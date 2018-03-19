₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by GISTM0RE: 5:42am
The church wedding of Oludamilola, daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Seun Bakare, son of Billionaire businesswoman, Bola Shagaya took place yesterday March 17th.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by nero2face: 5:48am
Una no dey taya For pictures
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by ubergold(m): 5:49am
The girl is fine sha. God bless their union. In another news what happens to the guys real babe?
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:54am
BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE!
The wife of the Vice-President is bae!
The wife of the President : The dictionary don't have enough words to describe her BEAUTY!!
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by alramon: 6:07am
See how Buhari is waiting in the picture like "when will this be over now"
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by Homeboiy: 6:14am
But how Buhari take convince Aisha say he won marry am
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by olasaad(f): 6:57am
Homeboiy:
Ask Oshomole first
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by Benbella390: 7:43am
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by chid76: 7:43am
Nice pics
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by Pedrocross4568(m): 7:44am
Homeboiy:. Baba na fine guy
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by Innobee99(m): 7:45am
Homeboiy:She wasn't looking at his looks, she had a great vision.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by sinola(m): 7:46am
GISTM0RE:
I thot that the so called man of God cum vice president gave an executive order banning any form of snapping.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by manneger2: 7:46am
Homeboiy:He married her whe she was under age
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 7:47am
Nairaland sha! The man said he doesn't want anybody display her daughter's wedding pictures..una no dey hear word?
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by boiz2men(m): 7:47am
Homeboiy:
You sure say Aisha nor b 11 years wen baba start to dey yansh am
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by Geonigga: 7:48am
Where is the groom's parents pictures or they are irrelevance in their son's wedding.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by ginnykel: 7:48am
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by Partnerbiz3: 7:50am
rich + rich...
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by ochardbaby(m): 7:51am
boiz2men:
Hahahhahahahahaha
Money dey make people happy and looking young,everyday.
The thoughts of billions in their accounts.
Na suffering and thinking dey kill poor people.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by SAMBARRY: 7:51am
ubergold:guy's real babe? What does that mean? He's married already and his real babe is his wife.which real babe are YOU talking about again?
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by ZombieTAMER: 7:52am
boiz2men:
Aisha was nine years old then
Buhari is a pedophile
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:52am
Homeboiy:The President was and is still a handsome man.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Seun Bakare's White Wedding Photos by medexico(m): 7:54am
To eat cake just dey hungry me
