10:20am
evryday 4 d tif 1 day 4 d owner. hand don cash yam. lwkm na when dem dey chase am him wan fly fence him pants tiah!!!
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by madenigga(m): 10:22am
See dat mumu behind him... you cant imagine the kind of fvck he wud hv fvcked her where she is forming one mumu model
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by SmartMugu: 10:23am
Is that girl in one of the pix with the little crown on her small head a "beauty queen" too?
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by MrMcJay(m): 10:23am
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by dipson8701(m): 10:27am
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by TeeRac: 10:27am
Uhnnn! do you know countless number of girls she had raped & the company duped, he must have been doing it for long. Please send him to Kirikiri so that people like him can be exposed.
|Re: Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa by AnodaIT(m): 10:27am
See how camera dey polish agbero
