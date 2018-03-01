₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Muckross1122(m): 9:17am
A 500 level Nursing female student identified as fatima, who board a keke Napep from Unimaid park to Baga road area in Maiduguri, was kidnapped, raped, robbed and poured acid on by an unknown men.
One of her friend @MusaExboss On twitter report the incident via his twitter page.
MusaExboss Wrote:
We are soliciting for your prayers for her quick recovery.
This is Fatima my very good friend and classmate. Yesterday she board a Napep from Unimaid park to Baga road area in Maiduguri, unknown men kidnapped her, raped her, robbed her and poured acid on her and dumbed her by.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/kidnappers-raped-robbed-and-poured-acid.html
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by stephleena(f): 9:19am
this the height of wickedness
.pathetic
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Donpresh95(m): 9:25am
Why do people from North hate progress. Just imagine the poor girl that has gone this far to bring light into her region but was paid with such wickedness.
God what did we do to deserve to stay with this animals. Please deliver us
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by OneSentence(m): 9:32am
it is well with her. speedy recovery
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by NwaAmaikpe: 9:42am
There's a popular Nigerian proverb,
"I no gree, I no gree; na im dey tear pant".
She probably turned down the sexual advances of a heartless terrorist if only she knew agreeing to a sexual romp won't have cost her much after all kpekus no get meter.
I'm just happy the acid did not affect her brezz region.
Get well soon Nurse.
I just hope you are not one of those nurses with horrible attitudes.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by crazysaint(m): 9:42am
Christ Jesus!
The pains she went through is out of this world, quick recovery dear.
Those behind this obnoxious act , will never go unpunish.
1 Like
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by OdikwaRisky: 9:44am
Shut up
NwaAmaikpe:
5 Likes
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Olukokosir(m): 9:44am
Jesu mi ooo.
Dz is wickedness of d highest order.
Kidnapped, robbed, raped, nd Acid..
Nawa ooo
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by AntiWailer: 9:44am
This is not fair.
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by symbianDON(m): 9:44am
man is the most wicked creature God made
1 Like
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by pinnket: 9:45am
So sorry dear... Wish you quick recovery!!
It all narrows down to the failure of our judicial system... If a strict and quick punishment is dished out to the kidnappers on daily basis by the government, people will think twice before indulging in such act...
....But its a pity that here in Nigeria, a kidnapper is even sueing the police, even after every evidence against him..
1 Like
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Memories12411: 9:45am
Allah ya ba wa Fatima lafiya. Su kuma Allah ya tona asirin su.
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:45am
Northern Nigeria and brutality are just two inseparable allies
2 Likes
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by sotall(m): 9:46am
Wish her quick recovery...
By the way..what's the meaning of " dumbed her"?
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Ojoro123: 9:46am
Donpresh95:This’s not about the north but entire country.
2 Likes
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by SpaceAngel: 9:46am
this is a crime that should carry death penalty.
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:46am
symbianDON:
I could not agree more
1 Like
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by africansunite(m): 9:47am
Donpresh95:
wait make I call sonsomegrigbo for. you
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by oyetunder(m): 9:48am
Pure Criminals... Crime against humanity. And tomorrow they will be the ones fighting for God against infidels.
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by olasaad(f): 9:48am
Donpresh95:
So this has never happened in the south before?
1 Like
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by WebSurfer(m): 9:49am
I think people of this country are too bored
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by eleko1: 9:49am
later,those terrorist bastards will go to their usual place on Friday with tesbiu to deceive themselves.
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Pengician(m): 9:49am
Muckross1122:
Pathetic.
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Marxist001(m): 9:50am
FEAR NORTH....was the pussy not sweet enough to pour Acid on her? CAPITAL WICKEDNESS
1 Like
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by smithsydny(m): 9:50am
NwaAmaikpe:talk nah
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by DaV8King(m): 9:51am
Quick recovery sister ............and as for those boys,
May their preeks be sliced off like Satis Sausage
And then dissolved in hydrochloric acid in their presence
Idiots
1 Like
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by free2ryhme: 9:51am
Muckross1122:
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Reginoma: 9:52am
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by hotplate: 9:53am
why my mind dey tell me say those people take revenge on something
1 Like
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Nathan2016: 9:53am
this is not just crime. Somehow I feel she might know the person or someone she knows sent the person.
Is too much to just be a crime.
|Re: 500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her (Graph by Cuteamigo1(m): 9:55am
Am tired of earth, i need to relocate to another planet and start afresh. probably a guy she said no to.
