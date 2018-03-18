Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Biodun Fatoyinbo Aka "Robust Reply" Visits Ibadan By Deji Yesufu (2598 Views)

Biodun Fatoyinbo: Nigeria's Most Stylish Pastor? (Photos) / Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Wears N580k Guccify Hoodie On Visit To Cambridge (Pics) / Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Biodun Fatoyinbo aka "Robust Reply" Visits Ibadan



by Deji Yesufu



A few weeks ago, I saw a billboard that announced that Biodun Fatoyinbo was coming to Akobo, Ibadan. He would be guest minister to Gbeminiyi Eboda’s church – the Harvest House Christian Centre. I made up my mind that I was going to attend.



At least to behold this gentleman who had long promised Nigerians a “robust reply” but whom somehow has refused to speak on the matter almost five years after the allegations of his sexual philandering hit the news in this country.



Gbeminiyi Eboda is the reigning “man of God” in Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, this moment. Mr. Eboda has not always been big. He used to pastor a tiny congregation in Basorun, Ibadan, in a certain building called “Iya Ni Wura House”. There his church shared the building with two or three other churches within the office complex. Today he pastors the “Alpha Cathedral” in Akobo.



The one and only time I listened to Mr. Eboda was when he was a guest speaker at the Vine Branch Church, Mokola; where he ministered at a Tuesday service – about 7 years ago. That day I was not impressed with his preaching at all. For whatever reason best known to him, he chose to preach like T. D. Jakes. Mimicking his manner of speaking and all that. When I saw Mr. Eboda this last Wednesday, he had indeed “evolved and increased”. He was no longer preaching like T. D. Jakes.



Gbeminiyi Eboda and his congregation have built something close to a cathedral at the Iyana Olopa Bustop at Akobo, Ibadan. It is arguably the fastest growing congregation in that vicinity of Ibadan. Populated mostly by young people, some of whom are young and rising professionals in various fields of occupation in the humble city of Ibadan.



On the street that Eboda built his church, there are no less than seven other churches – all competing for members. I noticed that even the break away Bishop Bolu Martins, who left David Oyedepo a few years ago, also has his church facing that of Eboda. I also noticed the conspicuous absence of the pastors of these churches in Mr. Eboda “revival” meetings.



I arrived the opening night of the meeting on the 14th of March, 2018 on top of an Okada at exactly 6pm. It was my first time at Mr. Eboda’s church. As I paid my fares, I noticed Mr. Eboda arrive the same venue in a Pajero Jeep. Two rows of about 30 young men and women had been set up, in the midst of which Mr. Eboda walked into the church. As he walked, these young men and women were singing his praise, while he waved at them like a newly elected government official.



That night, Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo was to be the guest preacher. Mr. Eboda introduced him to the congregation with fanfare and after a short “worship” session, Fatoyinbo launches into the meat of his discuss for that night. Usually in meetings like this, the invited minister spends the first few minutes of his message to “praise” his host; stating that he is the best to have happened to that congregation since the invention of pounded yam.



Fatoyinbo said nothing less; just that he said a little more and I just could not but wonder at how things have deteriorated in these charismatic assemblies since I stopped attending them some four years ago.



Fatoyinbo said “I knew that Pastor Eboda will make it…” That statement is pregnant with meaning because Fatoyinbo goes on to explain how he had always been friends with Eboda when he was little known.



How he used to visit his home when he was a student in Ilorin. He states that this was his first time visiting Eboda’s church. And I just could not but wonder at the dichotomy of these words: you never visit your “friend”, until this friend of yours built a cathedral – one large enough to contain your person.



These prosperity preachers never change, I said to myself.



Fatoyinbo continues: “Heaven has come to Ibadan…” I say to myself: I can imagine. “Eboda is a great man. He oozes out wisdom. He is a genuine man of God. Pray for the gift of such a friend… This is a church to cling to… Only beautiful people come to my meetings… I have come to master three things in life: what I say, what I think and where my money goes to…”



The last remark elicits a lot of laughter from the congregation as the guest minister invites us to take our seat. He launches into his text for the night and this is where I must make a point. Fatoyinbo is preaching a message in this opening night of the meeting themed “evolve and increase”.



It is incumbent on him to find a biblical text that will support this theme. The trouble however with preachers like him is that they go into the Bible, find a text that supports a particular theme or topic, reap it out of context and make that text say what they want it to say; not what it really says.



Fatoyinbo goes for the mother text of all Faith Preachers: Mark 11:24. It reads: “Therefore I say unto you, what things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them”.



