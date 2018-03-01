₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by zoba88: 5:31pm
Love is a beautiful thing.Governor Obiano pictured sharing a kiss with his wife.One word for them!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/caption-this-photo-of-gov-obiano.html?m=1
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by mejai(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by Ooni: 6:21pm
The wife be like- this woman beside me, as you can see willie is mine and mine alone so no space
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by DynasTee: 6:26pm
Nothing special
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 6:28pm
Willie no mind them, you dey work so you deserve the kisses.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by ameri9ja: 10:34pm
How is this news? How did this make FP.
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by fecta: 10:34pm
G
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by Enmas078(m): 10:35pm
It's been long we last heard about the sex doll. Biko...Are they all pregnant��
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by cowleg(m): 10:35pm
wllie is working!!! Umu Anambra Kwenu!!!
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 10:35pm
hmm... show of shame.
Wetin concern me sha?
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by bekpo(m): 10:35pm
Willie, is it that u are shy?
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:36pm
Itz not a bad thing, husband snatching is allowed
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by unapapadeycraze: 10:36pm
women like PDA. he is doing what she likes.
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by thorpido(m): 10:36pm
Old people self dey do dis thing.
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by donnaD(f): 10:36pm
hian
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by Thickcok01: 10:36pm
This was one of the intructions from okija shrine........i was there live.
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by achi4u(m): 10:37pm
They were not in children's party
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:37pm
It is allowed.
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by Innobee99(m): 10:37pm
Willie Willie
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by ajoyeleke(m): 10:37pm
Anything for d money, if dangote ask her kiss she go drop Willie kiss dangote dia
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by amani63(m): 10:38pm
OBIANO don't know how to kiss
Who on earth does this type of kissing in this 21st century
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by phoromighty(m): 10:39pm
Not a deep kiss though.Nice way the other woman looked away..before she go chop caption and turn meme.
Governor Willie de Strong Man.
Ur good works speak for u.
Keep sailing smoothly.
Life is a Market.You are a different Bucket
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by Drhym(m): 10:39pm
is they anyone from ogun here, please quote me! it's urgent!
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by NotBeenPaid: 10:40pm
This man the kiss like olodo
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by Homeboiy: 10:40pm
Is that how to kiss?
+they are smelling each others mouth
|Re: Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 10:40pm
na ur wife kiss all you like...ride on
(0) (Reply)
