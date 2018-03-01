₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,599 members, 4,141,097 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 08:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor (3602 Views)
Dino Melaye Compared To A Governor In Kenya On Twitter (Pictures) / When Whistle-Blowing Is More Lucrative Than Being A Governor (Hilarious Photos) / Dino Melaye Buys His Special Assistant A 1992 Honda Accord Car (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by PrettyCrystal: 2:01pm
A special assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Social media has shared his inspiring story to discourage other job seekers from being idle and becoming a problem to the society. Abel Ifemi revealed how he hustled in a hotel after completion of his one year mandatory NYSC programme and was receiving N19,000 monthly to sustain himself.
The young man who urged people to start something first no matter how small it is - took to Facebook to share his story. Read below;
I have no work to do that is why I am committing crimes. That is the most moronic excuse any young Man can give.
After graduation in 2011 and successful completion of the NYSC in 2012,I returned back to my State with the hope of having a good Job,but as all expectations were shattered and cuts off,after trekking the whole state with my big Brown file.
My next point of action wasn't to commit crime by becoming a petty thief,but I kept hope alive and Started as a waiter in one of the hotels in town with 19k as my Monthly take home. 19k of a truth can't sustain me for the Month,but It was the best option I took than to remain idle at home.
The above picture was my first day in office at that time.
You certainly don't have any excuse to be idle and become a nuisance in the Society.
Try and get something doing and be hopeful to God!
Remember;For you to start small does not mean that you can't make it big!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/special-assistant-to-bayelsa-governor-shares-his-story-from-being-a-hotel-waiter.html
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by hajoke2000(f): 2:02pm
no condition is permanent......
1 Like
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by FarahAideed: 2:04pm
So he moved from being a waiter to being a political thug but what do I know make I eat my smoked chicken salad before e sour jare
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by comshots(m): 2:09pm
Is there even a job?One will submit an application for a job 3 times in one company.Yet,no call for interview.
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by Gossiplover: 6:59pm
nice one... lalasticlala come and see this
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by igbodefender: 7:54pm
We need to soak the country with job opportunities. The masses need jobs where they get adequate -not slave- salary. No hope, no money to get married and start family, no money to buy medicine when ill.
People should have conscience na.
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by Rollins777(m): 7:57pm
Nigeria for we
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by miqos02(m): 7:57pm
Yes
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by NwaAmaikpe: 7:57pm
I'm thinking his case is one of two things;
Either he is a cultist or he is gay.
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by Arian11(m): 7:59pm
we in france dont know him
1 Like
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by easybussiness: 8:00pm
Good one
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by Teewhy2: 8:00pm
He should tell us how he became the special assistant as it is not something that comes easy like that.
2 Likes
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by OGAMINISTER: 8:01pm
C
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by Phyqee10(m): 8:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Enemy of progress sighted
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by Chikita66(f): 8:04pm
Teewhy2:Exactly.
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by dayleke(m): 8:04pm
Is that it?
Where is the part 2?
He has not said anything yet na?
1 Like
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by anjieross(f): 8:07pm
Incomplete story
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by adebayo201: 8:13pm
The man self no fit smile. When you no get money and when you get money, you still put up the bonny face.
|Re: Abel Ifemi: From Hotel Waiter To Special Assistant To A Governor by EgunMogaji: 8:14pm
igbodefender:
What do you consider a minimum wage non slave salary?
Thanks.
PS: This is a serious question.
(0) (Reply)
Where Is Aondoakaa? / Ppa Suspends Orji Kalu & 12 Others Over Anti-party Activities / Audu Ogbeh's Letter To Obasanjo; Lest We Forget.
Viewing this topic: deluxiumng, saipn, teflondoncuzo(m), GOFRONT(m), thundafire, apexboss504(m), snowlord(m), jdleo32(m), shilefan2(m), larrymoore(m), sestar, phoenix45(m), emperor94(m), highchief1, nekyfine, DonLala1(m), ollybode(m), EgunMogaji, lanre211(m), frankyfranky(m), Ayjegs(m), walex2(m), CoolAmbience(m), Karismatic(m), Aderinkola, matex97(m), wolexter(m), younglawya(m), Luciferlove, Kelblaq(m), manlygroup(m), UltimatedeBest(m), Heavenian, Authoreety, nwigwemark, OJojossy10, oriented247(m), kayce19, sambony4luv(m), ahizih(m), Treasurewamiri(f), olerugod, RichDad1(m), nairaarea, Govoo1, toxicbrain, Wizkhalifa2(m), Kenako, bennie1980(m), segunjowo(m), legallyCJ(m), zkri(m), Built2last, Benblaq(m), nedu2000(m), BlackPantherxXx, davido101(m), aiinuel(m), madaleeda, frozen70(f), Esseite, ChykeBivins(m), anyicash(m), dimonyea80, Valentinooo, naturalwaves, j1990, ibr4reel(m), Ezigboune and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9