Mr. Fatoyinbo closes his Bible, turns to the congregation and asks: “when do you have them?” He goes on to answer: “You have them the very moment you pray.” Then he ditches the text and proceed to tell the congregation what he wants them to know and not what the text is saying: “You are made for movement… God expects you to go forward… You need to continually evolve and increase… There is more out there for you… Everything you will be, you are already… Not one person here will miss their destiny… This is the least that you can be… The Lord has instructed me to declare things… Prayer is not only the key, it is the master key…”



Preaching the same sort of nonsense that prosperity preachers long before him have been preaching, Fatoyinbo fans the embers of the congregation’s ego and self, and positions their mental state to believe that God exists to satisfy their lusts.



He takes a perfectly spiritual tool, prayer, and uses it in a clearly unspiritual manner, to bring about the desires of the congregation. The prosperity theme of the meeting remains: evolve and increase.



It is the same with all the other big churches in Nigeria, including the “Open Heavens” and the “Shiloh” or whatever “Experience” that people are seeking in these churches. The aim is to use God to satisfy human lust. God somehow has lost control of his world and he is now depending on men to make him do certain things: particularly to brings blessings and prosperity on all men, so preach these men.



To drive home his point, Fatoyinbo laces his messages with anecdotes that will arouse the greed of the congregation. He explains that he does not think he has arrived. He has a friend in the USA who pastors a big church – this guy is just 36 years old. He explains that Beyonce once visited this church and gives this young man $10 million to advance the gospel. In the midst of the hues and cries, I wonder at the congregation and thought to myself: do these people know who Beyonce is? What has Beyonce done to ever advance the gospel through her music that to plainly glorifies sex and vanity? Will a gift of $10M suddenly absolve her of all her ways?



Fatoyinbo is not done with stories. On his second night preaching, he tells the story of how he was given a beautiful car which he discovers that his five year old son loves so much. So one morning, he calls the boy and gives him the car. He told that story to say that although his son owns the car, he cannot drive it. He wanted the congregation to grow in maturity to be able to own and use the things God wants to give them.



While the congregation hails his point, the other fact of how pastors subtly or directly compel members to give them things is carefully overlooked. The vision of the pursuit of mundane things etched on the listeners is not seen. And the disguised pride in his own wealth comes out in a veiled form. He tells us of how he had to silence a proud preacher once. He simply took the man around his congregation and showed him his wealth. The congregation was just like “wow!”



I have intentionally reported Fatoyinbo in the negative in this article because I am hopeful that Nigerian young people would some day discover the deceitful manner ministers like him can defraud them.



But Fatoyinbo was not all negative in the two nights encounter I had with him at Eboda’s church. He came out to me as a man that has minimum education: he speaks very well. His father was a politician and he and his siblings were raised with some silver spoon.



He regarded himself as a “rich kid”, who got away with certain things in the home of his relatives when he visited them in the village because his father had money. After making that statement, Fatoyinbo prayed that the congregation will have the kind of money that will make them “somebody” in society.



It was at the second night of his ministration that Mr. Eboda introduces Fatoyinbo as “his lordship”. Where I sat, I just cringed at the manner to which these men take the praise of other men to.



I have long suggested that two of Nigeria’s leading trouble are her politicians and her preachers – especially those of the Prosperity/Pentecostal ilk. While Nigeria’s politicians defraud her, the preachers lend legitimacy to their actions. Fatoyinbo himself alluded to this when he said that what most young ministers do now is to come to Abuja and be errand boys to politicians. He says these young men will spend hours praying for politicians and when they are done, they are rewarded with some cash as honorarium. As he recounted this story, I say to myself: but, sir, you also left Ilorin for Abuja at some point too now. It is working for you; hopefully, it would work for these boys too.



I end this essay by stating emphatically that there is nothing Christian in many of the gatherings that call themselves “revivals” in Nigeria Pentecostal churches today. They are simply the gathering of a people to rub the ego of one man and to source for more membership for him. Pentecostal churches are ponzi schemes that cause the people at the top to increase in wealth as their base line followership increases.



These gatherings are devoid of the Christian gospel and the foremost call of the Christian church, which is to make disciples for Jesus, is not even a motive for them. The whole motive is to get members, so as to grow a church, that will have people “sow” into the life of the “man of God”.



In late 2013, a young woman by the name of Ese Walters came out to accuse Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo of indulging in months of sexual philandering with her. She claimed that they both carried out the acts in hotels far away from this country. She had severed relations with the pastor as of the time of making these allegations. Her own way of finding healing was to make the whole matter public.



Mr. Fatoyinbo came under fire from that moment on. The Sunday after the scandal broke out, he promised Nigerians to give a “robust reply” to the allegations. Five years down the line there has been no response. Rather, Mr. Fatoyinbo has only continue to “evolve and increase” in ministry, bringing his friend, Gbeminiyi Eboda along with him.



These men are in their early forties and they are the new face of Pentecostalism in our nation. As they continue their business, some of us will continue to track them and hold them accountable to their words and ways. The only people one pities in this whole drama are the young men and women, whose mental faculties these men eat into with their nice words. Their judgement lingers not (2 Peter 2:1-4).



