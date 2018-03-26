Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Detailed Explanation On All You Should Know About Blown Head Gasket (1948 Views)

A lot of people do hear of head gasket blowing but don’t have the basic knowledge of how it works and what will lead to this blowing.



This post is here to address the issue.



At the end of this post, you will know the work of the head gasket, what might cause it to blow and how to possibly prevent it from blowing.



Before we proceed, let’s know what the head gasket does in cars.



Head gasket is a gasket that sits between the engine block and cylinder heads in an internal combustion engine. Its purpose is to seal the cylinders to ensure maximum compression and avoid leakage of coolant or engine oil into the cylinders.



The head gasket also acts as a passageway for motor oil and coolant, and keeps the chambers separated so there is no mixing of the two liquids.



These liquids should stay separated at all times because they serve completely different purpose.



Let’s now move to what will cause your head gasket to blow.







Engine overheat/Extreme engine temperature.



This has been the most common cause of blown head gasket. When the engine starts running hotter than it was designed to, a lot of things might go wrong.



When an overheating engine is not properly handled, it might result to blown head gasket. Prolonged engine usage at high RPM is also a cause of engine overheat







What will be the effect of driving a car with blown head gasket?

Operating your car with a bad or blown head gasket will certainly lead to engine damage. The moment your head gasket got ruined, a time bomb for your engine destruction will just be activated.



If the fault is detected on time and properly handled, it may save you the cost of replacing the entire engine and other parts that could get damaged as a result of the blown head gasket.





What symptoms will tell me I have a blown head gasket?



1. Abnormally high engine temperature:







This is the most obvious of all the symptoms. This is a cause of blown head gasket as well as a symptom. Once the head gasket is damaged, the engine temperature will sky rocket.



2. Low coolant level:

This is because a blown head gasket will always leak coolants.



3. Sluggish car performance:

Your vehicle will stop running smoothly as it used to. You’ll notice your engine stall, jolt slutter. Your engine will lose power.



4. Engine oil discolouration:







This is as a result of coolant mixing with the engine oil. This will appear lighter than normal, and will take almost a milk-chocolate-like colour. You’ll notice this when you use your dipstick to check your car oil level.



5. Light-colored smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe:







The smoke could be gray or white in colour. This is because the damaged head gasket allowed coolant to leak into the combustion chamber. This will alter the right combustion of air and fuel.



When you notice these symptoms, have your car checked ASAP to avoid things getting out of hand.



A blown gasket means your engine will lose compression in other words, that car cannot move an inch from the dead position except if acted upon by an external force in any form.

shout out to physics student may jamb never jam us





A blown gasket means your engine will lose compression in other words, that car cannot move an inch from the dead position except if acted upon by an external force in any form.



shout out to physics student may jamb never jam us front page material.A blown gasket means your engine will lose compression in other words, that car cannot move an inch from the dead position except if acted upon by an external force in any form.shout out to physics student may jamb never jam us 1 Like







Major cause of a damaged head gasket is extreem temperatures, this will certainly cause head gasket damage, but it does more than that in modern day engines.

Most engines are made up of 2 basic components,

the head Cylinder and the block, in older engines the block is made of cast iron, while the head is made from aluminum. In newer engines the block and the head Cylinder are made from aluminum.



here's the Bummer, in sever cases of overheating when the engine looses compression, the head Cylinder gets warped (uneven surface) same with the block.



The Normal Nigerian mentality is to jump at replacing the head gasket with a graphite head gasket, remove the Thermostat and connect the fans directly. (Resulting if increase fuel consumption)



Now that could work for a few weeks, but after a while you are back to square one, which is a damaged head gasket. The reason is the mating surfaces are not overlapping evenly, and the heat from combustion will easily destroy the graphite head gasket at the uneven points.



proper repair procedures are required before replacing the head gasket of a vehicle, it could include replacing all valve seals and piston rings and even the block. Skimming the head is unavoidable if you want a lasting repair job. Also replacing radiator and installing coolant will help keep temperatures in check.



finally if you are driving and notice a spike in engine temperature, please park and leave car to cool of until you can touch the engine with your bare hands. Pouring water into an extremely hot engine will cause rapid uneven contraction of metals which could cause cracks in block or head.



Also if your vehicle has a bleeding procedure ensure you follow it to avoid air pockets which will certainly cause overheating if not eliminated.



finally when buying a car (Nigerian used or toks) ensure it comes with a metal head gasket and not graphite that way you are certain engine has not been tampered with. (Not in every case)



You can read more on head gaskets (page 2)









Not detailed enough, I will modify and explain better later

Major cause of a damaged head gasket is extreem temperatures, this will certainly cause head gasket damage, but it does more than that in modern day engines.

Most engines are made up of 2 basic components,

the head Cylinder and the block, in older engines the block is made of cast iron, while the head is made from aluminum. In newer engines the block and the head Cylinder are made from aluminum.

here's the Bummer, in sever cases of overheating when the engine looses compression, the head Cylinder gets warped (uneven surface) same with the block.

The Normal Nigerian mentality is to jump at replacing the head gasket with a graphite head gasket, remove the Thermostat and connect the fans directly. (Resulting if increase fuel consumption)

Now that could work for a few weeks, but after a while you are back to square one, which is a damaged head gasket. The reason is the mating surfaces are not overlapping evenly, and the heat from combustion will easily destroy the graphite head gasket at the uneven points.

proper repair procedures are required before replacing the head gasket of a vehicle, it could include replacing all valve seals and piston rings and even the block. Skimming the head is unavoidable if you want a lasting repair job. Also replacing radiator and installing coolant will help keep temperatures in check.

finally if you are driving and notice a spike in engine temperature, please park and leave car to cool of until you can touch the engine with your bare hands. Pouring water into an extremely hot engine will cause rapid uneven contraction of metals which could cause cracks in block or head.

