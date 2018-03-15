₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 12:36pm
A Nigerian lady identified as Arogundade Eunice Omolola has passed away in far away Liberia after suffering from an undisclosed illness. It was revealed that the woman who hails from Ipoti-Ekiti in Ekiti state was hospitalized for three months through the help of Nigeria Union Kakata City Liberia (N.U.K.L.).
According to reports, the woman passed away few days ago as her family members are yet to be located after much efforts to contact them
A Nigerian man, Samuel Okorah, who lives in Liberia shared her pictures online including her passport in a bid to locate her family, relatives or anyone ho knows how to contact them. He shared the post on Facebook.
May the soul of the departed rest in peace.
Below is what Samuel wrote;
It's unfortunate to lost our dear sis here in Liberia, for the past (3) three months she was admitted at the hospital by the help of the N.U.K.L. We have try to get to her people in Nigeria but no avail, she give the ghost last night at about 11:15pm 15/3/2018.
She is by name AROGUNDADE EUNICE OMOLOLA, From IPOTI - EKITI, NIGERIA. We the Nigeria Union here are asking that who so ever that knows any of her relative's should please contact us. And also shear to get to her people or freinds, from The Nigeria Union Kakata City Liberia. (N.U.K.L.)
May your soul and the souls that departed rest in perfect peace amen.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-lady-dies-liberia-search-begins-locate-family-photos.html
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 12:36pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by stephleena(f): 12:42pm
RIP.. lere olayinka over to u
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by Ellabae(f): 7:43pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by chigoizie7(m): 7:43pm
May her soul Rest In Peace.
It is good to always identify with ur people wherever u go.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by kingthreat(m): 7:43pm
This stupid trend of posting people's morbid picture needs to stop. The passport pictures are good enough. Why post her morbid picture and share it on social media. A way no human will want to be remembered.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by bayaar(m): 7:44pm
Sad Story
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by angels09: 7:46pm
Contact federal polytechnic Ado Ekiti.. there's one chief arogundade there that looks like her..
Also the librarian at the Ekiti State College of Education bears the same name and he's from the same ipoti Ekiti
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by northvietnam(m): 7:49pm
kai this man can blow Grammer Oooo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by Asowari(m): 7:50pm
Rip to her
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by pennywys: 7:50pm
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by fuckerstard: 7:53pm
Died hustling
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by Lonestar124: 8:02pm
Thank you for posting this.....May her soul rest in Peace
The embassy is doing everything possible to transport her corpse to Nigeria for proper identification
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by sinkhole: 8:03pm
northvietnam:Wetin be your own, dem say person die you say dem dey blow grammar, na grammar go locate her people?
Abeg, pack jare make I contact Arogundade people!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by thoniann(m): 8:06pm
Too sad... Anyone residing in Ipoti Ekiti should kindly help us visit the family house �. May God help us all.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by grandstar(m): 8:06pm
angels09:
Are you sure they look alike? Maybe they should remove a front tooth so she can have a gap tooth and then determine if they look alike.
Poor lady if they do look alike
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by balotepon11: 8:08pm
sad one
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by dayleke(m): 8:08pm
northvietnam:
No be small thing.
You need Naija sense to understand ..
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by Emvico34: 8:08pm
ok u guys want to bring her to burial ground abi? Take her to aso rock shikena
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by dayleke(m): 8:08pm
RIP to her.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies In Liberia As Search Begins To Locate Her Family. Photos by gypsey(m): 8:09pm
kingthreat:eerr... it's no problem, it's not like the dead person is going to notice, she is not complaining is she?