I spent fifteen years of my youth in these environment and I know the toxin these people are instilling into the life of young people. I advise that parents should guard their children and wards, and keep them from these people.



http://mouthpiece.com.ng/biodun-fatoyinbo-aka-robust-reply-visits-ibadan/ byA few weeks ago, I saw a billboard that announced that Biodun Fatoyinbo was coming to Akobo, Ibadan. He would be guest minister to Gbeminiyi Eboda’s church – the Harvest House Christian Centre. I made up my mind that I was going to attend.At least to behold this gentleman who had long promised Nigerians a “robust reply” but whom somehow has refused to speak on the matter almost five years after the allegations of his sexual philandering hit the news in this country.Gbeminiyi Eboda is the reigning “man of God” in Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, this moment. Mr. Eboda has not always been big. He used to pastor a tiny congregation in Basorun, Ibadan, in a certain building called “Iya Ni Wura House”. There his church shared the building with two or three other churches within the office complex. Today he pastors the “Alpha Cathedral” in Akobo.The one and only time I listened to Mr. Eboda was when he was a guest speaker at the Vine Branch Church, Mokola; where he ministered at a Tuesday service – about 7 years ago. That day I was not impressed with his preaching at all. For whatever reason best known to him, he chose to preach like T. D. Jakes. Mimicking his manner of speaking and all that. When I saw Mr. Eboda this last Wednesday, he had indeed “evolved and increased”. He was no longer preaching like T. D. Jakes.Gbeminiyi Eboda and his congregation have built something close to a cathedral at the Iyana Olopa Bustop at Akobo, Ibadan. It is arguably the fastest growing congregation in that vicinity of Ibadan. Populated mostly by young people, some of whom are young and rising professionals in various fields of occupation in the humble city of Ibadan.On the street that Eboda built his church, there are no less than seven other churches – all competing for members. I noticed that even the break away Bishop Bolu Martins, who left David Oyedepo a few years ago, also has his church facing that of Eboda. I also noticed the conspicuous absence of the pastors of these churches in Mr. Eboda “revival” meetings.I arrived the opening night of the meeting on the 14th of March, 2018 on top of an Okada at exactly 6pm. It was my first time at Mr. Eboda’s church. As I paid my fares, I noticed Mr. Eboda arrive the same venue in a Pajero Jeep. Two rows of about 30 young men and women had been set up, in the midst of which Mr. Eboda walked into the church. As he walked, these young men and women were singing his praise, while he waved at them like a newly elected government official.That night, Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo was to be the guest preacher. Mr. Eboda introduced him to the congregation with fanfare and after a short “worship” session, Fatoyinbo launches into the meat of his discuss for that night. Usually in meetings like this, the invited minister spends the first few minutes of his message to “praise” his host; stating that he is the best to have happened to that congregation since the invention of pounded yam.Fatoyinbo said nothing less; just that he said a little more and I just could not but wonder at how things have deteriorated in these charismatic assemblies since I stopped attending them some four years ago.Fatoyinbo said “I knew that Pastor Eboda will make it…” That statement is pregnant with meaning because Fatoyinbo goes on to explain how he had always been friends with Eboda when he was little known.How he used to visit his home when he was a student in Ilorin. He states that this was his first time visiting Eboda’s church. And I just could not but wonder at the dichotomy of these words: you never visit your “friend”, until this friend of yours built a cathedral – one large enough to contain your person.These prosperity preachers never change, I said to myself.Fatoyinbo continues: “Heaven has come to Ibadan…” I say to myself: I can imagine. “Eboda is a great man. He oozes out wisdom. He is a genuine man of God. Pray for the gift of such a friend… This is a church to cling to… Only beautiful people come to my meetings… I have come to master three things in life: what I say, what I think and where my money goes to…”The last remark elicits a lot of laughter from the congregation as the guest minister invites us to take our seat. He launches into his text for the night and this is where I must make a point. Fatoyinbo is preaching a message in this opening night of the meeting themed “evolve and increase”.It is incumbent on him to find a biblical text that will support this theme. The trouble however with preachers like him is that they go into the Bible, find a text that supports a particular theme or topic, reap it out of context and make that text say what they want it to say; not what it really says.Fatoyinbo goes for the mother text of all Faith Preachers: Mark 11:24. It reads: “Therefore I say unto you, what things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them”.Mr. Fatoyinbo closes his Bible, turns to the congregation and asks: “when do you have them?” He goes on to answer: “You have them the very moment you pray.” Then he ditches the text and proceed to tell the congregation what he wants them to know and not what the text is saying: “You are made for movement… God expects you to go forward… You need to continually evolve and increase… There is more out there for you… Everything you will be, you are already… Not one person here will miss their destiny… This is the least that you can be… The Lord has instructed me to declare things… Prayer is not only the key, it is the master key…”Preaching the same sort of nonsense that prosperity preachers long before him have been preaching, Fatoyinbo fans the embers of the congregation’s ego and self, and positions their mental state to believe that God exists to satisfy their lusts.He takes a perfectly spiritual tool, prayer, and uses it in a clearly unspiritual manner, to bring about the desires of the congregation. The