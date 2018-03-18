₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Samsimple(m): 12:32pm
Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara state over the weekend when a taxi driver suffering from epilepsy reportedly rammed his cab into an oncoming trailer, which ran over the taxi and instantly killed all five occupants who are reported to be students, including the driver.
It was gathered that the four other victims were students of the Mass Communications Department of the Kwara State Polytechnic, said to be returning home after finishing their examinations.
They were said to have boarded the taxi from the polytechnic gate to Oke-Ose area, on the outskirts of Ilorin, where the students reside.
The victims had reportedly said they would travel to Lagos on that fateful day to meet their families, having completed their examinations.
Eyewitness accounts said that the driver was seen behaving strangely behind the wheel after he took off from the polytechnic gate, and had to force the cab to a stop, a development that prompted the students to disembark from the cab.
However, following the interventions of passers-by and other colleagues of the driver, the students agreed to continue the journey.
The driver was also reported to have said he would go home and take care of himself immediately he dropped off the students.
But after driving for a few kilometres, it was gathered that the driver suffered a seizure, while the taxi was on top speed.
The cab, which lost control, initially hit a vulcanizer’s machine, which was by the roadside, before it swerved to the other side of the road, this time in front of an oncoming trailer, which crushed all the five occupants.
Sympathisers at the scene of the accident used an axe to cut through the squeezed taxi cab to remove the remains of the students and the taxi driver.
The corpses had been deposited at the nearby University of Ilorin Teaching hospital mortuary.
SOURCE>> https://lailasnews.com/4-students-killed-as-epileptic-driver-crashes-into-trailer-after-seizure/
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by stephleena(f): 12:37pm
pathetic,Oluwa biko continue to protect ur children.
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Redoil: 12:37pm
May they rest in peabe
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Samsimple(m): 2:48pm
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by bayaar(m): 7:42pm
Rest In Peace
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by nero2face: 7:43pm
Bad news everywhere
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Swiftlee(m): 7:43pm
Oh my God! My heart is with the family of the departed.
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by chigoizie7(m): 7:44pm
So sorry for the loss
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by millomaniac: 7:44pm
Since everyone died how do we know it was epileptic seizure.
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by missjane: 7:44pm
So sad
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by oyetunder(m): 7:45pm
chai! The other day in Lagos, an epileptic keke maruwa driver also had the seizure and rolled under the tire of a truck. It was later that his fellow riders confirmed his ailment. Everybody has his own problem, but we not allow our own challenges to affect others. Why should an epileptic person get behind the wheel...not to talk of even operating as a taxi driver? The so called NURTW union can even allow a blind man to drive, their own is to collect dues.
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by StarUp: 7:45pm
Wahala, so now I have to start looking at every driver's face again for signs of epilepsy before I board their cab? O Lord, deliver your children.
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Obataz: 7:46pm
mala kai
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Mekanus(m): 7:46pm
Nawa ooo this country sef someone knows he has epilepsy and still went ahead to be a driver. A lot of preventable deaths nowadays.
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Modecaih: 7:49pm
the grave is filled with young unfulfilled dreams,,,rip to the dead
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by carpmam: 7:50pm
How can someone with health challenges be a public driver,rip to the departed
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by EVILFOREST: 7:51pm
EPILEPTIC yet he has drivers Licence.
NIGERIA can issue drivers licence to DEAD PEOPLE
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Vince77(m): 7:52pm
millomaniac:
Good question
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by beetown(m): 7:52pm
RIP...
how would they have known that the driver had epilepsy....
Only God saves and only Him can direct our footsteps
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by pat077: 7:53pm
RIP to the unfortunate students
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by pennywys: 7:54pm
Odi'egwu ooooo
Why the heck will an epileptic patient do in the sterling?
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Abeyjide: 7:55pm
what a wicked world. rip
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by noziz(m): 7:59pm
u no u are epileptic, u go dey do driver work.
epilepsy wey no dey give sign before e hold u...
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Ellabae(f): 8:05pm
This is so sad
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by alsudaes1(m): 8:06pm
Swiftlee:I wish they'd not continue the journey
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by balotepon11: 8:07pm
so so sad!
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Benzy001: 8:08pm
The day I saw a bike man displaying epilepsy, I almost cry, thank God the guy he was carying manage to escape without injury
Which kind wahala be this
May God help and protect us all o
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by Gangster1ms: 8:08pm
U know u are not fit to drive yet u continued driving.. now u av taken 4 innocent souls along with u. God punish that driver. A special place awaits him in hell
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by jonath0012(m): 8:10pm
beetown:
Is it that some of you don't know how to read or have comprehension problem? .
It was clear stated that the driver showed the sign not quite long after taking off from the school gate that the passengers had to disembark, but due to the intervention of passers by they all agreed to board the bus again, after which the sign showed up again, and this time around it became uncontrollable and the vehicle ran into trailer.
Hope you get it now
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by emenezer(m): 8:10pm
Please is there any cure for this ailment, doctors in the house ?
|Re: 4 Students Killed As Epileptic Driver Crashes Into Trailer After Seizure by openmine(m): 8:11pm
hmm
