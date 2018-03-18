Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Wife Defends Husband Who Asked A Single Lady For party On Twitter (3094 Views)

The banter took off after @chocl8_princess replied to a tweet of the Nigerian man's wife which read 'Some people are so desperate to be messy. A man replies your DM and next thing you're tweeting about married men being in your DMs.'



Here are screenshots of the exchange below;



"male or female "

The husband must be a bisexual.



A straight man can never be looking for a man to join in a 3some.



What an embarrassment to that woman

My kind of woman





The couple practice what is called cuckold sex (where a couple invites a guy or girl to join them in a THREE-SOME S E X or a GANG - BANG ) I always get a headache scrolling through all these twitter storiesThe couple practice what is called cuckold sex (where a couple invites a guy or girl to join them in a 2 Likes

My kind of woman Actually she was trying a damage control tactics to save face. Actually she was trying a damage control tactics to save face. 1 Like

The lady got what she asked for. The earlier these wives take their husbands less seriously the better for them. 4 Likes

Actually she was trying a damage control tactics to save face.



Honey i know one day u gonna make me proud and save my a$$ just like she did













Abi u go carry my matter enter Wazobia Honey i know one day u gonna make me proud and save my a$$ just like she didAbi u go carry my matter enter Wazobia 1 Like

I will continue to alarm this, unmarried aged ladies are the most frustrated, deadly and most dangerous set of women , they seek for every opportunity to destroy homes, they seek for every opportunity to tarnish the image of their fellow women especially if she's married, they start feeling funky when married men hits them, had it been that lady is married, she wouldn't have exposed and embarrassed her fellow lady in such manner, she would have privately told the woman what her husband did, she would have known the gravity of embarrassment she gave her fellow woman, but out of the bitterness and jealousy they have for married women, she had to publicly tarnish the woman image just to feel fly.



She thinks exposing her publicly will bring praises to her as a righteous lady, there are so many ways to save faces in such issues rather than exposing and embarrassing that woman. A man will never try this to his fellow man he'll abide to the "Bro code's rule" , he'll privately expose such things. No matter how tempted the wife must have tempted you, you won't publicly expose this if you were principled and intelligent enough.



Tomorrow, the husband will be on his kneel and apologize to his wife, his wife will forgive him and life moves on, but you'll still be on twitter editing pictures from year to year.



Women should learn how to be their sister's keeper in public, they should stop being the enemy they have.



The lady that publicly exposed that chat is stupid and hardened.



Up through the comments, you'll see a lady happy and laughing at how the lady embarrassed her fellow woman, but tomorrow they'll be the same women to shout feminism and say that men are oppressing them, whereas they don't have love for themselves. 14 Likes 1 Share

When I saw party, I was already thinking 'Owambe, semo pelu obe' only for me to come and be seeing 'three-sumthing'... 1 Like 1 Share

. Could this be love abi Na jazz

"male or female "

The husband must be a bisexual.



A straight man can never be looking for a man to join in a 3some.



What an embarrassment to that woman She called for it. Why was she defending married men in the first place? Most of them think they've got their men figured out while the girl only proved a point. She called for it. Why was she defending married men in the first place? Most of them think they've got their men figured out while the girl only proved a point.

"male or female "

The husband must be a bisexual.



A straight man can never be looking for a man to join in a 3some.



What an embarrassment to that woman what are you even saying, so your small sense didn't direct your brain to think it might be a planned work from the man and his wife even with the way the wife is still defending him.

maybe they're a couple cool with threësome irrespective of the gender involved, doesn't mean the man is gay or the wife a lesbian.



p.s: anyways the day wey I go jam you sha, e go be like na three people jam you at once what are you even saying, so your small sense didn't direct your brain to think it might be a planned work from the man and his wife even with the way the wife is still defending him.maybe they're a couple cool with threësome irrespective of the gender involved, doesn't mean the man is gay or the wife a lesbian.p.s: anyways the day wey I go jam you sha, e go be like na three people jam you at once 1 Like 1 Share

What's with these people and SEX?! Get a life!!

She called for it. Why was she defending married men in the first place? Most of them think they've got their men figured out while the girl only proved a point. Marriage can be a puzzle sometimes my dear.

She did that to save face,

A damage control tactics,

Men can be something else,

A party for that matter Marriage can be a puzzle sometimes my dear.She did that to save face,A damage control tactics,Men can be something else,A party for that matter

We have kinky couples out there opened to threesomes and other sexually depraved activities. E dey 9ja just on a low-key level. 1 Like

The lady got what she asked for. The earlier these wives take their husbands less seriously the better for them.

I am confused, pls explain to me the issue... I am confused, pls explain to me the issue...

When I saw party, I was already thinking 'Owambe, semo pelu obe' only for me to come and be seeing 'three-sumthing'...

Asif you love Owambe more than Sex Asif you love Owambe more than Sex

some men are scum

I pity ladies that still defend these piece of shiits.

"male or female "

The husband must be a bisexual.



A straight man can never be looking for a man to join in a 3some.



What an embarrassment to that woman Common misconception ...a 3sme can be all Male , all female , 2 men 1 woman, 2 women 1 man

To help you out a bit here some women like DP. Common misconception ...a 3sme can be all Male , all female , 2 men 1 woman, 2 women 1 manTo help you out a bit here some women like DP. 2 Likes

We have kinky couples out there opened to threesomes and other sexually depraved activities. E dey 9ja just on a low-key level. You don’t know the half of it... this is nothing. You don’t know the half of it... this is nothing.

You don’t know the half of it... this is nothing. I do actually... I do actually...

The things we see in this world, who would think married couples can be involved in 3some, some people's sexual drive can be disgusting

Buhari till 2023

How did I get here.

I enjoy reading nairalands comments...













Marriage is all about understanding each other and why is that girl acting like a saint

This are the type of wives that we cover anything to save face slowpoke.



People like this will keep quite even if the husband decides to molest their maid.

Cheap girls.



That whoore will do 3some .





Forget about the other part of d story