prosperity theme of the meeting remains: evolve and increase.It is the same with all the other big churches in Nigeria, including the “Open Heavens” and the “Shiloh” or whatever “Experience” that people are seeking in these churches. The aim is to use God to satisfy human lust. God somehow has lost control of his world and he is now depending on men to make him do certain things: particularly to brings blessings and prosperity on all men, so preach these men.To drive home his point, Fatoyinbo laces his messages with anecdotes that will arouse the greed of the congregation. He explains that he does not think he has arrived. He has a friend in the USA who pastors a big church – this guy is just 36 years old. He explains that Beyonce once visited this church and gives this young man $10 million to advance the gospel. In the midst of the hues and cries, I wonder at the congregation and thought to myself: do these people know who Beyonce is? What has Beyonce done to ever advance the gospel through her music that to plainly glorifies sex and vanity? Will a gift of $10M suddenly absolve her of all her ways?Fatoyinbo is not done with stories. On his second night preaching, he tells the story of how he was given a beautiful car which he discovers that his five year old son loves so much. So one morning, he calls the boy and gives him the car. He told that story to say that although his son owns the car, he cannot drive it. He wanted the congregation to grow in maturity to be able to own and use the things God wants to give them.While the congregation hails his point, the other fact of how pastors subtly or directly compel members to give them things is carefully overlooked. The vision of the pursuit of mundane things etched on the listeners is not seen. And the disguised pride in his own wealth comes out in a veiled form. He tells us of how he had to silence a proud preacher once. He simply took the man around his congregation and showed him his wealth. The congregation was just like “wow!”I have intentionally reported Fatoyinbo in the negative in this article because I am hopeful that Nigerian young people would some day discover the deceitful manner ministers like him can defraud them.But Fatoyinbo was not all negative in the two nights encounter I had with him at Eboda’s church. He came out to me as a man that has minimum education: he speaks very well. His father was a politician and he and his siblings were raised with some silver spoon.He regarded himself as a “rich kid”, who got away with certain things in the home of his relatives when he visited them in the village because his father had money. After making that statement, Fatoyinbo prayed that the congregation will have the kind of money that will make them “somebody” in society.It was at the second night of his ministration that Mr. Eboda introduces Fatoyinbo as “his lordship”. Where I sat, I just cringed at the manner to which these men take the praise of other men to.I have long suggested that two of Nigeria’s leading trouble are her politicians and her preachers – especially those of the Prosperity/Pentecostal ilk. While Nigeria’s politicians defraud her, the preachers lend legitimacy to their actions. Fatoyinbo himself alluded to this when he said that what most young ministers do now is to come to Abuja and be errand boys to politicians. He says these young men will spend hours praying for politicians and when they are done, they are rewarded with some cash as honorarium. As he recounted this story, I say to myself: but, sir, you also left Ilorin for Abuja at some point too now. It is working for you; hopefully, it would work for these boys too.I end this essay by stating emphatically that there is nothing Christian in many of the gatherings that call themselves “revivals” in Nigeria Pentecostal churches today. They are simply the gathering of a people to rub the ego of one man and to source for more membership for him. Pentecostal churches are ponzi schemes that cause the people at the top to increase in wealth as their base line followership increases.These gatherings are devoid of the Christian gospel and the foremost call of the Christian church, which is to make disciples for Jesus, is not even a motive for them. The whole motive is to get members, so as to grow a church, that will have people “sow” into the life of the “man of God”.In late 2013, a young woman by the name of Ese Walters came out to accuse Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo of indulging in months of sexual philandering with her. She claimed that they both carried out the acts in hotels far away from this country. She had severed relations with the pastor as of the time of making these allegations. Her own way of finding healing was to make the whole matter public.Mr. Fatoyinbo came under fire from that moment on. The Sunday after the scandal broke out, he promised Nigerians to give a “robust reply” to the allegations. Five years down the line there has been no response. Rather, Mr. Fatoyinbo has only continue to “evolve and increase” in ministry, bringing his friend, Gbeminiyi Eboda along with him.These men are in their early forties and they are the new face of Pentecostalism in our nation. As they continue their business, some of us will continue to track them and hold them accountable to their words and ways. The only people one pities in this whole drama are the young men and women, whose mental faculties these men eat into with their nice words. Their judgement lingers not (2 Peter 2:1-4).I spent fifteen years of my youth in these environment and I know the toxin these people are instilling into the life of young people. I advise that parents should guard their children and wards, and keep them from these people. 6 Likes 2 Shares





After passing my "judgement" in that opinion and waiting for years for the "robust" reply from Fatoyinbo which did not come, I concluded the guy was not a christian. Anytime I heard someone attends Fatoyinbo's church, I put him or her in Fatoyinbo's category. I have 2 bosom friends who incidentally are cousins who attend the church and I remember expressing my disgust at one of them for attending COZA- Fatoyinbo's church.



