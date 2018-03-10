Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Richard Pere Franklin Who Was Arrested For Rape, Rearrested For Fraud In Bayelsa (3766 Views)

Female Travel Agent Wanted For Duping Victims In Lagos. Photos / 2 Female Nigerian Fraudsters Arrested For Duping 7 Oyinbo Men Out Of £100K / Man Jailed For 19 Years For Rape In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A self acclaimed pageant oganizer who was once arrested for raping his Contestants, has been rearrested again, This time for duping.



The man identified as Richard Franklin who is said to be the organizer of Miss Teen Bayelsa was arrested this morning for duping an organization off 250k with false pretence



According to reports extortion, threats and raping of contestants is now a norm in the Nigerian pageant industry especially in Bayelsa, Most of the pageants there are said to be fake..

Well the said man is currently cooling his heels at the Ekeki Police station, Yenagoa in Bayelsa state and will be charged to court soon..



And wait is that a torn trousers i see him wearing? Lol.. This my sharp eyes will put me in trouble one day..



See his previous arrest post here:

http://www.nairaland.com/3439273/beauty-pageant-organiser-bayelsa-rapes





News From Ebiwali--

https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/bayelsa-pageant-organizer-who-was-once.html?m=1 This is why girls have to be careful, else you fall into wrong people who called themselves pageant organizers with no credible evidence..A self acclaimed pageant oganizer who was once arrested for raping his Contestants, has been rearrested again, This time for duping.The man identified as Richard Franklin who is said to be the organizer of Miss Teen Bayelsa was arrested this morning for duping an organization off 250k with false pretenceAccording to reports extortion, threats and raping of contestants is now a norm in the Nigerian pageant industry especially in Bayelsa, Most of the pageants there are said to be fake..Well the said man is currently cooling his heels at the Ekeki Police station, Yenagoa in Bayelsa state and will be charged to court soon..And wait is that a torn trousers i see him wearing? Lol.. This my sharp eyes will put me in trouble one day..See his previous arrest post here:News From Ebiwali--

More







His preek is wicked.



It has not only put him in trouble, it has also torn his tracksuit. His preek is wicked.It has not only put him in trouble, it has also torn his tracksuit. 7 Likes 1 Share





Youths are... This is why I don't go to a youth dominated churchYouths are...

Beauty pageant organisers and criminal act work hand in hand all over the world. They are sex machines. Blackmailers and swindlers. 1 Like 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







His preek is wicked.



It has not only put him in trouble, it has also torn his tracksuit.

Lol, you made me go back to the drawing board. The preek need fresh air. Lol, you made me go back to the drawing board. The preek need fresh air.

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala

Wow, double wahala for dead bodi

Most of such organization such as pegeant event, N.G.Is,Fairness bodies etc are not doing what they claim are working for.

Rather they either love-vendor,HUMAN TRAFFICKING, LOOTING, OLOSHOS etc business organization.



Don't be deceive from their post from the media. 1 Like 1 Share

When your village people mean to frustrate your life

POVERTY

Pageantry defined indeed. Pageantry is devilish. Pageantry is ungodly.



Don't just quote me

Good for him

I hate this things









I'm not surprised... In fact all pageant organizers should be rounded up and placed behind bars because if you know how this guys feed on the naivety of wanna be girls, you be shocked to the marrows.!







I will continue saying this to all guys out there... Date a Model, Singer, Dancer, Actress at you own peril... Its just like eating a left over food! I'm not surprised... In fact all pageant organizers should be rounded up and placed behind bars because if you know how this guys feed on the naivety of wanna be girls, you be shocked to the marrows.!I will continue saying this to all guys out there... Date aat you own peril... Its just like eating a left over food! 1 Like

may God help our girls from the hands of these rapists, criminals and swindlers

Wolves in wolves clothing...

When your cup of iniquities is full, this is what happens.

A pervert who was formally convicted of rape is allowed to run a charity that focuses on 'Save the girl child'

This country has gone to the dogs



No checks in place, any Tom, Dick and Harry can set up shop anywhere and freely take advantage of people. 1 Like

Expert in crime indeed. SIN don't walk alone but in groups. A proverb says a liar is also an automatic thief. Someone who can forcefully enter altar of a woman can dubiously enter the earnings of another.

evryday 4 d tif 1 day 4 d owner. hand don cash yam. lwkm na when dem dey chase am him wan fly fence him pants tiah!!!

See dat mumu behind him... you cant imagine the kind of fvck he wud hv fvcked her where she is forming one mumu model

Is that girl in one of the pix with the little crown on her small head a "beauty queen" too?

NwaAmaikpe:





His preek is wicked.



It has not only put him in trouble, it has also torn his tracksuit.

wicked man .....call 08167042120 for laptops

Uhnnn! do you know countless number of girls she had raped & the company duped, he must have been doing it for long. Please send him to Kirikiri so that people like him can be exposed. 1 Like