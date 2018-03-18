Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London (6005 Views)

Former Sokoto state governor, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, and his family were in London to attend the graduation ceremony of their son, Abubakar Bafarawa.

Politicians children and ASUU strike are 2 parallel lines.





You should know this by now. 5 Likes

why not Saudi? 17 Likes

See as Dem black as charcoal as me 1 Like

Bloody mofos!!!



Their children are schooling overseas while the poor ones are using 7yrs in school for a 4yrs course.



God save us.... 10 Likes

Please don't remind Nigerians of Buhari, APC and 2015.

Cos we are eagerly waiting for next year, to kick those deceivers out. Please don't remind Nigerians of Buhari, APC and 2015.Cos we are eagerly waiting for next year, to kick those deceivers out. 4 Likes

People will celebrate me sooner 2 Likes

Well son number what??



Congrats to the boy as his father could afford it

Looks like a mushroom uk uni 2 Likes

Aboki too don dey go school, we thank God o

As if Una vote dey count







Eleribu ni awon politicians ye As if Una vote dey countEleribu ni awon politicians ye 1 Like

They are antagonistic and critical to the Western countries' socio-political and religious nature; and will hardly ever credit Western countries, but when it comes to receiving education and health, they are the countries they run to without thinking twice, forgetting Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt.

Double standards. 6 Likes

At the end all will visit one place .....6 feet no matter who you are,where you studied n what you studied...one day God will remember d poor n wipe away all their tears either here or in eternity....my advise to d poor is to strive hard to survive legitimately n to also strive harder to ensure their names are written in d book of life ....at least be sure that after the Hell called Nigeria on earth you have d best destination far far better than all what d wicked looters n their kins stole from us....I wish him well. 3 Likes

They know how to give good things to their own children but subject the masses to fight themselves, and we the unwise one we think we are doing great by defending some of this looters just because they are from our region or religion.



This is them and this is us naija youths wake up!!!! 1 Like

Congratulations to him.

This Guy k-leg no be here oo!! 1 Like

fu*k

At the end all will visit one place .....6 feet no matter who you are,where you studied n what you studied...one day God will remember d poor n wipe away all their tears either here or in eternity....my advise to d poor is to strive hard to survive legitimately n to also strive harder to ensure their names are written in d book of life ....at least be sure that after the Hell called Nigeria on earth you have d best destination far far better than all what d wicked looters n their kins stole from us....I wish him well.



You missed something...you forgot “vanity upon vanity”



After writing the above and the 6 feet bla blah blah, you said you were wishing him well.



What kind of ‘well’ are you wishing him?



You missed something...you forgot "vanity upon vanity"

After writing the above and the 6 feet bla blah blah, you said you were wishing him well.

What kind of 'well' are you wishing him?

Naija people...you see a man cruising in a nice ride, you look at your dusty shoes then hail and congratulate mr nice wheels but inside your heart, you scream....RITUALIST, BLOOD MONEY.

Shut up

E pain u....



E pain u....

No vex

They will not school in NIGERIA

They know where to enroll their children for quality education.

Hijab is for the poor and disoriented Muslim.

The same Bafarawa that collected N4b from Dasuki for prayers?

why not Saudi?

Dont mind them..I thought Western Education is forbidden.

Our oyel money the de do good. Yet dem go condemn almaji schools built for others, but send their own children to the best of schools

In all this, I just pity those Almajiris that will be carrying their oil-stained rubber plates with scruffy looks upandan begging for sadaka while their elites keep sending their own children to the best schools money can pay for.



God help us!