However, on 3rd March 2018, I travelled from Benue to attend a program where Don Moen was ministering in Fatoyinbo's church. I arrived on an Okada too.



First thing I noticed was the coziness. I don't think any church any where in the world can ever be cozier. Fully air condition auditorium, completely rugged, giant sized electronic billboards, comfy chairs, state of the art sound system and music equipments, I can go on and on but I refused to be impressed.



While we waited for Don Moen to take the stage, young men and women attired in jeans trousers and unbottoned shirts with white t-shirts inside were ministering powerfully in songs BUT I COULDN'T BE BLESSED cos I was processing how some of them probably just left a bed of fornication to come to church in my poor mind. Then it hit me: I wasn't in any way better than anyone of them. Scripture after scripture jumped at my spirit and I became humble. One of the scriptures that came to me that helped me truly participate in that meeting was "Wherever two of you shall gather together in my name..." I reasoned that even if every other person here was not a christian, I was and Don Moen was so God was in the building.



My final "humbility" happened when Fatoyinbo took the mic. He spoke from a depth and with an auction I could tell was the Holy Ghost. I realized that day that Fatoyinbo may be guilty of everything ESE Walter accused him of but very importantly, I am no judge. It is between him and God at the end of the day. Who knows what "my own" man of God may be doing in secret that nobody knows-God forbid. In any case, I preferred one who kept quite in the face of such accusations to one who fabricated lies and did plenty things to cover up.



That was how I came to see Fatoyinbo as a brother in Christ and his church as a family of God upon the earth. Like all of us, he is a work in progress and not perfect but we must desist from seating as judges over his life or any other person's. Biodun Fatoyinbo first came to my notice after Ese Walter's revelation and I carefully followed the story and dropped my opinion on it in a nairaland post of August 2013. See the post : www.nairaland.com/1414171/ese-walter-coza-pastor-biodun After passing my "judgement" in that opinion and waiting for years for the "robust" reply from Fatoyinbo which did not come, I concluded the guy was not a christian. Anytime I heard someone attends Fatoyinbo's church, I put him or her in Fatoyinbo's category. I have 2 bosom friends who incidentally are cousins who attend the church and I remember expressing my disgust at one of them for attending COZA- Fatoyinbo's church.However, on 3rd March 2018, I travelled from Benue to attend a program where Don Moen was ministering in Fatoyinbo's church. I arrived on an Okada too.First thing I noticed was the coziness. I don't think any church any where in the world can ever be cozier. Fully air condition auditorium, completely rugged, giant sized electronic billboards, comfy chairs, state of the art sound system and music equipments, I can go on and on but I refused to be impressed.While we waited for Don Moen to take the stage, young men and women attired in jeans trousers and unbottoned shirts with white t-shirts inside were ministering powerfully in songs BUT I COULDN'T BE BLESSED cos I was processing how some of them probably just left a bed of fornication to come to church in my poor mind. Then it hit me: I wasn't in any way better than anyone of them. Scripture after scripture jumped at my spirit and I became humble. One of the scriptures that came to me that helped me truly participate in that meeting was "Wherever two of you shall gather together in my name..." I reasoned that even if every other person here was not a christian, I was and Don Moen was so God was in the building.My final "humbility" happened when Fatoyinbo took the mic. He spoke from a depth and with an auction I could tell was the Holy Ghost. I realized that day that Fatoyinbo may be guilty of everything ESE Walter accused him of but very importantly, I am no judge. It is between him and God at the end of the day. Who knows what "my own" man of God may be doing in secret that nobody knows-God forbid. In any case, I preferred one who kept quite in the face of such accusations to one who fabricated lies and did plenty things to cover up.That was how I came to see Fatoyinbo as a brother in Christ and his church as a family of God upon the earth. Like all of us, he is a work in progress and not perfect but we must desist from seating as judges over his life or any other person's. 8 Likes 1 Share

Thanks for the detailed description of that "business center ".But fear no gree u ask for the long awaited robust reply! 2 Likes

Bravo deji yesufu! This guy deserves to head the free sheep movement. I know truth when I read one. 3 Likes

This guy finish work. Very enjoyable read! 2 Likes

Pastor biodun fatoyinbo is PHENOMENAL!#DROPSMIC

God is in that church take it or leave it. 1 Like

jaytee01:

Thanks for the detailed description of that "business center".

But fear no gree u ask for the long awaited robust reply!

