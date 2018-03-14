₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by CastedAyo: 6:20am
A beautiful U.S.-based Egyptian woman decided to celebrate the end of her problematic marriage in the most savage way one could ever think of, has got herself trending on Facebook.
According to the woman, Cenderella Nana, she uploaded videos of a huge 'divorce party' she hosted after she parted ways with her husband.
See captioned the video;
"My divorce party, thank God. One of the best days of my life."
In the footage, she is seen wearing a white dress, dancing, and cutting a divorce cake. Given that divorced Arab women often face stigma and harsh judgements, Nana was hailed by many as a ground breaker.
However, she got lots of hate in the comments left by people who are not happy by her decision under her post, but has since hit back in several Facebook posts and live streams. There are also some who are happy for what she did.
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/beautiful-arab-woman-shares-video-of-herself-celebrating-her-divorce-on-facebook.html
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by CastedAyo: 6:21am
She's a clown
Watch the videos here; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/beautiful-arab-woman-shares-video-of-herself-celebrating-her-divorce-on-facebook.html
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by XhosaNostra(f): 6:24am
Lol @ divorce party. It sounds like fun.
Freedom!
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:31am
Savagery @ it's peak!
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Ekikor(m): 6:33am
I celebrate with you sister.. Purge yourself of any parasite claiming to be your husband.. .. Marriage is meant to be enjoyed not endured.. ..
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Homeboiy: 6:40am
Wow time to fûck around the city
I can see the ban master
Below me
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by doctorkush(m): 6:43am
Fine babe... She should start avoiding Muslims from now on or else ... If she is not beheaded, naa bomb go find her for that UK...
Awon serial killers...
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by hadduni(f): 6:44am
that marriage must have been a living hell for her to throw a party after divorce.
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Nutase: 6:53am
Happy for her if divorce makes her happy.
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Zuluhead(m): 7:46am
XhosaNostra:Heibo, hey wena. After 100 cows for lobola, do you intend having such a party?
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by XhosaNostra(f): 7:57am
Zuluhead:
Lol, any excuse to cut a cake. Nom nom nom. The fat kid inside me likes the thought of that
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Zuluhead(m): 8:33am
XhosaNostra:rather cutting of cake should alway spring up spontaneously, birth anniversary, dating anniversary, first kiss anniversary, first sex anniversary, lobola anniversary, pets anniversary, conceivced anniversary, matric anniversary, convocation anniversary, everyday anniversary. Infact you cut cake everyday or rather still open a cake shop.
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by XhosaNostra(f): 8:34am
Zuluhead:
LMAO.
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Zuluhead(m): 8:41am
XhosaNostra:I forgot to include suprise anniversary... Or the cake shop so you get purge of it in a bit.
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by miqos02(m): 10:17am
Cool
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by NwaAmaikpe: 10:18am
There's no reason in this world for a woman to divorce her husband.
Even if her husband cheats on her,
Beats her,
Maltreats her,
Assaults her,
Insults her.
Nothing in this world justifies a divorce.
That's why it is safest to remain a baby mama.
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by OCTAVO: 10:18am
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Originality007: 10:18am
d
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by ifyan(m): 10:18am
Hmm.
Have you noticed after most divorce case the female folks celebrate because they think that they are free from the man not minding what's next. And they tend to present themselves as a victim to the cause of the divorce.
Another is that tend not to be in a stable relationship afterwards.
After in the divorce is not the solution but planning should be next because you don't know the next person
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by debolayinka(m): 10:19am
And hungry people still attend to chop?
Okay!
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Tessie01(f): 10:20am
wow she's so excited, you can imagine what she has been through in marriage. God please I need the best man for me, I don't ever want a divorce
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by princeadams11: 10:20am
[quote author=Ekikor post=65959518]I celebrate with you sister..
Purge yourself of any parasite claiming to be your husband..
..
Marriage is meant to be enjoyed not endured..
Marriage is all about, enjoyment, endurance and tolerance. You can't expect to enjoy thought you marital life. Correct the way you think
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by dfrost: 10:20am
It is finished Nothing more to see. We've seen it all
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by SAMBARRY: 10:22am
Nawa o.women are really breaking societal norms and inhibitions.they don't even send again.BUT she's cute sha
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by obembet(m): 10:22am
Freedom
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by IJOBA2: 10:22am
NwaAmaikpe:OYA NA
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by kceewhyte(m): 10:23am
Well she still have 99 problems
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by midehi2(f): 10:23am
Sometimes it worth celebrating
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by oyetunder(m): 10:24am
Time shall tell if some celebrations are actually worthy of the sounds of music.
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by IgbosAreOsus: 10:24am
Olosho married to a dog
|Re: Cenderella Nana: Divorce Party Of Egyptian Woman Got People Talking by Activebull123: 10:25am
