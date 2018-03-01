Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai (2189 Views)

Kaduna state government conducted similar test for the over 30,000 primary school teachers in the state last year, following which 21,780 that failed to obtain 70% pass mark were sacked and replaced with newly recruited 25,000 teachers.



Speaking on Sunday on his twitter handle, @GovKaduna, monitored in Kaduna, el-Rufai noted that the state is committed to restoring the integrity of the teaching profession.



He also revealed that the state government has decided to pay urban teachers in the state 27.5% higher than average civil servants, while rural teachers will earn 32.5% higher than their other civil service colleagues to attract the best to the teaching profession.





“We are doing our best to restore the integrity of the teaching profession. We have finished tests for primary school teachers and we are going to administer competency tests for secondary school teachers.”



The competency test for primary school teachers and subsequent sack of those that failed the test caused lot of brouhaha with the Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT ) and the umbrella body for workers, Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) taking umbrage at what they referred to as unfair treatment of teachers.



Despite the unions embarking on protest after which they took legal action, the state government stuck by its gun and followed through with its decision. This latest step, if taken, may cause further uproar in the state.



Carry on my gwamna, any pained illiterate should go into farming to improve our food security rather than wasting man hours in the classroom teaching nonsense. 3 Likes

Let the bellyaching start! 1 Like

This guy sure knows his audience....



Keeps playing to the gallery



But many refuse to read so he makes sense to them.



Many refuse to let go of prejudice so he makes sense to them.



Many refuse to let go of tribal sentiments so he makes sense to them.



The 25k teachers you sacked and the ones you recruited that you claim had people seat exams in their stead, how has this positively affected the lives of the students?



http://www.pulse.ng/communities/student/primary-school-pupils-protest-sack-of-21-780-teachers-video-id7568443.html 3 Likes





If only Buhari could write a competence test. If only Buhari could write a competence test. 12 Likes 1 Share







Competence test kwa,una de crazy. NwaAmaikpe:





If only Buhari could write a competence test.





Lol, Bubu will fail before writing the test. Competence test kwa,una de crazy.Lol, Bubu will fail before writing the test. 2 Likes

I like him for this. Let someone set the pace. Wailers can come over pls 1 Like

Another season film loading...

KADUNA AGAIN!

Out of ideas

El-rufai reminds me of Dr Muntaka my undergrad supervisor at ABU. These men don't take nonsense.

Please let them... I feel the high level of illiteracy common among most of the northerners is one of the Major factors dragging us back in this country. Competent teachers = Literate and up to date pupils 1 Like

GOOD ONE GUV!

It is just that Nigeria is a useless country if not the whole teachers and even lecturers in the North are supposed to come from the south at least for a period of 30 to 35 years. The human resources from the South should be more better than Crude Oil in the south. Sometime i wonder what will happen to the Arewa if anything should happen to the now Nigerian union. They have been drinking this oil right from its discovery from the South yet they are still the poorest, uneducated and undeveloped etc

Nice one from the midget. 1 Like

NICE

Can He Write A Speech?

Kaduna teachers will be like...

All of dem na F9 dem go get

Nkemakonam62:

Better. Better.

Another set of people set to lose their jobs.



Me I can do tutorials for any teacher that can pay sha, and my money no cost.



Just N500 per hour!













I am so disappointed in this dwarf of a governor, he could have channeled the project to his principal in Aso rock, at least before you take a bath, you starts from the head





NwaAmaikpe come and employ me as side kick ASAP In NwaAmaikpe voiceI am so disappointed in this dwarf of a governor, he could have channeled the project to his principal in Aso rock, at least before you take a bath, you starts from the headNwaAmaikpe come and employ me as side kick ASAP 1 Like

He is looking for another trouble

i wish any1 seeking any political office in nigeria wil b writting competency test b4 been decleared fit to paticipate for any election in nigeria.many of dem for fail.useless set of people.

How much dem dey pay teachers weh dis man wan frustrate person sef?

Kaduna is a bad place to be at the moment.

Economic terrorism hlby buhari on one end,fulani and kidnapping terrorising them on the other end. El rufai's chaos terrorism them and opponents in the middle.kadunans be like "God kill me quick".Double calamity to have buhari as president and el rufai as governor.

THE REFORMER



OP moniker reminds me of a channels TV veteran

If only, Buhari, Atiku, Saraki , donald duke, kwankwaso, dankwambo, and Fayose would write competence test to know who to elect as our next President.