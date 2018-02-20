₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,816 members, 4,141,977 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria (3834 Views)
South-West Bridges, Roads And Flyovers In Pictures / 7 Things To Check In Your Car Before A Long Drive - FRSC / 10 Things I Learnt About Cross River State During My Service Year (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by OBALORLA(m): 5:59am
In a journey which started in 2017, when i started my travel expedition of the world starting out with south-west Nigeria, I have come to learn a lot traveling round these states by the interaction and subliminal immersion into their cultures and norms.
All these are in a bid to reveal the tourism potentials of the world to both locals and strangers in the most interesting way.
Here are the things I’ve learned from my travels around South west Nigeria and would want you to go through them to see if there’s any you can relate to.
(1) Components of the South Western region
In the real sense of it, 6 states basically make up the south-western Nigeria and they include: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo, but for the sake of this post, I’d like to add Kwara to the list for reasons best known to me.
(2) The People
The friends I made when I hiked up the mountains of Ado awaye
In case you think it’s a fluke, there are people here on earth who are ready to grill their eyes for you for dinner if that’s what you crave as a stranger. Guess what, a very tiny portion of these people reside in South west Nigeria. From the locals who took their time in showing me directions to the traders who’d voluntarily add extra to the things I buy, down to the hosts who joyously accommodate me and show me round town when I’m down on cash, I say a big thank you.
(3) Cab colours
Every state has a unique colour code for taxis.
Lagos
yellow and black
This was before the advent of ride hailing services like Uber and Taxify and the introduction of varying colours of taxis by the Lagos state government.
Oyo
Dark brown and cream
This used to be white and green until few years ago.
Ekiti
Green with 2 yellow stripes from bonnet to trunk.
Ondo
Blue on both sides with yellow from the bonnet to boot.
Kwara
Kwara state’s taxis have the highest number of colour combination: red, green, yellow and black.
Ogun
Green and two yellow stripes on each side.
(4) Traveling isn’t as Expensive as we think it is
Yeah, take that from me. It actually costs less than you think. On the average, it costs N2,000 to travel by bus from one state to another within south-western Nigeria. N7,000 to any Eastern and Northern state.
It costs on the average, N4,000 to sleep in a decent hotel and N0 if you have a host. Street food ranges from N20-N100. Accessing any tourist attraction on the average is N500 anywhere within Nigeria.
(5) Roads
The road which leads to Ikogosi warm and cold spring, Ekiti.
I Haven’t really traveled to other regions of the country but with what I’ve experienced so far, It’d be safe to say the road network is somewhat fair in the south-west region. And were I to choose the states with the best road condition, Osun will have to take my vote then Ekiti.
(6) Best tourist sites
It has to be firstly cleared that all the tourist destinations in south-west Nigeria have the potentials to be great if the government and citizens do their bits in improving the facilities and frequenting the sites respectively.
Idanre hills- 3,000 feet above sea level.
The destinations I’ve enlisted below are solely based on how well maintained and awesome they are. In no particular order, I present to you:
- Olumo rock
- Erin Ijesha
- Idanre Hills
- Badagry
(7) Travel time
It takes approximately 4 hours to travel from Lagos to any south-western state. Ogun is the closest to Lagos while Kwara is the farthest.
Have you any contributions? Drop it in the comment section.
Source: http://www.nomadicnegro.com/south-west-nigeria/
Lalasticlala help tame this snake
6 Likes
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:22am
VERY INTERESTING AND EDUCATIVE THREAD!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by tayebest(m): 6:28am
I love this!
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by OBALORLA(m): 6:39am
MANNABBQGRILLS:Thanks MANNABBQGRILLS
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by miqos02(m): 10:05am
Cool @ op, how about "extra curricular activities" in the hotels?
LAPTOP HARD DRIVES AVAILABLE
80gb @3.5k
160gb @ 4.5k
250gb @ 5k
320gb @ 6.5k
500gb @ 9.5K
750gb @ 12k
1tb @ 15k
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by MorataFC: 10:06am
Cool
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by ModsWillKillNL: 10:06am
Good
@Obalorla
Some places in Ondo state are about 8 to 9 hours away from Lagos.
