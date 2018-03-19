



Distraction has caused a lot of crashes. Distraction is part of the human error we just talked about. Whenever you are about to drive, its best you keep your attention on the driving. Try as much as possible to minimize the distractions that might come up.



There are several reasons why drivers take their eyes off the road. We finally compiled a list of the common distracted driving habits. They are:



1. Watching the roadside and staring:

Curiosity kills the cat. Curiosity is natural in humans anyway, but being too curious is dangerous.



At very high speed, some people can get busy reading what is on the advertisement board or on shops. Some men are guilty of giving a long gaze on the ladies with big something.



Don’t get distracted. Don’t allow big Bress and bum bum to kill you. Focus on the road.







2. Making calls:

Talking over the phone as you’re driving is a major cause of distractions while driving. When you’re driving and taking calls at the same time, you’re bound to react at slower speed than normal.



Handheld or hands-free calls will always be a distraction to the driver.









3. Driving under stress or while feeling sleepy:

As surprising as it may seem, a lot of people fall asleep while sleeping most especially our commercial drivers. Falling asleep behind the wheel is a major distraction.









4. Texting/Using social media:

A lot of people are guilty of this particular act. Studies show that drivers are 23 times more likely to get involved in an accident while texting and driving.



Snapchat, whatsapp status, facebook and instagram story wouldn’t let some drivers focus. They just can’t leave it for a while as they drive; hell no, they need to update their status.









5. Driving and Daydreaming:

Some drivers while driving spend a whole lot of time with their thoughts and their colorfully painted imaginations.



Some while driving have diverged attentions. They race their thoughts, clear their minds and solve their personal problems. This will captivate your focus. Save that focus, you need it for your driving.









6. Making up:

The ladies, this is for you (for some guys too).



While you are rushing, your vehicle is not the great place to take car some simple tasks like shaving or grooming. Even if you must, make sure your car is safely parked.









7. The kids:

Some kids no dey hear word. Parent drivers have this great tendency of checking out on them every now and then.



Kids usually make noise, fight each other or cry in the backseat for various reasons. For that reason, no matter what happens to your child on the safety seat, you must not lose your focus from the road. A second of looking away from the road can turn your whole trip to a disaster. So for the sake of yourself, your children and the passengers, pull over first.







https://autojosh.com/avoid-7-distracted-driving-habits-dangerous/



Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy

Seun One of the major causes of road accident is human error. Maybe the driver failed to apply the brakes when it was supposed to be applied or did the wrong calculation before overtaking a car in front.Distraction has caused a lot of crashes. Distraction is part of the human error we just talked about. Whenever you are about to drive, its best you keep your attention on the driving. Try as much as possible to minimize the distractions that might come up.There are several reasons why drivers take their eyes off the road. We finally compiled a list of the common distracted driving habits. They are:Curiosity kills the cat. Curiosity is natural in humans anyway, but being too curious is dangerous.At very high speed, some people can get busy reading what is on the advertisement board or on shops. Some men are guilty of giving a long gaze on the ladies with big something.Don’t get distracted. Don’t allow big Bress and bum bum to kill you. Focus on the road.Talking over the phone as you’re driving is a major cause of distractions while driving. When you’re driving and taking calls at the same time, you’re bound to react at slower speed than normal.Handheld or hands-free calls will always be a distraction to the driver.As surprising as it may seem, a lot of people fall asleep while sleeping most especially our commercial drivers. Falling asleep behind the wheel is a major distraction.A lot of people are guilty of this particular act. Studies show that drivers are 23 times more likely to get involved in an accident while texting and driving.Snapchat, whatsapp status, facebook and instagram story wouldn’t let some drivers focus. They just can’t leave it for a while as they drive; hell no, they need to update their status.Some drivers while driving spend a whole lot of time with their thoughts and their colorfully painted imaginations.Some while driving have diverged attentions. They race their thoughts, clear their minds and solve their personal problems. This will captivate your focus. Save that focus, you need it for your driving.The ladies, this is for you (for some guys too).While you are rushing, your vehicle is not the great place to take car some simple tasks like shaving or grooming. Even if you must, make sure your car is safely parked.Some kids no dey hear word. Parent drivers have this great tendency of checking out on them every now and then.Kids usually make noise, fight each other or cry in the backseat for various reasons. For that reason, no matter what happens to your child on the safety seat, you must not lose your focus from the road. A second of looking away from the road can turn your whole trip to a disaster. So for the sake of yourself, your children and the passengers, pull over first.LalasticlalaMynd44IshiloveMarpolSemid4lyfeObinoscopySeun 1 Like