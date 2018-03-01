Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph (9333 Views)

One of her friend @MusaExboss On twitter report the incident via his twitter page.



MusaExboss Wrote:



We are soliciting for your prayers for her quick recovery.

This is Fatima my very good friend and classmate. Yesterday she board a Napep from Unimaid park to Baga road area in Maiduguri, unknown men kidnapped her, raped her, robbed her and poured acid on her and dumbed her by.



Source:

this the height of wickedness

.pathetic 5 Likes 1 Share

Why do people from North hate progress. Just imagine the poor girl that has gone this far to bring light into her region but was paid with such wickedness.



God what did we do to deserve to stay with this animals. Please deliver us 10 Likes 2 Shares

it is well with her. speedy recovery







There's a popular Nigerian proverb,

"I no gree, I no gree; na im dey tear pant".



She probably turned down the sexual advances of a heartless terrorist if only she knew agreeing to a sexual romp won't have cost her much after all kpekus no get meter.



I'm just happy the acid did not affect her brezz region.

Get well soon Nurse.

Christ Jesus!





The pains she went through is out of this world, quick recovery dear.







Those behind this obnoxious act , will never go unpunish. 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

Shut up 5 Likes

Jesu mi ooo.



Dz is wickedness of d highest order.



Kidnapped, robbed, raped, nd Acid..



Nawa ooo

This is not fair.

man is the most wicked creature God made 1 Like





So sorry dear... Wish you quick recovery!!





It all narrows down to the failure of our judicial system... If a strict and quick punishment is dished out to the kidnappers on daily basis by the government, people will think twice before indulging in such act...







Allah ya ba wa Fatima lafiya. Su kuma Allah ya tona asirin su.

Northern Nigeria and brutality are just two inseparable allies 2 Likes





Donpresh95:

Why do people from North hate progress. Just imagine the poor girl that has gone this far to bring light into her region but was paid with such wickedness.



this is a crime that should carry death penalty.

symbianDON:

man is the most wicked creature God made

Donpresh95:

Why do people from North hate progress. Just imagine the poor girl that has gone this far to bring light into her region but was paid with such wickedness.



God what did we do to deserve to stay with this animals. Please deliver us





Pure Criminals... Crime against humanity. And tomorrow they will be the ones fighting for God against infidels.

Donpresh95:

Why do people from North hate progress. Just imagine the poor girl that has gone this far to bring light into her region but was paid with such wickedness.



God what did we do to deserve to stay with this animals. Please deliver us

I think people of this country are too bored

? CAPITAL WICKEDNESS FEAR NORTH....was the pussy not sweet enough to pour Acid on her? CAPITAL WICKEDNESS 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

............and as for those boys,





May their preeks be sliced off like Satis Sausage

And then dissolved in hydrochloric acid in their presence

why my mind dey tell me say those people take revenge on something 1 Like

this is not just crime. Somehow I feel she might know the person or someone she knows sent the person.





Is too much to just be a crime.