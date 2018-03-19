Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ”president Buhari’s Scheduled Visit To Rivers Based On Killings - Femi Adesina (3124 Views)

Recall that on January 1st, an attack carried out by some militants/cultists in Omoku community in the state led to the death of 20 persons who had just returned home from church where they had gone to usher in the new year.







Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, last week questioned the reason for the presidential visit. Governor Wike in a state function, said his state is peaceful and that there was no need for the presidential visit. He also alleged that the presidency is yet to inform him on the planned visit.







Reacting to Wike’s comment, Femi Adesina in an interview he had over the weekend, said that President Buhari wants to condole with the families that have lost loved ones during the various killings in the state.



“If Governor Wike doesn’t understand, the rest of the country understands. We understand, other Nigerians understand. Even people in Rivers state understand because on New Year Day, a minimum of 24 people were killed in Omoku. So, is that not crisis? And can you count the number of people that have been beheaded in Rivers state in recent times? People will be killed and heads will be cut off and the assailants will go away with the heads. So, can anybody say that there is no security issue in that kind of place? It’s left to the governor. He’s the chief security officer. If he says there’s no security crisis in his state, good luck to him.”



Asked what will happen if Governor Wike fails to welcome the president during his scheduled visit, Adesina said ‘‘I’m sure he will be formally informed of the date. So, if he now says he doesn’t want the visit, it’s left to him and the federal government to decide the next step. But the president is visiting so that he can condole with people who lost their loved ones, 24 people minimum, were killed in Omoku. So, those people are the reason. Those people and the many beheaded; relations of those beheaded and their heads taken away, are the reason why the president is visiting the state.”



Bunch of hypocrites, if not for the public outcry over terrorist buhari's nonchalant attitude to security of lives and properties that saw him visit Nassarawa for political jamboree over neighboring Benue were 77 lives were terminated by terrorist herdsmen, buhari vegetables wouldn't have visit Benue, talk more of Rivers. 11 Likes

cc lalasticlala please don't come an infest rivers with your badluck immune virus (b.I.v)..we don't need you in rivers,abeg waka pass please don't come an infest rivers with your badluck immune virus (b.I.v)..we don't need you in rivers,abeg waka pass 13 Likes

Wike has no option than to welcome the president to the state. President men usually take-over security apparatus of the state anytime he is visiting any state. 2 Likes





Please just ignore this people that we will soon vote out.



This must be the joke of the century. How many of you remember the Kaduna south killings and the president non committal approach to the issue? How many of you think the president is on an electioneering campaign trip to Rivers?Please just ignore this people that we will soon vote out. 5 Likes

GOOD MOVE 1 Like 1 Share

In that case, the president should visit almost all states including Lagos and Ogun for ritual killings.



Why not simply call it a state visit by the President so as to avoid unnecessary backlashes 3 Likes

God bless PMB







A good leader always cares for his citizens.







Buhari number one priority is our well being 1 Like

ih

I

just

hate

Buhari 4 Likes

This Femi of a man has really lost it, coming to condole after months of the killings is like re-opening healing wounds of the bereaved. 12 Likes

Buhari

Nice one Campaign for 2019 in the name of condolence visit . 4 Likes

conehead2018:

please don't come an infest rivers with your badluck immune virus (b.I.v)..we don't need you in rivers,abeg waka pass You can go to the airport to pursue him back when he arrives Mister man. You can go to the airport to pursue him back when he arrives Mister man.

Wow. The fulani killings nko 2 Likes

We don't need u.. Evil man.. 9 Likes

Queennikky:

I



just



hate



Buhari







We

just

love

Buhari WejustloveBuhari

Queennikky:

I



just



hate



Buhari





with so much zeal with so much zeal 5 Likes

BUBU

u

My tot on d matter...... My tot on d matter...... 3 Likes

Unfortunately, after the Benue massacres and the ensuing drama with the IG that followed, it will require a huge effort on my part to forgive this man. I assume this is all geared towards 2019 and not out of any real love for Rivers or her people







Was there recent killings in Rivers state?



I thought it was during the new year festive season?



So, if indeed the President is coming to Rivers state because of killings, how come it took him almost 3 full months to go there?



Well, the redcarpet contractor need to chop small money naaaa.... Did i miss something here?Was there recent killings in Rivers state?I thought it was during the new year festive season?So, if indeed the President is coming to Rivers state because of killings, how come it took him almost 3 full months to go there?Well, the redcarpet contractor need to chop small moneynaaaa.... 8 Likes





His fans better warn him so that he wouldn't get fayemi's treatment when Jonathan went to ekiti state.



Although both Pmb and Wike are hypocrites. More of innocent blood had been shed because of them. Who is Wike compared to the President of the federal republic of Nigeria?.His fans better warn him so that he wouldn't get fayemi's treatment when Jonathan went to ekiti state.Although both Pmb and Wike are hypocrites. More of innocent blood had been shed because of them.

Hypocrite! Why did him not resheduled the visit to Plateus n Benue, stop this nonsense Mr President. You are a president to Nigeria so ur reason for proponement is baseless... Look for another lies pls. 2 Likes

All these tragic presidential visits just because we are only advancing in killings...deaths and graves. Other presidents in other climes are busy visiting places of landmarks achievements. 1 Like

No need

Don't come to pH abeg, the unnecessary traffic is not worth it 1 Like

This Buhari Sef Na Case 1 Like