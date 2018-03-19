Story: WHAT YOU SOW IS WHAT YOU REAP.

A couple had only one son. And the son worked really had and got a scholarship, he traveled; studied, became prosperous and acquired wealth.





He has been away for 10years. So one day, he decides to come home to pay a 'surprise' visit to his parents. He informed nobody that he was coming home.





So that day, he arrived the village at night, and went to their door. It was a bit dark; he knocked, Dady and Mummy opened the door. He has disguised his voice, his face and everything so that they won't recognise him (He wanted to surprise them).





He said, *"You see, em em.... I am just coming to town, but its late now, is dark, just give me a place to sleep , by tomorrow morning I will go to where am going, I want to go......"* When they [the parents] looked at him and saw what he was carrying, it enters into their eyes and heart. They said *"OK!! You are leaving tomorrow morning....come in "*.

With their candle light, they lead him in and he slept







The couple planned, at night saying one to another *" Is this not the end of our poverty? Somebody has brought wealth here. Do we allow this boy [the stranger] to go away like that?....."*





They took a decision to kill him, so Daddy held the knife while Mummy held the hands and they trust (kill) him through with the knife; he died. They quickly parked him and threw him into the forest at the back.





In the morning, fellow villagers were coming to their house, each one saying *"Welcome, we greet you, congratulations!!! We saw your son yesterday , he has finally come back home, we came to welcome him."*



==> These conversation took pace:



Daddy: *"Son? My son? You mean my son came back ?"*



Villager1: *"Yes.., your son was here yesterday, we saw him going to your house "*

Villager 2 : *"Of course , we saw him yesterday night"*







They [Daddy and Mummy] now went back to the bush to look properly , then, they found out that they had killed their only son.





*Lesson:* Whenever Sin is on The Driving Sit, Shame is Sitting at the Back. So your worst enemy is not really witches and wizards. Your worst enemy is your sinful heart .











A Story Extracted From Sermon by *DK Olukoya.* 10 Likes