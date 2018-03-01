Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / AAU, Ekpoma Student Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo (Graphic Photos) (9149 Views)

Five persons including the student were reportedly killed in two separate attacks by suspected herdsmen in Ugboha, Esan South East Local, and Odiguete Ovia North East Local Government Areas of Edo state.



The incident at Ugboha, occurred Friday night at about 7:30 pm when the deceased Collins and his friends were on their way back to the village from Uromi.



Father of the deceased, Mr. Festus Ojeriakhi, while narrating the incident said:



“I am just confused. I was actually in the house easting at about 8pm and I started asking about my son who was not there. I was told he went to Uromi with his friends on a motorcycle. “It was around 9pm that the mother of my son´s friend started shouting, crying that herdsmen have killed her son. I rushed out of the house and I asked about my own son. I was told he died too with his friend.



“We immediately detailed boys and ran to the place. When we got there we were told that the police have come to take the corpse to Ubiaja mortuary. I was told my son and two others including the friend died. They said the other person that died is an Igbo person.



“The information we heard was that as my son was driving home with his Okada, the herdsmen and their cattle blocked the road and they waited for them to leave the road. Immediately they passed, some of their people in the bush opened fire on my son and his friends and they died at the spot.



“I have been to the Area Commander’s office and they said they are investigating the matter. I don’t know what to do. This is a young boy that just entered university”, he lamented.



RIP YOUNG BOY.

Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government

This Government Has Failed Nigerians In All Ramifications. Insecurity, Poor Economy, Injustice, Ultra High Blame Game ..., Look At Bright Futures Being Wasted By Stack Illiterates, With Impunity. God Punish Anyone Or Group That Wants To Or Are Campaigning For Buhari's Re-election.

look there is Notting like Herdsmen or whatever, these are BOKO HARAM in another form. look Nigerians are no more smart to quickly understand the real this people are. All this killing everywhere east, west, North and South are BOKO haram boys who pretends to be Herdsmen but BOKOS.

Before this year began,Nigerian PROPHETS had predicted long ago that a more deadly group(than Boko Haram) would come....

I was wondering hw but now l can clearly understand and see the REALIZATION of the prophesy...









HERDSMEN HERDSMEN HERDSMEN..

The guy above me is not far from the truth...they are disguised Boko Haram members...

God I'm living in a fake country. Teleport me to my country gan gan God 1 Like







I'm thinking they infuriated the Fulani herdsmen.

They probably did not wait for all the cows to cross the mainroad before they started moving their bike



I'm sure that scared the cows..



People should respect the Fulani herdsmen's cows,

I'm thinking they infuriated the Fulani herdsmen.
They probably did not wait for all the cows to cross the mainroad before they started moving their bike
I'm sure that scared the cows..
People should respect the Fulani herdsmen's cows,
That is why Nigeria is a cowlony for crying out loud.

may they make heaven



Come and celebrate the sai barber legacies





tbh... people are more likely to be aggressive towards fulanis for no reason 1 Like

ZombieTAMER:

Python1

Come and celebrate the sai barber legacies





God punish all terrorists Amen. Amen.

People are so wicked, may their soul rest in peace

Fulani herdsmen just stole meat from my pot

Let's vote Buhari out! Enough is enough!

RIP .



Was surprises me is that no prominent Fulani man has condemned the Fulani terrorists publicly.



But the cowardly Igbo elites were quick to condemn IPOB a non violent group.



THE FULANIZATION CONTINUES.



THE FULANIZATION CONTINUES.

THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

Why are some set of people armed while others are defenseless and we are saying one Nigeria

sigh

Ebios:

Before this year began,Nigerian PROPHETS had predicted long ago that a more deadly group(than Boko Haram) would come....

I was wondering hw but now l can clearly understand and see the REALIZATION of the prophesy...









HERDSMEN HERDSMEN HERDSMEN..

Name the prophets and put the video or you shut your hippocratical mouth

This is getting out of hand. And we are all just folding our hands. These people are really going smooth without any arrest. My opinion, these people are assassins on a mission to assassinate peace in this country. Boko boys in clone

According a rudderless incompetent directionless govt, IPOB who never killed anyone or wipe out villages and communities across the country are Terrorist, while fulani terrorist herders who committed genocide, massacres, bloodshed wiping families all over the country and destroying farms leading to food scarcity are very peaceful.

Time people know that terrorist buhari is giving cover to his terrorist brothers to commit genocide on the very people who voted him.

Nigerians will regret voting terrorist buhari to power!











but once again, we see it WHERE TF IS SirShymexx to let me know if im on absolute BS, when Im NOT

Like play like play, this fulani's madness is gradually getting out of control, if my memory serves me well, this was the same pattern, the boko haram terrorists group started, with the northern elite playing the ostrich head in the sand game, they totally ignored or speak against it, cos then the boko haram target were the Christians, but today you go into any mosque now in the north, not knowing if you come out alive, the fight is now living with them.



The flagrant disregard to life from these terrorist is really a big concern, and I don't see it stopping soon, cos our president whom we elected to actually protect us sees nothing wrong in their actions, simply because they are his brothers.



I weep for my country, when other serious nations are advancing and executing projects that are to preserve and protect the sacred human lives, ours is to take these lives as if we own it.

Are we the only ones that eat cow meat in the world, or how could a cow be more valued than human life.



These people are taking us back to (dan fodio) marauding Era, when our mates are taking of head transplant surgery and other medical breakthroughs,



Well I do know for certain, that come 2019,our story will surely change, cos then we would have changed the changer.



NIGERIA YOUTHS WAKE UP..............................

My state, My LGA. Sad! Please, those experiencing Fulani herdsmen threat should stop saying the police are investigating the problems. It's your community, village, town, your home and you know all the corners and axis more than these gruesome killers, go out in mass, with whatever it takes, and do the needful and let police to investigate their death! Satanic humans.

No "Snakedance"??



Muslim state loading

Georgeboy:

the plain truth. It was prophesied years back.