According to the woman, Cenderella Nana, she uploaded videos of a huge 'divorce party' she hosted after she parted ways with her husband.



See captioned the video;

"My divorce party, thank God. One of the best days of my life."

In the footage, she is seen wearing a white dress, dancing, and cutting a divorce cake. Given that divorced Arab women often face stigma and harsh judgements, Nana was hailed by many as a ground breaker.



However, she got lots of hate in the comments left by people who are not happy by her decision under her post, but has since hit back in several Facebook posts and live streams. There are also some who are happy for what she did.





Freedom! Lol @ divorce party. It sounds like fun.

Savagery @ it's peak! 2 Likes 1 Share

I celebrate with you sister.. Purge yourself of any parasite claiming to be your husband.. .. Marriage is meant to be enjoyed not endured.. .. 9 Likes 1 Share

Wow time to fûck around the city



I can see the ban master



Below me





Awon serial killers...



Fine babe... She should start avoiding Muslims from now on or else ... If she is not beheaded, naa bomb go find her for that UK...Awon serial killers... 7 Likes

that marriage must have been a living hell for her to throw a party after divorce. 3 Likes 1 Share

Happy for her if divorce makes her happy. 1 Like

XhosaNostra:

Lol @ divorce party. It sounds like fun.



Freedom! Heibo, hey wena. After 100 cows for lobola, do you intend having such a party? Heibo, hey wena. After 100 cows for lobola, do you intend having such a party? 1 Like

Zuluhead:



Heibo, hey wena. After 100 cows for lobola, do you intend having such a party?

Lol, any excuse to cut a cake. Nom nom nom. The fat kid inside me likes the thought of that Lol, any excuse to cut a cake. Nom nom nom. The fat kid inside me likes the thought of that

XhosaNostra:





Lol, any excuse to cut a cake. Nom nom nom. The fat kid inside me likes the thought of that rather cutting of cake should alway spring up spontaneously, birth anniversary, dating anniversary, first kiss anniversary, first sex anniversary, lobola anniversary, pets anniversary, conceivced anniversary, matric anniversary, convocation anniversary, everyday anniversary. Infact you cut cake everyday or rather still open a cake shop. rather cutting of cake should alway spring up spontaneously, birth anniversary, dating anniversary, first kiss anniversary, first sex anniversary, lobola anniversary, pets anniversary, conceivced anniversary, matric anniversary, convocation anniversary, everyday anniversary. Infact you cut cake everyday or rather still open a cake shop. 2 Likes

Zuluhead:



rather cutting of cake should alway spring up spontaneously, birth anniversary, dating anniversary, first kiss anniversary, first sex anniversary, lobola anniversary, pets anniversary, conceivced anniversary, matric anniversary, convocation anniversary, everyday anniversary. Infact you cut cake everyday or rather still open a cake shop.

LMAO. LMAO.

XhosaNostra:





LMAO. I forgot to include suprise anniversary... Or the cake shop so you get purge of it in a bit. I forgot to include suprise anniversary... Or the cake shop so you get purge of it in a bit. 1 Like

Cool







There's no reason in this world for a woman to divorce her husband.



Even if her husband cheats on her,

Beats her,

Maltreats her,

Assaults her,

Insults her.

Nothing in this world justifies a divorce.



That's why it is safest to remain a baby mama. There's no reason in this world for a woman to divorce her husband.Even if her husband cheats on her,Beats her,Maltreats her,Assaults her,Insults her.Nothing in this world justifies a divorce.That's why it is safest to remain a baby mama.

Hmm.



Have you noticed after most divorce case the female folks celebrate because they think that they are free from the man not minding what's next. And they tend to present themselves as a victim to the cause of the divorce.



Another is that tend not to be in a stable relationship afterwards.



After in the divorce is not the solution but planning should be next because you don't know the next person

And hungry people still attend to chop?



wow she's so excited, you can imagine what she has been through in marriage. God please I need the best man for me, I don't ever want a divorce

[quote author=Ekikor post=65959518]I celebrate with you sister..

Purge yourself of any parasite claiming to be your husband..

Marriage is meant to be enjoyed not endured..

Marriage is all about, enjoyment, endurance and tolerance. You can't expect to enjoy thought you marital life. Correct the way you think

Nothing more to see. We've seen it all It is finishedNothing more to see. We've seen it all

Nawa o.women are really breaking societal norms and inhibitions.they don't even send again.BUT she's cute sha

Freedom

NwaAmaikpe:

Well she still have 99 problems

Sometimes it worth celebrating

Time shall tell if some celebrations are actually worthy of the sounds of music.

