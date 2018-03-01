₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,904 members, 4,142,294 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 01:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency (3585 Views)
List Of All Buhari's Appointees Since 2015 Released By Presidency / South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu / Army Did Not Declare IPOB Terrorist Organisation- Buratai (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by 1Ebisco: 6:32am
The Presidency yesterday explained that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to delay making public his position about the 2019 general election is to prevent desperate politicians from sabotaging the country.
President Buhari had recently provided hints about the possibility of his running for a second tenure amidst calls by some Nigerians for him to jettison the thoughts.
Special Adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in an interview in Abuja at the weekend, said the President cannot speak on the issue especially with the election still about one year away because he knows the consequences.
Adesina said, if President Buhari speaks too early about his ambition, it may give ammunition to unnamed opponents to throw everything at him and sabotage the country.
When pressed to specifically state when the President will declare his intention, the presidential spokesman said, “you know the peculiarity of Nigeria particularly now. If the president speaks too early, it’s a problem. There is a lot of sabotage in the country.
“You have also heard so many have said ‘don’t run.’ Because they know that if the president runs, others people should just run a way because they don’t have the foggiest chance in hell to beat him.
“So, they want to discourage him from running.
Read More: Because our leaders don’t love us – Part 2
“Now, if he tells you ‘I’m going to run,’ and elections are still one year away, it gives them one year to sabotage the entire country from all fronts – politically, socially, economically – they would throw everything at him just to dissuade him from running.
“So, when you know that, why then do you speak early?
“I think it makes a lot of sense for you then to keep things close to your chest till it is time for you to then say, ‘ok, I’m running’ by which time they can do less damage.”
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/03/why-buhari-will-not-declare-2019-bid.html
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:34am
GOOD TACTICS by the Presidency, Pep Guardiola stye!!!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by Homeboiy: 6:38am
I don't care
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by AAlozie(m): 6:47am
Who or what is "the presidency"?
5 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by Luukasz(m): 6:50am
This presidency is a joke... who doesn't know the dotard will run next year.
Who is fooling who, imaging this illiterate herdsman toying with a nation of well educated people.. SMH.
I repeat, anybody that has the intention of voting for this dotard in the next election will die before 2019... Ogun the God of iron & Sango the God of thunder will strike such person dead.
Enough is enough, enough of naija go better... na naija don better I wan dey hear after 2019
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by kanubiafra: 6:52am
RE-DONKEY-LOUS!!! BUT YOU JUST TOLD US HE IS RUNNING NOW ? ABI WHAT BETTER WAY TO SAY IT?
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by surgical: 6:57am
it means he is running every body knows this since,so what is this trash he is saying, we are patiently waiting for him,for those saying no one stand any chance against him we would know when the time comes, whether it is him, that owns the country or the people.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by Gggg102(m): 8:00am
He wants to create an impression that people are begging him to run.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by saaron: 8:16am
Rubbish. The cabals/presidency ruling buhari know that the figure head brainless president is the most unpopular president ever in the history of Nigeria, so they are perfecting their rigging plan with their man in INEC before they unveil buhari vegetables for second term.
First on the list of rigging plan by the cabals is to use INEC to under register southerners, especially south east during voter registration. Second on the list of the cabals is to deny southerners their voter card with silly excuses to disenfranchise southern voters in 2019. Third on the list is the registration of underage almajiri children all over the north.
The above are some of the game plans of the cabals for smooth victory in 2019. Th era of free and fair elections left with GEJ!
What ever the case is, buhari is going back to daura in 2019.
#SupportDonaldDuke
8 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by omowolewa: 8:18am
He is just testing the waters,
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by Edunwa302(m): 8:21am
WHO'S THE PRESIDENCY ...eh kwa?
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by Crocky23: 12:01pm
Declare or not, you're going back to your cows in Daura.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by judecares1: 12:01pm
HE CANNOT AND WILL NOT DECLARE HIS INTENTION FOR 2019 COS HE IS A COMPLETED FAILED PRESIDENT
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by pweshboi(m): 12:02pm
He should not even try it... We don't care. All we know is he's leaving their come 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by fk001: 12:02pm
PMB till 2023
Buhari Nigeria needs you more just like Russia needs Putin, China needs Xi, England needs their queen.
Buhari you are the only one that can wipe our tears, you started well we need you to finish what you started.
Even if it will be my last wish, I will wish that Buhari should win 2019 presidential election and by God grace he will.
Help me say Amen woo
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by Kennytexxkkk: 12:02pm
[color=#006600][/color] Buhari is an idiot
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by Pengician(m): 12:02pm
The Presidency yesterday explained that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to delay making public his position about the 2019 general election is to prevent desperate politicians from sabotaging the country.
Tueh
Tueh
Tueh
2019 is not far again.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by udemzy101(m): 12:02pm
Cos he want to catch Nigerians unaware..
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by chinawapz(m): 12:02pm
We are voting out Buhari and we are not voting for anyone Shikena
Am a good writer I will help you write a unique article (0-8-1-30-76-73-57)
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by Angelawhite(f): 12:03pm
Whether he declares or not, his body odor has declared for him
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:03pm
Luukasz:.
Who is this immature kid ranting upandan!
Wishing death for several millions of people that will vote the incumbent?!
Childlish!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by maestroferddi: 12:03pm
Buhari stop deceiving yourself and go back to Daura to enjoy your retirement.
Most Nigerians dont want you again...na by force?
Stop selling hardship...
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by maxwell767(m): 12:03pm
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by BruncleZuma: 12:03pm
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by free2ryhme: 12:04pm
1Ebisco:
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by irepnaija4eva(m): 12:07pm
Whether he declares now or later doesn't cloud the fact that he's heading back to daura...
3 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by udemzy101(m): 12:07pm
Story, we know he is a very stubborn man and will definitely want to run.. Adesina, shuffle your useless analysis into your shithole.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by OhiOfIhima: 12:07pm
Let him not even try to think of such because he will be disgrace thoroughly.. What a country! Go n deal wit boko boys in another form call Fulani Herdmen.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by TonyChizzy: 12:07pm
Abeg who is the presidency?
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by debolayinka(m): 12:09pm
I can't see any sense in your statement.
Anyways.....
Buhari cannot declare now until the presidency decides.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Will Not Declare 2019 Bid Now, By Presidency by thunderbabs: 12:10pm
If he likes he should park the bus till the end of the year, he will lose like Mourinho
1 Like
Let The Billions Count... / Help Darfur: / Census 2006:the Ups And Downs
Viewing this topic: onyenku1, oratus, faceURfront(m), zzbrodah, gadoski4sure, oomar(m), ucheclub(m), mrsheidu(m), b4bola(m), Ibukzy(m), andyoruma, syncACE(m), eliyke(m), Nonsua30(m), supaNOVAE(m), Yankee101 and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11