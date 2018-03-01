Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Descending Into A Party Of Shame, Says Orubebe (866 Views)

He lamented that the PDP “is still lost in depression and suffering from a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), adding that the platform had crossed the bridge from pride to shame.”



Orubebe noted that imposition, impunity, arrogance and greed were responsible for the party’s electoral defeat in 2015, stressing that the crisis rocking the platform was compounded by the mishandling of its last national convention.



The party stalwart, who caused a stir during the collation of the 2015 presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, said the PDP would need vigour, courage and sustainable ideas to bounce back to reckoning.



In an open letter to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, published in this edition, the former minister said the party must accept that it made mistakes while in power for 16 years.



Chiding the party for not living up to expectation as a leading opposition platform, he said: “We have gone from a PARTY of Pride to a PARTY of SHAME and Gradually Receding into the ABYSS of political reality. For the simple reason that the nation is witnessing calls for the rise of a “third force,” we are fast becoming a Shadow of Ourselves.”



In Orubebe’s reckoning, the PDP had regressed to the same imposition, impunity, arrogance and greed that heralded its electoral misfortune, adding that its leaders are not building a culture of democratic representation.



Referring to the domineering role of the PDP governors, he said “the party is gradually coming under the control of certain individuals, who are exhibiting dangerous levels of undemocratic behaviours.”



The former minister said unless the grandstanding and imposition gave way to a healthy competition, the party could avert a looming doom.



He said the party should be liberated from the jaw of its exclusive funders, who have held it hostage.



Orubebe said: One of the biggest challenges that the PDP faces is balancing its needs for funding with established egalitarian values and internal systems. If the party continues to be held hostage by few major donors, it will continue to find it difficult to instil the values that will endear us Nigerians.



“We must take our appeal to Nigerians and through our reforms, let the party truly become a people-funded party. Small donations from millions of Nigerians will go a long way in the party’s financial requirements and will create the necessary atmosphere for true ownership among members of the party.”



Urging the party leadership to embrace reforms, Orubebe said the leadership should re-organise to break down the silos of loyalty and allegiance within the party.



He added: “It is my expectation that the necessary reforms will be put in place before it is too late to salvage what we have left.”



Wike is funding PDP with Rivers state, PDP will continue to suffer. 1 Like

Ironically this is the same Rivers state Jonadaft_nians were wailing that Ameachi was using to fund the APC, but the hypocrites will be silent as a dead mouse since it's now their Wike-d cultist in chief that is looting Rivers State to fund the dead PDP.



PDP is a party of liars, cheats, looters and hypocrites. Ironically this is the same Rivers state Jonadaft_nians were wailing that Ameachi was using to fund the APC, but the hypocrites will be silent as a dead mouse since it's now their Wike-d cultist in chief that is looting Rivers State to fund the dead PDP.PDP is a party of liars, cheats, looters and hypocrites. 1 Like

PDP has always been a shame. A party that plundered the wealth of this country for 16 years with nothing to show for it.



This is the same party osus want to die for because of their unquenchable thirst for stealing.



Pigs were happy when wike was imposing his candidates and pushing Yorubas out of the party. They thought they could spite Yoruba with their dead party. This is coming from someone in the know. He knows the party is buried with wike and his Ugandan minions he imposed on the party. 1 Like

Lack of access to public funds to loot is driving them crazy.



PDP as a political party is a money, looting and stealing party and they cannot stay glued together without money to loot and share.Lack of access to public funds to loot is driving them crazy. 1 Like

Orubabble himself has finally admitted that the fundamental problems with their corrupt party are imposition, impunity, arrogance and greed.



Yet wailers are trying to fool Nigerians by repackaging the useless and failed party as the best thing since sliced bread. I've learnt to ignore their stalking mentions.Orubabble himself has finally admitted that the fundamental problems with their corrupt party are imposition, impunity, arrogance and greed.Yet wailers are trying to fool Nigerians by repackaging the useless and failed party as the best thing since sliced bread. 1 Like 1 Share

PDP has lost the capacity of being an effective opposition.

