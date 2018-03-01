₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by odiks: 5:59am
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godsday Orubebe, has urged the party to embrace urgent reforms to prevent its demise.
He lamented that the PDP “is still lost in depression and suffering from a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), adding that the platform had crossed the bridge from pride to shame.”
Orubebe noted that imposition, impunity, arrogance and greed were responsible for the party’s electoral defeat in 2015, stressing that the crisis rocking the platform was compounded by the mishandling of its last national convention.
The party stalwart, who caused a stir during the collation of the 2015 presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, said the PDP would need vigour, courage and sustainable ideas to bounce back to reckoning.
In an open letter to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, published in this edition, the former minister said the party must accept that it made mistakes while in power for 16 years.
Chiding the party for not living up to expectation as a leading opposition platform, he said: “We have gone from a PARTY of Pride to a PARTY of SHAME and Gradually Receding into the ABYSS of political reality. For the simple reason that the nation is witnessing calls for the rise of a “third force,” we are fast becoming a Shadow of Ourselves.”
In Orubebe’s reckoning, the PDP had regressed to the same imposition, impunity, arrogance and greed that heralded its electoral misfortune, adding that its leaders are not building a culture of democratic representation.
Referring to the domineering role of the PDP governors, he said “the party is gradually coming under the control of certain individuals, who are exhibiting dangerous levels of undemocratic behaviours.”
The former minister said unless the grandstanding and imposition gave way to a healthy competition, the party could avert a looming doom.
He said the party should be liberated from the jaw of its exclusive funders, who have held it hostage.
Orubebe said: One of the biggest challenges that the PDP faces is balancing its needs for funding with established egalitarian values and internal systems. If the party continues to be held hostage by few major donors, it will continue to find it difficult to instil the values that will endear us Nigerians.
“We must take our appeal to Nigerians and through our reforms, let the party truly become a people-funded party. Small donations from millions of Nigerians will go a long way in the party’s financial requirements and will create the necessary atmosphere for true ownership among members of the party.”
Urging the party leadership to embrace reforms, Orubebe said the leadership should re-organise to break down the silos of loyalty and allegiance within the party.
He added: “It is my expectation that the necessary reforms will be put in place before it is too late to salvage what we have left.”
http://thenationonlineng.net/pdp-descending-party-shame-says-orubebe/
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by johnpaul1101(m): 6:01am
No be today
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by omowolewa: 6:03am
SDP ascending to party of choice. Defection loading
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by blackpanda: 6:06am
Sai baba till kingdom come
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by Homeboiy: 6:10am
We will not take it
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:20am
ORUBEBE: The Most Shameless 'living' Nigerian!
National Disgrace!!
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:20am
Homeboiy:Find the meme bro.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by Homeboiy: 6:21am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Lol help me find am bro
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:25am
Homeboiy:Lol, Oya take it......
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by QuotaSystem: 6:26am
Good morning Oru-babble.
This table you're shaking has wailing hearts arranged on top o...dey wee nor take it!
Wake your wailing piglets to this reality before they organise a mass suicide when PMB wins again next year.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:27am
QuotaSystem:True talk...
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by python1: 6:29am
Some cursed wandering antelopes from Uganda will now take on orubebe
Them right now,
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by dedonfranco(m): 6:30am
Wike is funding PDP with Rivers state, PDP will continue to suffer.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by tayebest(m): 6:31am
blackpanda:
you wey sabi!
Buhari till PDP scatter finish!
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by Homeboiy: 6:35am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Hahahaha
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by tayebest(m): 6:36am
python1:
Orubebe is a clown, a thug in lout clothing. he talk with both side of his mouth. we will not take it.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by QuotaSystem: 6:36am
dedonfranco:
Ironically this is the same Rivers state Jonadaft_nians were wailing that Ameachi was using to fund the APC, but the hypocrites will be silent as a dead mouse since it's now their Wike-d cultist in chief that is looting Rivers State to fund the dead PDP.
PDP is a party of liars, cheats, looters and hypocrites.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by madridguy(m): 6:37am
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by GMbuharii: 6:38am
python1:
hmmm,you must one of them,certainly.
C.W.A
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by python1: 6:44am
QuotaSystem:The insecure elements would have tagged 1000 monikers on this thread if it were what they want to see but you will see anyone being tagged here either by me or anyone else for whatsoever reason.
Them viewing this thread now
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by Firstpage: 6:45am
PDP has always been a shame. A party that plundered the wealth of this country for 16 years with nothing to show for it.
This is the same party osus want to die for because of their unquenchable thirst for stealing.
Pigs were happy when wike was imposing his candidates and pushing Yorubas out of the party. They thought they could spite Yoruba with their dead party. This is coming from someone in the know. He knows the party is buried with wike and his Ugandan minions he imposed on the party.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by GMbuharii: 6:48am
python1:
big CWA from U.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by idealogical: 6:49am
PDP as a political party is a money, looting and stealing party and they cannot stay glued together without money to loot and share.
Lack of access to public funds to loot is driving them crazy.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by QuotaSystem: 6:54am
python1:
I've learnt to ignore their stalking mentions.
Orubabble himself has finally admitted that the fundamental problems with their corrupt party are imposition, impunity, arrogance and greed.
Yet wailers are trying to fool Nigerians by repackaging the useless and failed party as the best thing since sliced bread.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by python1: 6:55am
GMbuharii:Since you are ashame of following me being one of my diehard fans, I will advise you to still go the hard way back to my profile and check my most recent posts, trust me, you will feed fat from them.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by GMbuharii: 7:21am
Pdp shud get and put their acts and house together and in order
python1:
CWA is pained
C . W
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by python1: 7:28am
GMbuharii:Okay, I can see you have many ways of coding your creation, such a nice way though. Now modify your post and report me for derailing, abi no be the plan be dat?
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by Pavore9: 7:38am
PDP has lost the capacity of being an effective opposition.
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by tizzle(m): 7:54am
Always lamenting
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by Ariel20(m): 7:55am
We will not take it
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by kam1992: 7:56am
|Re: PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe by chid76: 7:56am
Some how true so is APC
Viewing this topic: Follededon(m), jayben(m), babyphaze07(m), focus7, Deejay1000(m), Ariel20(m), Iyalayaibomaku, Ournaija, onozy, DeUrch(m), TUNEX89(m), hollarhollar(m), Onyemabright(m), kitaatita, jimzy4u(m), Addilelgi(m), rejosom(m), yungpowers(m), hubtiva, Belairerose, Dumdumfashion(f), Olufemidolapo26, beeveepee, NOC1(m), okoh66(m), EDOSBROWN, DSS1335, thunder74(m), manneger2, kenodrill, Pchikaodili(m), rriiccaarrddoo(m), 8stargeneral, Ablegentlestyle, Fadiga24(m), adex79(m), Firefire(m), Cchuks27(m), dalaman, Sweetcollins, osemoses1234(m), kelvinatkins(m), ceeroh(m), dandyspak, dynicks(m), BOOMnaija(m), Dontquit, chid76, Habane(m), Benz4pimp(m), Drabrah(m), aby1976(m), saeedowolab(m), Positivepoint(m), bbmate, smallJagaban, oyetunde22, israelmao(m), damn34, 4godsake, muchroom(m), rockyfela(m), meldoman8773(m), phylum1983, unearthed(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, nija80, Paparazzi67, AngryRebel, StilesJunior(m), xteric, bankole200(m), Vince09, Sammyadexxx, GavelSlam, goldtooth, Benbella390, igbeke, dave126, truthfulness(m), Rofiatomolola and 166 guest(s)
