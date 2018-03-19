₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by Yoclan: 12:02am
Story: WHAT YOU SOW IS WHAT YOU REAP.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
A couple had only one son. And the son worked really had and got a scholarship, he traveled; studied, became prosperous and acquired wealth.
He has been away for 10years. So one day, he decides to come home to pay a 'surprise' visit to his parents. He informed nobody that he was coming home.
So that day, he arrived the village at night, and went to their door. It was a bit dark; he knocked, Dady and Mummy opened the door. He has disguised his voice, his face and everything so that they won't recognise him (He wanted to surprise them).
He said, *"You see, em em.... I am just coming to town, but its late now, is dark, just give me a place to sleep , by tomorrow morning I will go to where am going, I want to go......"* When they [the parents] looked at him and saw what he was carrying, it enters into their eyes and heart. They said *"OK!! You are leaving tomorrow morning....come in "*.
With their candle light, they lead him in and he slept
The couple planned, at night saying one to another *" Is this not the end of our poverty? Somebody has brought wealth here. Do we allow this boy [the stranger] to go away like that?....."*
They took a decision to kill him, so Daddy held the knife while Mummy held the hands and they trust (kill) him through with the knife; he died. They quickly parked him and threw him into the forest at the back.
In the morning, fellow villagers were coming to their house, each one saying *"Welcome, we greet you, congratulations!!! We saw your son yesterday , he has finally come back home, we came to welcome him."*
==> These conversation took pace:
Daddy: *"Son? My son? You mean my son came back ?"*
Villager1: *"Yes.., your son was here yesterday, we saw him going to your house "*
Villager 2 : *"Of course , we saw him yesterday night"*
They [Daddy and Mummy] now went back to the bush to look properly , then, they found out that they had killed their only son.
*Lesson:* Whenever Sin is on The Driving Sit, Shame is Sitting at the Back. So your worst enemy is not really witches and wizards. Your worst enemy is your sinful heart .
Do you like stories?? Let me know, I will surely Post more....
A Story Extracted From Sermon by *DK Olukoya.*
10 Likes
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by bjayx: 9:46am
I'll read later
2 Likes
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by NwaAmaikpe: 9:47am
But the parents ended up with his wealth...
A son that abandoned his parents for 10years is that one a good son?
Then when he decided to come home, all he could do was to prank his poor parents.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by okomile(f): 9:47am
Same. Later pls
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by diportivo: 9:47am
so
villagers recognise son from ten years ago but parents can't
23 Likes
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by Chiscomax(m): 9:48am
Sorry to say but this is the most useless story I have read since 2014
This is Buhari's fault.
17 Likes
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by engrobidigbo: 9:48am
quite deep
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by makkosky(m): 9:49am
true talk
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by uju22(f): 9:49am
Thanks for sharing , nice one
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by buygala(m): 9:49am
nonsense story
so while the villagers recognized the boy despite his disguise and the darkness, his own parents couldn't recognize their own son despite d candlelight and the time they spent with him prior to the murder
op doesn't have to use lies to inflict us with brain cancer before he can impart moral lessons...of what use is such moral lesson if we all die from the effect of such blatant bullshit
9 Likes
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by ssogundele: 9:49am
Insightful story!
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by Olukokosir(m): 9:50am
I don watch d video b4... D video dey Insyd d song of EVANGELIST OJO ADE...
OP u no try ooo
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by Krafty006: 9:50am
simple.....http://www.nairaland.com/4405075/new-designs
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by benueguy(m): 9:51am
NwaAmaikpe:lol
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by bjayx: 9:51am
I'm still reading ooo
But what is this bride sowing to the marriage??
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by jojomario(m): 9:51am
Greed is in their blood stream.
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by dignitate: 9:52am
adopted story from OJO ADE OR NIYI ADEDOKUN'S SONG.
thanks though!
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by Queenext: 9:52am
A very poor attempt to chastised sin.
Try harder.
Sin is bad
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 9:52am
diportivo:
My thoughts exactly
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by EzeDictator(m): 9:53am
Not Real Enough or Convincing... How Will Someone Come To Your House to Sleep Without You taking Note of the Face...
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by luckypeace1980: 9:55am
True talk
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by Holahtunez(m): 9:55am
Mtchwwwww even if d boi travelled away 4 50yearz..d parent will recoqnise him
1 Like
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by eleko1: 9:55am
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by ItzBIM(m): 9:56am
This is some Nollywood bullshitt
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by AntiWailer: 9:56am
dignitate:
Yea
Niyi Adedokun
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by dignitate: 9:57am
then why are you sorry? at least you should appreciate effort!
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by dignitate: 9:58am
Chiscomax:
then why are you sorry? at least you should appreciate effort!
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by alenwup(m): 9:59am
Very cheap and uncreative... Who ever brought this to FP certainly had a bad night
2 Likes
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:59am
It's good to be good
|Re: Shocking Story: What You Sow Is What You Reap. by M2dX(m): 10:00am
bjayx:hard working ..