Chubhie:

Bravo deji yesufu!

This guy deserves to head the free sheep movement.

I know truth when I read one.

Ranchhoddas:

This guy finish work.

Very enjoyable read! Yes ooo

I even pulled up with excitement and popcorn

I concur with all three statements above

No place to hide for all the "Mr Robust Reply" of this neck of VBCampaign's woods Yes oooI even pulled up with excitement and popcornI concur with all three statements aboveNo place to hide for all the "Mr Robust Reply" of this neck of VBCampaign's woods 3 Likes

Deji yusuf you are seriously messed in mind body and spirit.you took your time to write absolute jargonnn!Go and rest biko.just take a look at you.you attended the church thrice just to judge and dissect this men.may you be judged and dissected in the same way so that you would feel how it is.you know nothing. 2 Likes

balmofgilead:

Deji yusuf you are seriously messed in mind body and spirit.

you took your time to write absolute jargonnn! Go and rest biko.

just take a look at you. you attended the church thrice just to judge and dissect this men.

may you be judged and dissected in the same way so that you would feel how it is.

you know nothing. OP with that thread freed a thousand slaves

(i.e. freed a thousand Nigerian young people who would have some day discovered the deceitful manner ministers like him can defraud them)

could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.

(i.e. who would rather someone call a spade a shovel) OP with that thread freed a thousand slaves(i.e. freed a thousand Nigerian young people who would have some day discovered the deceitful manner ministers like him can defraud them)could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.(i.e. who would rather someone call a spade a shovel) 5 Likes

Too much noise in that Coza church. The day when I go there, it was just too loud, everything loud, noisy and garish 1 Like 1 Share

MuttleyLaff:

OP with that thread freed a thousand slaves

(i.e. freed a thousand Nigerian young people who would have some day discovered the deceitful manner ministers like him can defraud them)

could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.

(i.e. who would rather someone call a spade a shovel) Why wont you people let us 'slaves' be?why do you people care about us so much eh.leave us to be decieved ahn ahnn! Why wont you people let us 'slaves' be?why do you people care about us so much eh.leave us to be decieved ahn ahnn! 1 Like

balmofgilead:

Why wont you people let us 'slaves' be?

why do you people care about us so much eh.

leave us to be decieved ahn ahnn! Have nothing to do with the useless works that darkness produces.

Instead , expose them for what they are

- Ephesians 5:11 - Ephesians 5:11 2 Likes

traeces:

Biodun Fatoyinbo first came to my notice after Ese Walter's revelation and I carefully following the story and dropped my opinion on it in a nairaland post of August 2013. See the post :www.nairaland.com/1414171/ese-walter-coza-pastor-biodun



After passing my "judgement" in that opinion and waiting for years for the "robust" reply from Fatoyinbo which did not come, I concluded the guy was not a christian. Anytime I heard someone attends Fatoyinbo's church, I put him or her in Fatoyinbo's category. I have 2 bosom friends who incidentally are cousins who attend the church and I remember expressing my disgust at one of them for attending COZA- Fatoyinbo's church.



However, on 3rd March 2018, I travelled from Benue to attend a program where Don Moen was ministering in Fatoyinbo's church. I arrived on an Okada too.



First thing I noticed was the coziness. I don't think any church any where in the world can ever be cozier. Fully air condition auditorium, completely rugged, giant sized electronic billboards, comfy chairs, state of the art sound system and music equipments, I can go on and on but I refused to be impressed.



While we waited for Don Moen to take the stage, young men and women attired in jeans trousers and unbottoned shirts with white t-shirts inside were ministering powerfully in songs BUT I COULDN'T BE BLESSED cos I was processing how some of them probably just left a bed of fornication to come to church in my poor mind. Then it hit me: I wasn't in any way better than anyone of them. Scripture after scripture jumped at my spirit and I became humble. One of the scriptures that came to me that helped me truly participate in that meeting was "Wherever two of you shall gather together in my name..." I reasoned that even if every other person here was not a christian, I was and Don Moen was so God was in the building.



My final "humbility" happened when Fatoyinbo took the mic. He spoke from a depth and with an auction I could tell was the Holy Ghost. I realized that day that Fatoyinbo may be guilty of everything ESE Walter accused him of but very importantly, I am no judge. It is between him and God at the end of the day. Who knows what "my own" man of God may be doing in secret that nobody knows-God forbid. In any case, I preferred one who kept quite in the face of such accusations to one who fabricated lies and did plenty things to cover up.



That was how I came to see Fatoyinbo as a brother in Christ and his church as a family of God upon the earth. Like all of us, he is a work in progress and not perfect but we must desist from seating as judges over his life or any other person's.

So after all your genuflecting and gerrymandering you still haven't asked your brother for his "robust response".



