|Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by FlirtyKaren(f): 4:43pm
A mild drama ensued on a Twitter thread of a Nigerian lady @chocl8_princess, who disclosed how a Nigerian man stormed her DM to ask for a party.
The banter took off after @chocl8_princess replied to a tweet of the Nigerian man's wife which read 'Some people are so desperate to be messy. A man replies your DM and next thing you're tweeting about married men being in your DMs.'
Here are screenshots of the exchange below;
https://lailasnews.com/wife-defends-her-husband-for-asking-a-single-lady-for-party-on-twitter/
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Amarabae(f): 4:47pm
"male or female "
The husband must be a bisexual.
A straight man can never be looking for a man to join in a 3some.
What an embarrassment to that woman
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by taylor89: 4:47pm
Oh
My kind of woman
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 4:48pm
I always get a headache scrolling through all these twitter stories
The couple practice what is called cuckold sex (where a couple invites a guy or girl to join them in a THREE-SOME S E X or a GANG - BANG)
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Amarabae(f): 4:49pm
taylor89:Actually she was trying a damage control tactics to save face.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by kimbraa(f): 4:50pm
The lady got what she asked for. The earlier these wives take their husbands less seriously the better for them.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by taylor89: 4:50pm
Amarabae:
Honey i know one day u gonna make me proud and save my a$$ just like she did
Abi u go carry my matter enter Wazobia
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by donstan18(m): 4:51pm
I will continue to alarm this, unmarried aged ladies are the most frustrated, deadly and most dangerous set of women , they seek for every opportunity to destroy homes, they seek for every opportunity to tarnish the image of their fellow women especially if she's married, they start feeling funky when married men hits them, had it been that lady is married, she wouldn't have exposed and embarrassed her fellow lady in such manner, she would have privately told the woman what her husband did, she would have known the gravity of embarrassment she gave her fellow woman, but out of the bitterness and jealousy they have for married women, she had to publicly tarnish the woman image just to feel fly.
She thinks exposing her publicly will bring praises to her as a righteous lady, there are so many ways to save faces in such issues rather than exposing and embarrassing that woman. A man will never try this to his fellow man he'll abide to the "Bro code's rule" , he'll privately expose such things. No matter how tempted the wife must have tempted you, you won't publicly expose this if you were principled and intelligent enough.
Tomorrow, the husband will be on his kneel and apologize to his wife, his wife will forgive him and life moves on, but you'll still be on twitter editing pictures from year to year.
Women should learn how to be their sister's keeper in public, they should stop being the enemy they have.
The lady that publicly exposed that chat is stupid and hardened.
Up through the comments, you'll see a lady happy and laughing at how the lady embarrassed her fellow woman, but tomorrow they'll be the same women to shout feminism and say that men are oppressing them, whereas they don't have love for themselves.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Durhleepee(f): 4:53pm
When I saw party, I was already thinking 'Owambe, semo pelu obe' only for me to come and be seeing 'three-sumthing'...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Chikita66(f): 4:56pm
Could this be love abi Na jazz .
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by kimbraa(f): 5:00pm
Amarabae:She called for it. Why was she defending married men in the first place? Most of them think they've got their men figured out while the girl only proved a point.
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Uyiii: 5:03pm
Amarabae:what are you even saying, so your small sense didn't direct your brain to think it might be a planned work from the man and his wife even with the way the wife is still defending him.
maybe they're a couple cool with threësome irrespective of the gender involved, doesn't mean the man is gay or the wife a lesbian.
p.s: anyways the day wey I go jam you sha, e go be like na three people jam you at once
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by ameri9ja: 5:10pm
What's with these people and SEX?! Get a life!!
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Amarabae(f): 5:15pm
kimbraa:Marriage can be a puzzle sometimes my dear.
She did that to save face,
A damage control tactics,
Men can be something else,
A party for that matter
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 5:15pm
We have kinky couples out there opened to threesomes and other sexually depraved activities. E dey 9ja just on a low-key level.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by AntiBrutus: 5:19pm
kimbraa:
I am confused, pls explain to me the issue...
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by donstan18(m): 6:12pm
Durhleepee:
Asif you love Owambe more than Sex
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by highqueen(f): 6:17pm
some men are scum
I pity ladies that still defend these piece of shiits.
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by MissRaine69(f): 6:22pm
Amarabae:Common misconception ...a 3sme can be all Male , all female , 2 men 1 woman, 2 women 1 man
To help you out a bit here some women like DP.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by MissRaine69(f): 6:24pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:You don’t know the half of it... this is nothing.
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:29pm
MissRaine69:I do actually...
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Biglittlelois(f): 10:17pm
The things we see in this world, who would think married couples can be involved in 3some, some people's sexual drive can be disgusting
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Sunnah1(m): 10:18pm
Buhari till 2023
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by YhungPablo(m): 10:18pm
How did I get here.
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by hajoke2000(f): 10:19pm
k
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by emmy4lov(m): 10:19pm
I enjoy reading nairalands comments...
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:19pm
Marriage is all about understanding each other and why is that girl acting like a saint
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Dutchey(m): 10:20pm
Pls I need to be clarified, if I block someone on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, and later meet wit the person on the street, can the person see me?
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by Gkay1(m): 10:33pm
wetin concern me
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by zeb04(f): 10:37pm
This are the type of wives that we cover anything to save face slowpoke.
People like this will keep quite even if the husband decides to molest their maid.
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by AntiWailer: 10:39pm
Cheap girls.
That whoore will do 3some .
Forget about the other part of d story
|Re: Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter by lagosrd: 10:40pm
The man from what I can deduce was simply looking for people who do such and the lady he sent such too could possibly be in the game. Why come here to say married this married men that. Why didn't he send it to other decent ladies. Why this particular lady. Yeye dey smell.