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by abumeinben(m): 10:07am
So OBALORLA nor rish ma house.
Where you con go?
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by Reginoma: 10:07am
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by ginnykel: 10:08am
wdq
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by aspirebig: 10:08am
Onyije nno ooooyeyewoooo...
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by debolayinka(m): 10:08am
When it comes to tourist sites, South West leads.
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:08am
OBALORLA:You are always welcome brotherly.
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by Mutemenot: 10:08am
Can you elaborate more on their areas of specializations apart from the most popular one we all know here ?
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by ifyan(m): 10:08am
South Western state needs to take a clue from Ekiti and Ondo.
No Tout disturbance ,thought it maybe but l didn't experience it.
Been to......
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by wiloy2k8(m): 10:08am
come east
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by conductorL5: 10:09am
8. Yorba people are always wearing burial clothes.
9. They are predominantly skull miners
5 Likes
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by koksybrown: 10:09am
You're not serious. 4 hrs ke. leaving lagos alone is a 6hrs journey. Thanks to traffic
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by wiloy2k8(m): 10:09am
debolayinka:
what do you know , btw lagos is a no man's land
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by maxiuc(m): 10:09am
�
Skullards
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by pinnket: 10:10am
I give it to Kwara state... The life in Ilorin is so cool and cheap... Transportation is as cheap as #50 and a very friendly environment too... The girls in Tanke Road are very good too (don't ask how I got to know)... I didn't regret staying there.!
OP, You forgot to add that they are good skull harvesters...!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by preshbb107(m): 10:11am
Interesting fact love dis
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by 1x2x3: 10:11am
Scanty
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by MorataFC: 10:12am
MANNABBQGRILLS:very interesting but not detailed
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by AreaFada2: 10:12am
Travelling is very exciting & educative.
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by MrHistorian: 10:13am
conductorL5:
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by debolayinka(m): 10:14am
wiloy2k8:
I know you're from a state not worth celebrating. That's why people like you always struggle to affiliate yourselves with Lagos.
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by chineeseprince(m): 10:14am
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by freedomchild: 10:15am
Brown roof republic littered with agbo Jedi sellers
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by Oluwason(m): 10:15am
interesting
|Re: 7 Things I Learned Traveling Round South-west Nigeria by heckymaicon(m): 10:16am
God bless ODUDUWA REPUBLIC
God bless the YORUBAS
God bless NIGERIA
God bless you OP
3 Likes
Take A Trip To France And Learn A New Language Too / Dependant Visa Application: Can Someone Sort Out Advice For Me / The Best American Airline Is:
Viewing this topic: Jossyroyal1, Tezboi(m), Getrich47(m), teaandteea, Y0ruba, Mastermind777, LieDetector(m), Kenistry(m), doctokwus, mayowagabriel(m), fajul, Toylove, bigplayerz(m), jamoskky(m), Fredry(m), ftai, Mologi(m), CuteMadridista, shollymata(m), derrydinny, ray4life(m), churchee(m), ayox1, threadstone(m), yinka20(f), Olulinks(m), Israelconcepts, Windflower(f), Odessey(m), Dozieson(m), shakol91(m), markpenk, itzcephas(m), internationalman(m), Philistine(m), Xbee007(m), NAMESABI(m), Hyinkar97(m), kayusbrown(m), Gido, OlaOlabode1104, greenlegs(m), Nackzy, Curiouscity(m), Empiror, alablec(m), myboy2111, Dething, 9ousky, Blinkharm, Blazers96, Sebastine7, Tocynone(m), Usefulman, dallyemmy, macfaded(m), GoodNewsUnltd, newsynews, TundeYusuf001, Pujols(m), abiodunalasa, KehindeOmololu(m), flexxyworld(m), lovetterrison(m), moscobabs(m), pweshboi(m), ogoh4(m), 4direct, Bamz(m), hansobuks(m), wellmax(m), HONSENATOR, Obadar(m), themosthigh, nero50, kayrukky, joeferrari(m), jayM, oweniwe(m), Daddyolu, calliope(f), abhosts(m), Flamezzz and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16