|PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by londonrivals: 4:16pm
Former Sokoto state governor, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, and his family were in London to attend the graduation ceremony of their son, Abubakar Bafarawa. See photos below
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by emeijeh(m): 4:19pm
Politicians children and ASUU strike are 2 parallel lines.
You should know this by now.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by stephleena(f): 4:20pm
why not Saudi?
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by stephleena(f): 4:20pm
emeijeh:change should begin with u..ghost poster
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by DynasTee: 4:22pm
See as Dem black as charcoal as me
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by stephleena(f): 4:22pm
DynasTee:d for dog
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by Solidkay(m): 4:24pm
Bloody mofos!!!
Their children are schooling overseas while the poor ones are using 7yrs in school for a 4yrs course.
God save us....
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by emeijeh(m): 4:24pm
stephleena:
Please don't remind Nigerians of Buhari, APC and 2015.
Cos we are eagerly waiting for next year, to kick those deceivers out.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by patyowr: 4:26pm
People will celebrate me sooner
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by DWJOBScom(m): 4:26pm
Well son number what??
Congrats to the boy as his father could afford it
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by yeyerolling: 4:31pm
Looks like a mushroom uk uni
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by Enemyofpeace: 4:32pm
Aboki too don dey go school, we thank God o
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by money121(m): 4:34pm
emeijeh:
As if Una vote dey count
Eleribu ni awon politicians ye
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by survivor1986(m): 4:36pm
They are antagonistic and critical to the Western countries' socio-political and religious nature; and will hardly ever credit Western countries, but when it comes to receiving education and health, they are the countries they run to without thinking twice, forgetting Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt.
Double standards.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by GGirll(f): 4:36pm
At the end all will visit one place .....6 feet no matter who you are,where you studied n what you studied...one day God will remember d poor n wipe away all their tears either here or in eternity....my advise to d poor is to strive hard to survive legitimately n to also strive harder to ensure their names are written in d book of life ....at least be sure that after the Hell called Nigeria on earth you have d best destination far far better than all what d wicked looters n their kins stole from us....I wish him well.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by Dontquit: 4:39pm
They know how to give good things to their own children but subject the masses to fight themselves, and we the unwise one we think we are doing great by defending some of this looters just because they are from our region or religion.
This is them and this is us naija youths wake up!!!!
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:41pm
Congratulations to him.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by fabuloz1(m): 4:42pm
This Guy k-leg no be here oo!!
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by cbrezy(m): 4:43pm
fu*k
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by gbosaa(m): 4:43pm
GGirll:
You missed something...you forgot “vanity upon vanity”
After writing the above and the 6 feet bla blah blah, you said you were wishing him well.
What kind of ‘well’ are you wishing him?
Naija people ...you see a man cruising in a nice ride, you look at your dusty shoes then hail and congratulate mr nice wheels but inside your heart, you scream....RITUALIST, BLOOD MONEY.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by emeijeh(m): 4:44pm
money121:
Shut up
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by money121(m): 4:45pm
emeijeh:
E pain u....
No vex
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by hajoke2000(f): 4:45pm
They will not school in NIGERIA
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by Pavore9: 4:48pm
They know where to enroll their children for quality education.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by Robisky001: 4:48pm
Hijab is for the poor and disoriented Muslim.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by MerryPlus: 4:51pm
The same Bafarawa that collected N4b from Dasuki for prayers?
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by StoneLucifer: 4:51pm
stephleena:
Dont mind them..I thought Western Education is forbidden.
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by ogododo: 4:53pm
Our oyel money the de do good. Yet dem go condemn almaji schools built for others, but send their own children to the best of schools
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by aylipple: 5:01pm
In all this, I just pity those Almajiris that will be carrying their oil-stained rubber plates with scruffy looks upandan begging for sadaka while their elites keep sending their own children to the best schools money can pay for.
God help us!
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by drey076(m): 5:02pm
C
|Re: PHOTOS: Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa At Son’s Graduation In London by Opoki(m): 5:04pm
Why not Saudi, Iran, Iraq or Libya?
