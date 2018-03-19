₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by Ivegotsolutions(m): 10:21am
Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzo kalu was heavily criticized last week for declaring that APC will in Abia state come 2019.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by Ivegotsolutions(m): 10:23am
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by Ivegotsolutions(m): 10:24am
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by miqos02(m): 10:32am
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by NwaAmaikpe: 10:32am
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by judecares1: 10:32am
SOMETHINGS I WONDER IF SOME PEOPLE STILL REASON WITH THERE BRAINS
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by python1: 10:32am
Which of their leaders have they ever supported? OUK go hear am today.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by pweshboi(m): 10:33am
Attackers... Even if Jesus come Dem go still attack am. Orji sef no try o
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by Breezzy(m): 10:33am
HOPELESS HUMAN BEING
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:34am
Truth is bitter..... Sooo bitter!!
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by MrOwonikoko: 10:35am
This dude is a oloriburuku sumbori
Press like if u agree with me and share if you think he is right.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by nairalanduseles: 10:35am
igbos have always been known to be sell outs ......
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by Dominiquez: 10:35am
These people are mean, one said that even if Ojukwu resurrect from the grave and join APC that he will still not safe APC from losing in the South East.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by chinawapz(m): 10:35am
Kontinue just remember there is God
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by conductorL5: 10:36am
nairalanduseles:And yellowbar people are known to be sell ins?
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by Ojiofor: 10:36am
python1:
We don't support thieves parading as leaders.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by Reginoma: 10:36am
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by anibirelawal(m): 10:36am
PMB TILL 2023.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by lotusbeta: 10:39am
I have come to realize that vocal outbursts by singular elements do not translate to votes. Take Trump landslide election victory for instance.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by dipson8701(m): 10:39am
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by Pepsi101: 10:40am
Orji Kalu is a hopeless morron that looted the treasury of the state.
APC is dead in Igbo land and will not win any thing in that region.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by StaffofOrayan(m): 10:40am
Seems Nigerians just can't have respectful conversations hhehehe
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by python1: 10:40am
Ojiofor:Name any leader who you have ever supported, the non thieves. I now know why some people wake their parents with side kicks.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by kernel504(m): 10:41am
Orji Uzor Kalu, We love you, but your position at this point is quite unhealthy.
|Re: Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 by oyetunder(m): 10:41am
Every Naija man for things that will favour him.
