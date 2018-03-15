



According to reports, the woman passed away few days ago as her family members are yet to be located after much efforts to contact them



A Nigerian man, Samuel Okorah, who lives in Liberia shared her pictures online including her passport in a bid to locate her family, relatives or anyone ho knows how to contact them. He shared the post on Facebook.



May the soul of the departed rest in peace.



Below is what Samuel wrote;



It's unfortunate to lost our dear sis here in Liberia, for the past (3) three months she was admitted at the hospital by the help of the N.U.K.L. We have try to get to her people in Nigeria but no avail, she give the ghost last night at about 11:15pm 15/3/2018.



She is by name AROGUNDADE EUNICE OMOLOLA, From IPOTI - EKITI, NIGERIA. We the Nigeria Union here are asking that who so ever that knows any of her relative's should please contact us. And also shear to get to her people or freinds, from The Nigeria Union Kakata City Liberia. (N.U.K.L.)



