President Buhari had recently provided hints about the possibility of his running for a second tenure amidst calls by some Nigerians for him to jettison the thoughts.



Special Adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in an interview in Abuja at the weekend, said the President cannot speak on the issue especially with the election still about one year away because he knows the consequences.



Adesina said, if President Buhari speaks too early about his ambition, it may give ammunition to unnamed opponents to throw everything at him and sabotage the country.



When pressed to specifically state when the President will declare his intention, the presidential spokesman said, “you know the peculiarity of Nigeria particularly now. If the president speaks too early, it’s a problem. There is a lot of sabotage in the country.



“You have also heard so many have said ‘don’t run.’ Because they know that if the president runs, others people should just run a way because they don’t have the foggiest chance in hell to beat him.



“So, they want to discourage him from running.



“Now, if he tells you ‘I’m going to run,’ and elections are still one year away, it gives them one year to sabotage the entire country from all fronts – politically, socially, economically – they would throw everything at him just to dissuade him from running.



“So, when you know that, why then do you speak early?



“I think it makes a lot of sense for you then to keep things close to your chest till it is time for you to then say, ‘ok, I’m running’ by which time they can do less damage.”



GOOD TACTICS by the Presidency, Pep Guardiola stye!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

I don't care 1 Like

Who or what is "the presidency"? 5 Likes

This presidency is a joke... who doesn't know the dotard will run next year.

Who is fooling who, imaging this illiterate herdsman toying with a nation of well educated people.. SMH.

I repeat, anybody that has the intention of voting for this dotard in the next election will die before 2019... Ogun the God of iron & Sango the God of thunder will strike such person dead.

Enough is enough, enough of naija go better... na naija don better I wan dey hear after 2019 18 Likes 1 Share

RE-DONKEY-LOUS!!! BUT YOU JUST TOLD US HE IS RUNNING NOW ? ABI WHAT BETTER WAY TO SAY IT? 4 Likes

it means he is running every body knows this since,so what is this trash he is saying, we are patiently waiting for him,for those saying no one stand any chance against him we would know when the time comes, whether it is him, that owns the country or the people. 12 Likes 1 Share

He wants to create an impression that people are begging him to run. 8 Likes

Rubbish. The cabals/presidency ruling buhari know that the figure head brainless president is the most unpopular president ever in the history of Nigeria, so they are perfecting their rigging plan with their man in INEC before they unveil buhari vegetables for second term.



First on the list of rigging plan by the cabals is to use INEC to under register southerners, especially south east during voter registration. Second on the list of the cabals is to deny southerners their voter card with silly excuses to disenfranchise southern voters in 2019. Third on the list is the registration of underage almajiri children all over the north.

The above are some of the game plans of the cabals for smooth victory in 2019. Th era of free and fair elections left with GEJ!



What ever the case is, buhari is going back to daura in 2019.



#SupportDonaldDuke 8 Likes

He is just testing the waters,

WHO'S THE PRESIDENCY ...eh kwa? 1 Like

Declare or not, you're going back to your cows in Daura. 3 Likes

HE CANNOT AND WILL NOT DECLARE HIS INTENTION FOR 2019 COS HE IS A COMPLETED FAILED PRESIDENT 4 Likes

He should not even try it... We don't care. All we know is he's leaving their come 2019. 1 Like

PMB till 2023









Buhari Nigeria needs you more just like Russia needs Putin, China needs Xi, England needs their queen.











Buhari you are the only one that can wipe our tears, you started well we need you to finish what you started.







Even if it will be my last wish, I will wish that Buhari should win 2019 presidential election and by God grace he will.





Help me say Amen woo 2 Likes

[color=#006600][/color] Buhari is an idiot 1 Like

The Presidency yesterday explained that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to delay making public his position about the 2019 general election is to prevent desperate politicians from sabotaging the country.





2019 is not far again. 1 Like

Cos he want to catch Nigerians unaware..

We are voting out Buhari and we are not voting for anyone Shikena







Whether he declares or not, his body odor has declared for him 1 Like

Luukasz:

I repeat, anybody that has the intention of voting for this dotard in the next election will die before 2019... Ogun the God of iron & Sango the God of thunder will strike such person dead.

Who is this immature kid ranting upandan!

Wishing death for several millions of people that will vote the incumbent?!

Childlish!! Who is this immature kid ranting upandan!Wishing death for several millions of people that will vote the incumbent?!Childlish!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari stop deceiving yourself and go back to Daura to enjoy your retirement.





Most Nigerians dont want you again...na by force?



Stop selling hardship... 4 Likes

Whether he declares now or later doesn't cloud the fact that he's heading back to daura... 3 Likes

Story, we know he is a very stubborn man and will definitely want to run.. Adesina, shuffle your useless analysis into your shithole. 2 Likes

Let him not even try to think of such because he will be disgrace thoroughly.. What a country! Go n deal wit boko boys in another form call Fulani Herdmen. 1 Like

Abeg who is the presidency? 2 Likes







Anyways.....

Buhari cannot declare now until the presidency decides. I can't see any sense in your statement.Anyways.....Buhari cannot declare now until the presidency decides. 1 Like