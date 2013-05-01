Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "A Mad Man Told Me To Buy Fuel After My Car Broke Down" - Man (6136 Views)

God is still in the business of embarrassing us with miracles.





Mentally deranged man's photo used for illustration purposes only

Summary

My car stopped on the road today in Surulere.



Was stranded for 45 mins trying to diagnose and find help.



A half Unclad MADMAN shows up and tells me what to do (go buy fuel).



15 mins later, problem solved.



History:

Took the car to the shop for some mechanical work a few days back... As per Naija mechanic (fix one, spoil another), he spoilt the fuel gauge. So I didn't realise I was out of fuel (guage was still well over half, and i hadn't driven car in days to remember proper level)



After my informed diagnosis of problem elimination, I conclude that the new fuel pump that was replaced must have been fake. Thank God I kept the old one right? Wrong! I start to struggle with the back seat of the Toyota to access the fuel pump cannister.



Just to be on the safe side, I decide to try starting again. I was wearing a white dress shirt, and was already half soaked in sweat. This guy shows up shirtless and starts to shout "Na the fuel". Thinking it was a tout, I just ignored and continued my "work



After 10 mins of struggling and not making headway, I step out of the car to catch my breath. This guy starts walking to me, it was then I realised that he wasn't a boy in the hood showing off his abs, but a middle aged man who was mentally unbalanced and destitute. MAD MAN!



I was certain today was an unfortunate day because not only was my car bad on Eric Moore Road, I was going to be accosted by a mad man. He calmly walks up to me and says "Oga it's the fuel, go and buy fuel". I said thank you to let him leave me peacefully, and he did!



A few problems here (in my mind):

1. My gauge said otherwise

2. Even if, I didn't have a keg to buy the fuel

3. I didnt know where to buy the fuel

4. It definitely wasn't the fuel - I now remembered that I bought a full tank less than a week, and hadn't gone anywhere with it





30 seconds later, this guy comes back with a dirty 5 litres keg with a makeshift cover made of all the nylons and "pure water" satchets he could find, and says I should "leave here and go buy fuel". Y'all know that in Nigeria, leave here is not an advice, it's a warning.



I decided I needed a break either ways, and I was probably in his turf. As I was flagging a bike he didn't say a word, just looked at me like he was going to sell my car the moment I went out of view. Today couldnt get worse! Have you had a mad man angry at you before?



Anyways, I make a quick trip to the conoil up the road, and come back. Get back to my car and the mad man was gone! Hallelujah. Next up create a funnel out of empty plastic water bottle, I grab one bottle from the car, looking for something sharp to cut it.



Couldnt find something in the car so decided to improvise. Immediately I came out the car guess who was holding an already cut bottle... Yes, this mad man. He gives me and moves back (as you would if you gave someone something very dear to you). I was half spooked, half amused.



Anyways, i pour the fuel, run the engine and the car starts on the spot as if I just drove from servicing... I couldn't believe it. I had reluctantly bought the fuel and wasn't expecting it to work. Stunned i start to thank the guy and he was just smiling.



I reached out to thank him, but by now he was back to being mad... talking complete rubbish and point to the ground and stuff! I forced 1000 on him and left. Mad as in, kolo!



Fam! God made a mad man temporarily gain his sanity to sort me out!!!



I grew up hearing my father proclaim "I can never be stranded" and "I was young and now old and never seen the righteous forsaken or his seed beg bread"... Today, those words became life.



It's more amazing because I'm not righteous, not by a mile, but its a continuous testament of God's love and commitment to embarrassing us with his mercy and grace!



I repeat, God used a mad man to help me! Wow.



there is absolutely no one GOD cannot use......



GOD IS POWERFUL. 20 Likes 1 Share

it is a good thing he helped you 3 Likes

May we all receive great help from unexpected sources in Jesus Name: Amen 25 Likes

how your fuel go finish, you don't no, and nah mad man con tell you what to do. mehn you are really mad you too dey mad nowhow your fuel go finish, you don't no, and nah mad man con tell you what to do. mehn you are really mad 9 Likes

https://lailasnews.com/guy-recounts-mad-man-temporarily-regained-sanity/



I think the man is also made... only more severe than the alleged mad man!





Infact both you, the mad man, the fuel attendant, the owner of the filling station, the car brand owner. All of you are mad So you had not driven the car for days and common sense didn't indicate a fuel leak of some sort.Infact both you, the mad man, the fuel attendant, the owner of the filling station, the car brand owner. All of you are mad

Good to read that, but you shud have asked him of 9jabet sure odds or baba Ijebu sure number that can win you millions of naira. It's then I will know he's meant to come and help you. 3 Likes

Didn't bother reading it because the headline seemed dumb enough 1 Like

MadMan is now a Prophet 1 Like

E for ask the mad man 'sure banker' numbers for babajebu.

Some of these mad men r not mad. Bt informants nd criminals

hajoke2000:

there is absolutely no one GOD cannot use......



GOD IS POWERFUL.



So God cannot cure the mad man

But is quick to use him



Africa's got a long way to go So God cannot cure the mad manBut is quick to use himAfrica's got a long way to go 3 Likes





It appears Yahweh hasn't got his priorities straight at all if it exists



This is one of the many reasons why I have long maintained despite lip service to things like selflessness and humility, religions mostly function by providing an ego trip to people that allows them to cast aside a bigger picture of reality that they're not able to make sense of, and have a nice smaller picture, with them at the center, where what really matters are those things that happen to them.





I guarantee you if we had a full on nuclear war that saw 90 percent of the world's population killed off, there would be among the survivors jackasses walking around talking about how great God is and how much he loves human beings because they survived, even while the survivors would be living through hellish conditions and dealing with all kinds of illnesses. That is the power of faith, the power of delusion.









Yahweh is such an incompetent god, so he helped this guy fuel his car through a mad man while thousands die daily of easily preventable diseases like starvation and malaria?It appears Yahweh hasn't got his priorities straight at all if it existsThis is one of the many reasons why I have long maintained despite lip service to things like selflessness and humility, religions mostly function by providing an ego trip to people that allows them to cast aside a bigger picture of reality that they're not able to make sense of, and have a nice smaller picture, with them at the center, where what really matters are those things that happen to them.I guarantee you if we had a full on nuclear war that saw 90 percent of the world's population killed off, there would be among the survivors jackasses walking around talking about how great God is and how much he loves human beings because they survived, even while the survivors would be living through hellish conditions and dealing with all kinds of illnesses. That is the power of faith, the power of delusion. 2 Likes

You for snap am make we go pay into his acant... Personally I need to ask him a thing or two on bet9ja, lotto or pool... 1 Like

Even mad people are becoming helpful in this country .which should we pray for ....mad or sane people ?

Great God..



y u know ask am for sure odds or baba ijebu no

We have not been hearing sex doll news on Nairaland again, are they all pregnant or what?

Addressing him as Mentally challenged man will be better than a mad man..

He uses the foolish things of this world to confuse the wise. 1 Like

Always set your kilometre reading after every purchase of fuel. With that you'll always be on the safe side of fuel don finish for my car

God works in mysterious ways. Has the heavens is far from Earth, so is His ways far from ours. Selah