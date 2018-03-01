₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i of Kaduna state has disclosed that Competency tests for secondary school teachers will soon be conducted across the state to separate the incompetent ones from those that are competent.
Kaduna state government conducted similar test for the over 30,000 primary school teachers in the state last year, following which 21,780 that failed to obtain 70% pass mark were sacked and replaced with newly recruited 25,000 teachers.
Speaking on Sunday on his twitter handle, @GovKaduna, monitored in Kaduna, el-Rufai noted that the state is committed to restoring the integrity of the teaching profession.
He also revealed that the state government has decided to pay urban teachers in the state 27.5% higher than average civil servants, while rural teachers will earn 32.5% higher than their other civil service colleagues to attract the best to the teaching profession.
“We are doing our best to restore the integrity of the teaching profession. We have finished tests for primary school teachers and we are going to administer competency tests for secondary school teachers.”
The competency test for primary school teachers and subsequent sack of those that failed the test caused lot of brouhaha with the Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT ) and the umbrella body for workers, Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) taking umbrage at what they referred to as unfair treatment of teachers.
Despite the unions embarking on protest after which they took legal action, the state government stuck by its gun and followed through with its decision. This latest step, if taken, may cause further uproar in the state.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by python1: 11:48am
Carry on my gwamna, any pained illiterate should go into farming to improve our food security rather than wasting man hours in the classroom teaching nonsense.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by Mynd44: 11:49am
Let the bellyaching start!
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by three: 11:50am
This guy sure knows his audience....
Keeps playing to the gallery
But many refuse to read so he makes sense to them.
Many refuse to let go of prejudice so he makes sense to them.
Many refuse to let go of tribal sentiments so he makes sense to them.
The 25k teachers you sacked and the ones you recruited that you claim had people seat exams in their stead, how has this positively affected the lives of the students?
http://www.pulse.ng/communities/student/primary-school-pupils-protest-sack-of-21-780-teachers-video-id7568443.html
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by NwaAmaikpe: 11:51am
If only Buhari could write a competence test.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by Evablizin(f): 11:51am
Competence test kwa,una de crazy.
NwaAmaikpe:
Lol, Bubu will fail before writing the test.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by Angelb4: 11:51am
I like him for this. Let someone set the pace. Wailers can come over pls
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by Queenserah26(f): 11:51am
Another season film loading...
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by NENigeria(m): 11:51am
KADUNA AGAIN!
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by fatalhussein: 11:51am
Out of ideas
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by DonPiiko: 11:51am
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by BMCSlayer: 11:52am
El-rufai reminds me of Dr Muntaka my undergrad supervisor at ABU. These men don't take nonsense.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by pweshboi(m): 11:52am
Please let them... I feel the high level of illiteracy common among most of the northerners is one of the Major factors dragging us back in this country. Competent teachers = Literate and up to date pupils
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:53am
GOOD ONE GUV!
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by sigiyaya(m): 11:53am
It is just that Nigeria is a useless country if not the whole teachers and even lecturers in the North are supposed to come from the south at least for a period of 30 to 35 years. The human resources from the South should be more better than Crude Oil in the south. Sometime i wonder what will happen to the Arewa if anything should happen to the now Nigerian union. They have been drinking this oil right from its discovery from the South yet they are still the poorest, uneducated and undeveloped etc
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by Pepsi101: 11:54am
Nice one from the midget.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by hajoke2000(f): 11:54am
NICE
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by mespusinglez(m): 11:54am
Can He Write A Speech?
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by eleojo23: 11:54am
Kaduna teachers will be like...
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by thunderbabs: 11:54am
All of dem na F9 dem go get
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by Pengician(m): 11:55am
Nkemakonam62:
Better.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by izzyboi(m): 11:56am
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by debolayinka(m): 11:57am
Another set of people set to lose their jobs.
Me I can do tutorials for any teacher that can pay sha, and my money no cost.
Just N500 per hour!
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by maxwell767(m): 11:57am
In NwaAmaikpe voice
I am so disappointed in this dwarf of a governor, he could have channeled the project to his principal in Aso rock, at least before you take a bath, you starts from the head
NwaAmaikpe come and employ me as side kick ASAP
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by chinawapz(m): 11:58am
He is looking for another trouble
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by nurexbaba(m): 11:59am
i wish any1 seeking any political office in nigeria wil b writting competency test b4 been decleared fit to paticipate for any election in nigeria.many of dem for fail.useless set of people.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by fabrestove: 11:59am
How much dem dey pay teachers weh dis man wan frustrate person sef?
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by ehie(f): 12:00pm
Kaduna is a bad place to be at the moment.
Economic terrorism hlby buhari on one end,fulani and kidnapping terrorising them on the other end. El rufai's chaos terrorism them and opponents in the middle.kadunans be like "God kill me quick".Double calamity to have buhari as president and el rufai as governor.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 12:01pm
THE REFORMER
OP moniker reminds me of a channels TV veteran
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by Fizah: 12:08pm
If only, Buhari, Atiku, Saraki , donald duke, kwankwaso, dankwambo, and Fayose would write competence test to know who to elect as our next President.
|Re: Kaduna Secondary School Teachers To Write Competence Test Soon – El-rufai by lotusbeta: 12:11pm
looooool. Kaduna teachers must shape up or be kicked out. Mediocrity, and allowances for mediocres is the bane of our existences in this country