Nobody is judging him. Let him clear his conscience by telling us what went wrong with former Ese Walter. Remember that said subject has sadly denounced Christianity because of the actions of your brother the Reverend. That isn't important to you.



We as Christians have a duty from God to hold each other responsible and accountable for our actions. By this post you have abdicated that responsibility and you are facilitating and enabling irresponsible and shameful behavior of this charlatan who is more fluff than substance and is driven to his core by the intense materialism.



If you want, call him your brother. You are entitled to that right. But the foundation of the Lord standeth sure, the Lord knows them that are his. You are clearly moved by visual appearances hence your failure to perceive and deduce that Pastor is clearly using his office to satisfy his desires and you see nothing wrong with someone who is still yet to explain his actions nearly five years after he said he would. He was not forced to make that promise, he did on his own volition, yet it doesn't irk you as to why he is yes is still yet to be yes. So after all your genuflecting and gerrymandering you still haven't asked your brother for his "robust response".Nobody is judging him. Let him clear his conscience by telling us what went wrong with former Ese Walter. Remember that said subject has sadly denounced Christianity because of the actions of your brother the Reverend. That isn't important to you.We as Christians have a duty from God to hold each other responsible and accountable for our actions. By this post you have abdicated that responsibility and you are facilitating and enabling irresponsible and shameful behavior of this charlatan who is more fluff than substance and is driven to his core by the intense materialism.If you want, call him your brother. You are entitled to that right. But the foundation of the Lord standeth sure, the Lord knows them that are his. You are clearly moved by visual appearances hence your failure to perceive and deduce that Pastor is clearly using his office to satisfy his desires and you see nothing wrong with someone who is still yet to explain his actions nearly five years after he said he would. He was not forced to make that promise, he did on his own volition, yet it doesn't irk you as to why he is yes is still yet to be yes. 2 Likes

BushWickBill:





So after all your genuflecting and gerrymandering you still haven't asked your brother for his "robust response".



Nobody is judging him. Let him clear his conscience by telling us what went wrong with former Ese Walter. Remember that said subject has sadly denounced Christianity because of the actions of your brother the Reverend. That isn't important to you.



We as Christians have a duty from God to hold each other responsible and accountable for our actions. By this post you have abdicated that responsibility and you are facilitating and enabling irresponsible and shameful behavior of this charlatan who is more fluff than substance and is driven to his core by the intense materialism.



If you want, call him your brother. You are entitled to that right. But the foundation of the Lord standeth sure, the Lord knows them that are his. You are clearly moved by visual appearances hence your failure to perceive and deduce that Pastor is clearly using his office to satisfy his desires and you see nothing wrong with someone who is still yet to explain his actions nearly five years after he said he would. He was not forced to make that promise, he did on his own volition, yet it doesn't irk you as to why he is yes is still yet to be yes.





I am baffled as to how you arrived at your deductions from what I wrote but I respect the fact that you have a right to your opinion. As for me, I have come to know that I have no right to condemn another man's servant. (Rom 14:4). If regardless of who he is or what he has been accused of, God has chosen to bless me through him, I will be foolish to close my heart to the blessing. Scripture is replete with instructions on this very matter and it was in the light of those scriptures that I looked away from what I thought of Fatoyinbo and saw him as a man first and foremost.

As for ESE Walters, I have always respected her courage and it breaks my heart to know she has backslidden from the faith but even then, I can only put her in my prayers. I am baffled as to how you arrived at your deductions from what I wrote but I respect the fact that you have a right to your opinion. As for me, I have come to know that I have no right to condemn another man's servant. (Rom 14:4). If regardless of who he is or what he has been accused of, God has chosen to bless me through him, I will be foolish to close my heart to the blessing. Scripture is replete with instructions on this very matter and it was in the light of those scriptures that I looked away from what I thought of Fatoyinbo and saw him as a man first and foremost.As for ESE Walters, I have always respected her courage and it breaks my heart to know she has backslidden from the faith but even then, I can only put her in my prayers.

traeces:





I am baffled as to how you arrived at your deductions from what I wrote but I respect the fact that you have a right to your opinion. As for me, I have come to know that I have no right to condemn another man's servant. (Rom 14:4). If regardless of who he is or what he has been accused of, God has chosen to bless me through him, I will be foolish to close my heart to the blessing. Scripture is replete with instructions on this very matter and it was in the light of those scriptures that I looked away from what I thought of Fatoyinbo and saw him as a man first and foremost.

As for ESE Walters, I have always respected her courage and it breaks my heart to know she has backslidden from the faith but even then, I can only put her in my prayers.

So what right did Paul have to condemn Peterfor still holding on to things like circumcision and refusing to associate with Gentiles?

All these are excuses. what happened to his "robust response"?

Like I said, you as a fellow brethren has a duty to keep your brother in check when he errs. You have a responsibility to tell your brother/sister where they have erred especially when it is crystal clear they are in the wrong. Pastor Fatoyonbo is not excluded.

