Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obiano Kissing His Wife Publicly At An Event (Photos) (1806 Views)

Photos Of Asari Dokubo Kissing His Wife As He Shows Off His Children / How We Made Anambra Nigeria’s 4th Largest Economy — Gov Obiano / Igbos Will Suffer If Elections Do Not Hold In Anambra - Gov. Obiano. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)











Source: Love is a beautiful thing.Governor Obiano pictured sharing a kiss with his wife.One word for them!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/caption-this-photo-of-gov-obiano.html?m=1

The wife be like- this woman beside me, as you can see willie is mine and mine alone so no space 1 Like

Nothing special

Willie no mind them, you dey work so you deserve the kisses. 1 Like

How is this news? How did this make FP.

G

�� It's been long we last heard about the sex doll. Biko...Are they all pregnant��

wllie is working!!! Umu Anambra Kwenu!!!





Wetin concern me sha? hmm... show of shame.Wetin concern me sha?

Willie, is it that u are shy?

Itz not a bad thing, husband snatching is allowed

women like PDA. he is doing what she likes.

Old people self dey do dis thing.

hian

This was one of the intructions from okija shrine........i was there live.

They were not in children's party

It is allowed.

Willie Willie

Anything for d money, if dangote ask her kiss she go drop Willie kiss dangote dia

OBIANO don't know how to kiss





Who on earth does this type of kissing in this 21st century

Not a deep kiss though.Nice way the other woman looked away..before she go chop caption and turn meme.





Governor Willie de Strong Man.





Ur good works speak for u.



Keep sailing smoothly.



Life is a Market.You are a different Bucket

is they anyone from ogun here, please quote me! it's urgent!

This man the kiss like olodo

Is that how to kiss?



+they are smelling each others mouth