Also if your vehicle has a bleeding procedure ensure you follow it to avoid air pockets which will certainly cause overheating if not eliminated.

finally when buying a car (Nigerian used or toks) ensure it comes with a metal head gasket and not graphite that way you are certain engine has not been tampered with. (Not in every case)

You can read more on head gaskets (page 2)

I’m experiencing this on my Camry.

Can the situation be salvaged?





Many modern cars deviate from these....







Always remember village witches

Most cases of blown head gasket in our environment results from overheating. Sadly, because of the anti-thermostat gang, many people don't know how to troubleshoot overheating, other than removing thermostat and running fans direct, ignoring other components of the cooling system.



I recently had an interesting case of an overheating due to rust in the system that affected the water pump. The system got so rusted that the fins of the water pump disintegrated and 'disappeared' into the engine block till this moment. Find pix of the water pump and what it should look like in the attached pix.



Prevent rust, use a coolant instead of water, cooling system components will last longer and you will have less to do with overheating or burnt head gasket. It's not all about thermostat and fans.



Prevention is always better than cure.





oluwaseunla:

Most cases of blown head gasket in our environment results from overheating. Sadly, because of the anti-thermostat gang, many people don't know how to troubleshoot overheating, other than removing thermostat and running fans direct, ignoring other components of the cooling system.



Prevention is always better than cure.



Wow. The fins are gone

cc

Overheating the most deadly problem that kills the career of your engine in time

GAZZUZZ:







Major cause of a damaged head gasket is extreem temperatures, this will certainly cause head gasket damage, but it does more than that in modern day engines.

Most engines are made up of 2 basic components,

the head Cylinder and the block, in older engines the block is made of cast iron, while the head is made from aluminum. In newer engines the block and the head Cylinder are made from aluminum.



here's the Bummer, in sever cases of overheating when the engine looses compression, the head Cylinder gets warped (uneven surface) same with the block.



The Normal Nigerian mentality is to jump at replacing the head gasket with a graphite head gasket, remove the Thermostat and connect the fans directly. (Resulting if increase fuel consumption)



Now that could work for a few weeks, but after a while you are back to square one, which is a damaged head gasket. The reason is the mating surfaces are not overlapping evenly, and the heat from combustion will easily destroy the graphite head gasket at the uneven points.



proper repair procedures are required before replacing the head gasket of a vehicle, it could include replacing all valve seals and piston rings and even the block. Skimming the head is unavoidable if you want a lasting repair job. Also replacing radiator and installing coolant will help keep temperatures in check.



finally if you are driving and notice a spike in engine temperature, please park and leave car to cool of until you can touch the engine with your bare hands. Pouring water into an extremely hot engine will cause rapid uneven contraction of metals which could cause cracks in block or head.



Also if your vehicle has a bleeding procedure ensure you follow it to avoid air pockets which will certainly cause overheating if not eliminated.



finally when buying a car (Nigerian used or toks) ensure it comes with a metal head gasket and not graphite that way you are certain engine has not been tampered with. (Not in every case)



You can read more on head gaskets (page 2)









Major cause of a damaged head gasket is extreem temperatures, this will certainly cause head gasket damage, but it does more than that in modern day engines.

Most engines are made up of 2 basic components,

the head Cylinder and the block, in older engines the block is made of cast iron, while the head is made from aluminum. In newer engines the block and the head Cylinder are made from aluminum.

here's the Bummer, in sever cases of overheating when the engine looses compression, the head Cylinder gets warped (uneven surface) same with the block.

The Normal Nigerian mentality is to jump at replacing the head gasket with a graphite head gasket, remove the Thermostat and connect the fans directly. (Resulting if increase fuel consumption)

Now that could work for a few weeks, but after a while you are back to square one, which is a damaged head gasket. The reason is the mating surfaces are not overlapping evenly, and the heat from combustion will easily destroy the graphite head gasket at the uneven points.

proper repair procedures are required before replacing the head gasket of a vehicle, it could include replacing all valve seals and piston rings and even the block. Skimming the head is unavoidable if you want a lasting repair job. Also replacing radiator and installing coolant will help keep temperatures in check.

finally if you are driving and notice a spike in engine temperature, please park and leave car to cool of until you can touch the engine with your bare hands. Pouring water into an extremely hot engine will cause rapid uneven contraction of metals which could cause cracks in block or head.

Also if your vehicle has a bleeding procedure ensure you follow it to avoid air pockets which will certainly cause overheating if not eliminated.

finally when buying a car (Nigerian used or toks) ensure it comes with a metal head gasket and not graphite that way you are certain engine has not been tampered with. (Not in every case)

You can read more on head gaskets (page 2)

With this kind of English...i don't believe you learnt your mechanic in a Nigerian garage. Where did you do your boy-boy?

oluwaseunla:

Most cases of blown head gasket in our environment results from overheating. Sadly, because of the anti-thermostat gang, many people don't know how to troubleshoot overheating, other than removing thermostat and running fans direct, ignoring other components of the cooling system.



I recently had an interesting case of an overheating due to rust in the system that affected the water pump. The system got so rusted that the fins of the water pump disintegrated and 'disappeared' into the engine block till this moment. Find pix of the water pump and what it should look like in the attached pix.



Prevent rust, use a coolant instead of water, cooling system components will last longer and you will have less to do with overheating or burnt head gasket. It's not all about thermostat and fans.



Prevention is always better than cure.