If you don't get this point I can't help you sir.

No matter how you put her (Ese) in your prayers, until Pastor makes peace with her, nothing will be done. So what right did Paul have to condemn Peterfor still holding on to things like circumcision and refusing to associate with Gentiles?All these are excuses. what happened to his "robust response"?Like I said, you as a fellow brethren has a duty to keep your brother in check when he errs. You have a responsibility to tell your brother/sister where they have erred especially when it is crystal clear they are in the wrong. Pastor Fatoyonbo is not excluded.If you don't get this point I can't help you sir.No matter how you put her (Ese) in your prayers, until Pastor makes peace with her, nothing will be done.

When you say Paul condemned Peter, I beg to disagree, reprimand should be the word and you may want to look the 2 words up in a dictionary.



Remember Jesus? The Jews brought to him a woman caught in the very act so as to get him to decide her fate, what did he do? "Let him that is without sin cast the first stone".



Remember David? Not only did he sleep with Uriah's wife, he murdered Uriah and others to cover up. Yet even under the law, God confronted David and after his repentance made it to becoming a man after God's own heart.



After all is said and done, it is between them and God. I have my own issues to sort out really.

BushWickBill:

So after all your genuflecting and gerrymandering you still haven't asked your brother for his "robust response".



Nobody is judging him. Let him clear his conscience by telling us what went wrong with former Ese Walter.

Remember that said subject has sadly denounced Christianity because of the actions of your brother the Reverend. That isn't important to you.



We as Christians have a duty from God to hold each other responsible and accountable for our actions.

By this post you have abdicated that responsibility and you are facilitating and enabling irresponsible

and shameful behavior of this charlatan who is more fluff than substance and is driven to his core by the intense materialism.

If you want, call him your brother. You are entitled to that right.

But the foundation of the Lord standeth sure, the Lord knows them that are his.



You are clearly moved by visual appearances hence your failure to perceive

and deduce that Pastor is clearly using his office to satisfy his desires

and you see nothing wrong with someone

who is still yet to explain his actions nearly five years after he said he would.

He was not forced to make that promise, he did on his own volition,

yet it doesn't irk you as to why he is yes is still yet to be yes. Its not just the internet or the elephant who dont forget



He could have come out to say that after reflection, he will no longer give a robust reply

that as far as he is concerned he isnt anymore going to comment on the issue any further

and that would have put a final nail to the matter's issue and settled it



traeces:

When you say Paul condemned Peter,

I beg to disagree, reprimand should be the word

and you may want to look the 2 words up in a dictionary.

Condemned and reprimand

virtually means the same thing



traeces:

Remember Jesus?

The Jews brought to him a woman caught in the very act so as to get him to decide her fate, what did he do?

"Let him that is without sin cast the first stone". This sounds like an amulet verse handy for use to ward off criticism

and looks like a protection verse against getting lambasted



traeces:

Remember David?

Not only did he sleep with Uriah's wife, he murdered Uriah and others to cover up.

Yet even under the law, God confronted David and after his repentance made it to becoming a man after God's own heart If your conscience is clear

and you're at peace with self that no one is being taken advantage of, then...



traeces:

After all is said and done, it is between them and God.

I have my own issues to sort out really You raised your head above the parapet, so.... Its not just the internet or the elephant who dont forgetHe could have come out to say that after reflection, he will no longer give a robust replythat as far as he is concerned he isnt anymore going to comment on the issue any furtherand that would have put a final nail to the matter's issue and settled itCondemned and reprimandvirtually means the same thingThis sounds like an amulet verse handy for use to ward off criticismand looks like a protection verse against getting lambastedIf your conscience is clearand you're at peace with self that no one is being taken advantage of, then...You raised your head above the parapet, so.... 1 Like

Muttleylaff, I don't hold brief for Pastor Biodun and I have no need to make you change your opinion of him. I just felt like testifying about how God helped me away from my judgemental attitude. That's all! 1 Like

Okk

" Robust reply" lol.......

Mans a scam, scammer, scammest.

YOU shall know the truth...and the truth shall set you free. thanks

Are you aware that bitcoin mining is the most profitable part of all bitcoin investment? With the new s9 antminer you can get up to 1.5 bitcoin in 1week inbox me to get started

Requirements:

1) empty bitcoin wallet

2) your mobile phone or computer and access to the internet

3) your starting capital

Note: anyone who tells you to send money to them to help you mine bitcoin is a scam, be cautious

WhatsApp me on 080-7741-5591

Fh

The GUCCI Pastor 1 Like

Pentecostal churches are ponzi schemes that cause the people at the top to increase in wealth as their base line followership increases.



Hmm...

Hustlers.

k

Pastor "Hushpuppy"

Ok

Coza