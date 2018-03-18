Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo (7186 Views)

Genevieve Nnaji Flaunts Her Expensive Jewelry / Regina Daniels And Mother Rock Bum Shorts In New Pictures / The Aneke Twins And Their Mother Rock Matching Outfits (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







NEWS BY JOELSBLOG



https://joelsblog.com.ng/see-stunning-photos-of-billionaire-businesswoman-bola-shagaya-at-her-sons-wedding-to-osinbajos-daughter/ Billionaire businesswoman, Bola Shagaya , looked stunning at the church wedding of her son, Seun Bakare, to Oludamilola Osinbajo, daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja yesterday March 17th.

The outfit and everything cost 7.4million,see here: https://joelsblog.com.ng/see-stunning-photos-of-billionaire-businesswoman-bola-shagaya-at-her-sons-wedding-to-osinbajos-daughter/

Did you say 7.4million?! Chai, I'm feeling dizzy

She for wear rubberband ne?



















Body odour Buhari is a thief



Coward sinbajo is a thief



smelly mouth tinubu is a thief



Liar Mohammed is a thief





Now look at our money on this woman neck. Body odour Buhari is a thiefCoward sinbajo is a thiefsmelly mouth tinubu is a thiefLiar Mohammed is a thiefNow look at our money on this woman neck. 1 Like

crazysaint:



















Body odour Buhari is a thief



Coward sinbajo is a thief



smelly mouth tinubu is a thief



Liar Mohammed is a thief





Now look at our money on this woman neck.





Ur money is she a politician no go work for your money dey fine who thief ur tax.smh Ur money is she a politician no go work for your money dey fine who thief ur tax.smh 5 Likes

Ayeeeee oo





Mtcheeww













































My future toothbrush



That's the cost of my toothbrush naMtcheewwMy future toothbrush

pls help me pray for Napoli oooo 1 Like

IT IS GOOD TO HAVE MONEY.

MANNABBQGRILLS:

IT IS GOOD TO HAVE MONEY.



You wan die for poverty ni You wan die for poverty ni

Billions Snd Power. ....Confirm

MILF!!!!!

crazysaint:



















Body odour Buhari is a thief



Coward sinbajo is a thief



smelly mouth tinubu is a thief



Liar Mohammed is a thief





Now look at our money on this woman neck.



Another man's lifetime salary. 1 Like

Pidginwhisper:

MILF!!!!! smh smh

Pls, how many marriages have taken place in the last two weeks?

hmmm.. Olowo n se Ore Olowo.



Bless me too oh Lord.!

Congratulations to the family.

owo ni koko









nobody must ebuka me on my own day too

How is the mother Shagaya and Son's Surname is Bakare?

How does the Son has a different surname from the mother. Did she have him for another man or...? Wikipedia says she has 6 children and none of them listed is Oluseun (the groom). I no just understand the relation. 1 Like

Dutchey:

pls help me pray for Napoli oooo

My son your sins are forgiven.Napoli will win but just 1-0 My son your sins are forgiven.Napoli will win but just 1-0

Billionaire and a wife and a mother too.Chai! I need tutorial on her strengths and weaknesses 1 Like

Shagaya has been clinching all the past president's wives since abacha, nice one here, nothing lost 1 Like

e be like say our leaders are voted just for marriage ceremonies, they all came together to join husband and wife together without rejection or oppossed, but to pass make a derica of rice or beans to be 70 naira naa him you go dey hear economy go spoil, dollar scarcity, etc

Ok