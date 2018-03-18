₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,597 members, 4,141,091 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 08:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council (951 Views)
Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council / Buhari Names 6 Governors National Food Security Council Members / "How Is Your Lagoon?" Buhari Jokes With Ambode At Security Council Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by LRNZH(m): 2:10pm
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the UN Security Council and its members to declare herdsmen attacks across the country as acts of terrorism.
Herdsmen sacked community in Kogi State
In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale on Sunday, the group said it wrote the UN, urging them to: “Urgently hold a special session on Nigeria and to visit the country to press the authorities to end continuing killings and destruction of property by suspected herdsmen across Nigeria, particularly in the North-Central of the country.”
More Tears
Their appeal follows similar calls by some prominent Nigerians asking the Federal Government to declare the killer herdsmen as terrorists.
One of such was from Nobel Laurette, Professor Wole Soyinkia who decried the rate of killings across the country. Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, Soyinka Tells FG
While delivering his keynote speech on Thursday, at the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue; an annual forum designed to broaden the conversation on issues troubling the nation, he said it is high time the Federal Government gives a stern warning against the carnage and utter destruction they inflict on the communities.
“We’re speaking of governance, will, and responsibility, the readiness to respond with massive punitive action when the fundamental security of a people is violated.
“We’re speaking of the courage to decree such monsters terrorists and enemies of humanity with the same dispatch as the declaration of fireless violent, far less destabilising movements, albeit disruptive, supernaturalism and sometimes nasty in their attestation and activities”.
Also lending his voice to the issue, historian, Professor Banji Akintoye said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today that the killer herdsmen appear to be more dangerous than Boko Haram terrorists and therefore, must be stopped before their activities get out of hand.
“They are all over Nigeria, there is no state in the middle belt and the south that they have not killed people in so they are more dangerous than Boko Haram,” Akintoye stated.
Read Also: Killer Herdsmen More Dangerous Than Boko Haram, Says Akintoye
Since the beginning of the year, many families in states across the nation have been thrown into mourning because of the killings.
States such as Rivers, Ekiti, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue have been the most hit, with the latter, witnessing the highest number of deaths.
IGP Flouted My Orders
https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/18/declare-herdsmen-terrorists-serap-urges-un-security-council/
cc: Lalasticlala, Ishilove
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Arian11(m): 8:00pm
see the kind thread i made FTC on. mtcheww
you don't have to read the topic to know the Daura President and their command in chief would never declare them terrorists.
people who still suppose buhari at this stage are first generation inbred cucks.
how much are they paying you?
EDIT
the guy below me has the right idea.
1 Like
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by DeviIhimself: 8:00pm
declare Buhari a terrorist too
because Buhari is a certified terrorist
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder all Buhari's supporters masha Allah amin
may all of them suffer one way or the other wallu wallah
4 Likes
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00pm
SERAP should sharrap.
Herdsmen are not terrorists.
Afterall, the herdsmen have never asked for their own nation like the IPOBs.
They just kill people for challenging them for ravaging their farmlands which is not as terrorising as asking for Sovereignty.
With that said,
This administration can not label them terrorists because that will indict our President.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by donkenny(m): 8:01pm
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by splmosixx(m): 8:01pm
F
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by makdcash(m): 8:02pm
#istandwithsoyinka#
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by DeviIhimself: 8:02pm
yeroba Muslims will still support Buhari because they owe their life to the caliphate
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by mejai(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Rolly22(m): 8:02pm
Buhari is a terrorist, Buhari is a terrorist, We want his head
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Donpresh95(m): 8:03pm
a
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Tolumiide: 8:03pm
I never knew Herdsmen activities will cause such divided opinion until now. so, as a country we have to address the UN to do what our president should have done without a second thought. my conclusion, we need to be recolonized.
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Fidelarinze9(m): 8:03pm
Wetin concern me.
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Kingspin(m): 8:03pm
yes
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by fairplay90(m): 8:04pm
ok
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by kinibigdeal(m): 8:05pm
UN deputy is a Fulani's, how will they do that
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by OnyeOGA(m): 8:05pm
UN have been playing with African lives since 1900
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by yeyerolling: 8:05pm
Quick to label ipob terrorist. Buhari s a fool
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by haconjy(m): 8:08pm
Simple
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by dynicks(m): 8:10pm
h
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by congorasta: 8:12pm
k
|Re: Declare Herdsmen Terrorists, SERAP Urges UN Security Council by Futureleader201(m): 8:13pm
Buhari is the father of terrorism.
(0) (Reply)
Hi Check This Out, What Do You Think? / Over 700,000 Rendered Homeless In Makurdi / Shocking!!! Willy Obiano Convoy Beat Up A Priest. Protest Broke Out Today
Viewing this topic: namdy, Tchim, Ehuatamuigunisi, iykecicero, Iyalayaibomaku, bonechamberlain(m), proudlyND(m), daadaass, ANOWEDGREAT, fairplay90(m), dynicks(m), leemond(m), bankylan, biteck(m), BENARI, tobyemmanuel(m), Owiiziiiii(m), imhotep, Efewestern, Michaellegend(m), abbeylli(m), davies123, donjahsy, Stormyweather(m), flavunit, gmou, feeloscar(m), Fatherly, Olokolson(m), Dandsome, mhaikell(m), melejo(m), congorasta, paulostical2004(m), Futureleader201(m), Realitykay(m), chrisbaxtian(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 238