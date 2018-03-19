Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abians Attack Orji Uzo Kalu As He Declared That APC Will Win In 2019 (1292 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzo kalu was heavily criticized last week for declaring that APC will in Abia state come 2019.

See more

More

Wow

SOMETHINGS I WONDER IF SOME PEOPLE STILL REASON WITH THERE BRAINS 1 Like





Push up mode right now, Which of their leaders have they ever supported? OUK go hear am today.Push up mode right now,

Attackers... Even if Jesus come Dem go still attack am. Orji sef no try o

HOPELESS HUMAN BEING

Truth is bitter..... Sooo bitter!!

This dude is a oloriburuku sumbori





Press like if u agree with me and share if you think he is right. 1 Like

igbos have always been known to be sell outs ......

These people are mean, one said that even if Ojukwu resurrect from the grave and join APC that he will still not safe APC from losing in the South East.

Kontinue just remember there is God





Am a good writer I will help you write a good plagiarized free content (0-8-1-30-76-73-57)

nairalanduseles:

igbos have always been known to be sell outs ...... And yellowbar people are known to be sell ins? And yellowbar people are known to be sell ins? 1 Like

python1:

Which of their leaders have they ever supported? OUK go hear am today.



Push up mode right now,

We don't support thieves parading as leaders. We don't support thieves parading as leaders. 1 Like

okk

PMB TILL 2023.

I have come to realize that vocal outbursts by singular elements do not translate to votes. Take Trump landslide election victory for instance.



You have a website? Own a business? Reduce your costs on server rooms, inverters, NEPA. Move to your busines data to the cloud today. talk to us at;

Lotus Beta Analytics Nig Ltd

win me......

Orji Kalu is a hopeless morron that looted the treasury of the state.



APC is dead in Igbo land and will not win any thing in that region.

Seems Nigerians just can't have respectful conversations hhehehe

Ojiofor:





We don't support thieves parading as leaders. Name any leader who you have ever supported, the non thieves. I now know why some people wake their parents with side kicks. Name any leader who you have ever supported, the non thieves. I now know why some people wake their parents with side kicks.

Orji Uzor Kalu, We love you, but your position at this point is quite unhealthy.