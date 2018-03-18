₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,597 members, 4,141,091 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 08:14 PM

Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council (951 Views)

Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council / Buhari Names 6 Governors National Food Security Council Members / "How Is Your Lagoon?" Buhari Jokes With Ambode At Security Council Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by LRNZH(m): 2:10pm
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the UN Security Council and its members to declare herdsmen attacks across the country as acts of terrorism.


Herdsmen sacked community in Kogi State

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale on Sunday, the group said it wrote the UN, urging them to: “Urgently hold a special session on Nigeria and to visit the country to press the authorities to end continuing killings and destruction of property by suspected herdsmen across Nigeria, particularly in the North-Central of the country.”

In the letter dated March 16, 2018 SERAP expressed, “serious concern that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is failing to uphold its responsibility to protect the citizens”.

According to the group, if not urgently combatted, such attacks may rise to the level of threat to international peace and security.

It also highlighted that the first ‘purpose’ listed for the UN is to maintain international peace and security, therefore, they “must act now to protect Nigerians, including women and children, if the Council is not to be accused of failing the people of Nigeria.”

“The Security Council and its members should adopt a resolution to: Characterise killings by herdsmen as terrorist acts and mobilize international support for Nigeria to combat these attacks, including for the authorities to adopt and implement measures to tackle the causes and consequences of these attacks and end all forms of terrorism in the country.”

“The resolution should also call on the UN Secretary-General to carry out a joint visit to Nigeria with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the African Union Peace and Security Council to investigate allegations of killings by herdsmen and to better understand the root causes of these killings and put pressure on the Nigerian authorities to end them,” SERAP said.

More Tears

Their appeal follows similar calls by some prominent Nigerians asking the Federal Government to declare the killer herdsmen as terrorists.

One of such was from Nobel Laurette, Professor Wole Soyinkia who decried the rate of killings across the country. Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, Soyinka Tells FG

While delivering his keynote speech on Thursday, at the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue; an annual forum designed to broaden the conversation on issues troubling the nation, he said it is high time the Federal Government gives a stern warning against the carnage and utter destruction they inflict on the communities.

“We’re speaking of governance, will, and responsibility, the readiness to respond with massive punitive action when the fundamental security of a people is violated.

“We’re speaking of the courage to decree such monsters terrorists and enemies of humanity with the same dispatch as the declaration of fireless violent, far less destabilising movements, albeit disruptive, supernaturalism and sometimes nasty in their attestation and activities”.

Also lending his voice to the issue, historian, Professor Banji Akintoye said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today that the killer herdsmen appear to be more dangerous than Boko Haram terrorists and therefore, must be stopped before their activities get out of hand.

“They are all over Nigeria, there is no state in the middle belt and the south that they have not killed people in so they are more dangerous than Boko Haram,” Akintoye stated.

Read Also: Killer Herdsmen More Dangerous Than Boko Haram, Says Akintoye

Since the beginning of the year, many families in states across the nation have been thrown into mourning because of the killings.

States such as Rivers, Ekiti, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue have been the most hit, with the latter, witnessing the highest number of deaths.

IGP Flouted My Orders

While insecurity has been a major issue since the start of the year, the Federal Government has promised to do all it can to ensure that the killings come to an end, and the perpetrators are punished.

In an effort to curb the menace, President Buhari ordered the IGP to relocate to Benue state.

Although he visited Benue after the President’s directive, the state government accused him of spending only one day in the state after which he proceeded to Nasarawa state.

The development fueled another debate and series of criticisms when the President who visited the state on March 12 for the first time since the attacks on New Year’s Day, said he was just learning of the alleged noncompliance by the IGP.

https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/18/declare-herdsmen-terrorists-serap-urges-un-security-council/

cc: Lalasticlala, Ishilove
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Arian11(m): 8:00pm
see the kind thread i made FTC on. mtcheww

you don't have to read the topic to know the Daura President and their command in chief would never declare them terrorists.

people who still suppose buhari at this stage are first generation inbred cucks.

how much are they paying you? undecided


EDIT
the guy below me has the right idea.

1 Like

Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by DeviIhimself: 8:00pm
declare Buhari a terrorist too
because Buhari is a certified terrorist
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder all Buhari's supporters masha Allah amin
may all of them suffer one way or the other wallu wallah angry

4 Likes

Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00pm
shocked


SERAP should sharrap.

Herdsmen are not terrorists.
Afterall, the herdsmen have never asked for their own nation like the IPOBs.
They just kill people for challenging them for ravaging their farmlands which is not as terrorising as asking for Sovereignty.

With that said,
This administration can not label them terrorists because that will indict our President.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by donkenny(m): 8:01pm
angry
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by splmosixx(m): 8:01pm
F
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by makdcash(m): 8:02pm
#istandwithsoyinka#
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by DeviIhimself: 8:02pm
yeroba Muslims will still support Buhari because they owe their life to the caliphate cheesy
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by mejai(m): 8:02pm
cool
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Rolly22(m): 8:02pm
Buhari is a terrorist, Buhari is a terrorist, We want his head
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Donpresh95(m): 8:03pm
a
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Tolumiide: 8:03pm
I never knew Herdsmen activities will cause such divided opinion until now. so, as a country we have to address the UN to do what our president should have done without a second thought. my conclusion, we need to be recolonized.
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Fidelarinze9(m): 8:03pm
Wetin concern me.
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Kingspin(m): 8:03pm
yes
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by fairplay90(m): 8:04pm
ok
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by kinibigdeal(m): 8:05pm
UN deputy is a Fulani's, how will they do that
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by OnyeOGA(m): 8:05pm
UN have been playing with African lives since 1900
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by yeyerolling: 8:05pm
Quick to label ipob terrorist. Buhari s a fool
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by haconjy(m): 8:08pm
Simple
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by dynicks(m): 8:10pm
h
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by congorasta: 8:12pm
k
Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Futureleader201(m): 8:13pm
Buhari is the father of terrorism.

(0) (Reply)

Hi Check This Out, What Do You Think? / Over 700,000 Rendered Homeless In Makurdi / Shocking!!! Willy Obiano Convoy Beat Up A Priest. Protest Broke Out Today

Viewing this topic: namdy, Tchim, Ehuatamuigunisi, iykecicero, Iyalayaibomaku, bonechamberlain(m), proudlyND(m), daadaass, ANOWEDGREAT, fairplay90(m), dynicks(m), leemond(m), bankylan, biteck(m), BENARI, tobyemmanuel(m), Owiiziiiii(m), imhotep, Efewestern, Michaellegend(m), abbeylli(m), davies123, donjahsy, Stormyweather(m), flavunit, gmou, feeloscar(m), Fatherly, Olokolson(m), Dandsome, mhaikell(m), melejo(m), congorasta, paulostical2004(m), Futureleader201(m), Realitykay(m), chrisbaxtian(m) and 83 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 238
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.