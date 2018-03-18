₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by Teniola2000: 3:35pm
Billionaire businesswoman, Bola Shagaya , looked stunning at the church wedding of her son, Seun Bakare, to Oludamilola Osinbajo, daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja yesterday March 17th.
NEWS BY JOELSBLOG
https://joelsblog.com.ng/see-stunning-photos-of-billionaire-businesswoman-bola-shagaya-at-her-sons-wedding-to-osinbajos-daughter/
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by Teniola2000: 3:36pm
The outfit and everything cost 7.4million,see here: https://joelsblog.com.ng/see-stunning-photos-of-billionaire-businesswoman-bola-shagaya-at-her-sons-wedding-to-osinbajos-daughter/
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by Durhleepee(f): 3:39pm
Did you say 7.4million?! Chai, I'm feeling dizzy
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by DuruCrusher(m): 3:41pm
She for wear rubberband ne?
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by crazysaint(m): 3:55pm
Body odour Buhari is a thief
Coward sinbajo is a thief
smelly mouth tinubu is a thief
Liar Mohammed is a thief
Now look at our money on this woman neck.
1 Like
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by femmix112(m): 4:30pm
crazysaint:
Ur money is she a politician no go work for your money dey fine who thief ur tax.smh
5 Likes
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by itspzpics(m): 4:32pm
Ayeeeee oo
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 7:49pm
That's the cost of my toothbrush na
Mtcheeww
My future toothbrush
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by Dutchey(m): 10:09pm
pls help me pray for Napoli oooo
1 Like
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:10pm
IT IS GOOD TO HAVE MONEY.
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by free2ryhme: 10:11pm
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by free2ryhme: 10:11pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
You wan die for poverty ni
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by biz9ja(m): 10:11pm
Billions Snd Power. ....Confirm
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by Pidginwhisper: 10:12pm
MILF!!!!!
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by free2ryhme: 10:12pm
crazysaint:
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by franciskaine(m): 10:13pm
Another man's lifetime salary.
1 Like
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:13pm
Pidginwhisper:smh
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by maisauki: 10:16pm
Pls, how many marriages have taken place in the last two weeks?
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by Omotayor123(f): 10:16pm
hmmm.. Olowo n se Ore Olowo.
Bless me too oh Lord.!
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:20pm
Congratulations to the family.
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by PortableToDynam(m): 10:25pm
owo ni koko
nobody must ebuka me on my own day too
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by toluxa1(m): 10:29pm
How is the mother Shagaya and Son's Surname is Bakare?
How does the Son has a different surname from the mother. Did she have him for another man or...? Wikipedia says she has 6 children and none of them listed is Oluseun (the groom). I no just understand the relation.
1 Like
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by aforosco(m): 10:30pm
Dutchey:
My son your sins are forgiven.Napoli will win but just 1-0
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by sweetilicious(f): 10:31pm
Billionaire and a wife and a mother too.Chai! I need tutorial on her strengths and weaknesses
1 Like
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by hypnotic(m): 10:31pm
Shagaya has been clinching all the past president's wives since abacha, nice one here, nothing lost
1 Like
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by santricedupas(m): 10:31pm
e be like say our leaders are voted just for marriage ceremonies, they all came together to join husband and wife together without rejection or oppossed, but to pass make a derica of rice or beans to be 70 naira naa him you go dey hear economy go spoil, dollar scarcity, etc
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by datola: 10:32pm
Ok
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by fallout87: 10:34pm
I don't see what is stunning. She is a heavy-set older woman wearing too much makeup.
|Re: Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo by obafemee80(m): 10:37pm
