This was an article I saw on front page this morning



1. Immigration Job Scam: The last administration wasted the lives of over 19 graduates and injured hundreds in a nonexistent immigration Job after collecting #1000 application fee from the applicant. The culprit in that she of shame Abba Moro, was left untouched.



2. Depleted Foreign Reserve: My friends, may our lives not be depleted the way the former administration depleted our foreign reserve. The administration of the ineffectual buffoon inherited $47.7 but depleted and squandered it to about $29 before leaving office. This came at a time when oil price was high.



3. Seized Aircraft carrying military weapons: In a show of shame and national disgrace, an aircraft belonging to a man who goes pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and loaded with military weapons was seized by SouthAfrican Authorities because it was illegally used in acquiring military weapons. Reporters agreed that the said aircraft had former militant leader Asari Dokubo on board. Where in the world do military weapons get acquired using a former rebel and the aircraft of a funny looking man of God? Only in the last administration.



4. Upsurge of Boko Haram: The former administration of the Kindergarten president saw the upsurge of Boko Haram. The terrorists, seized and controlled territories in Nigeria almost the size of Belgium. The terrorists grew from strength to strength. Institutions were easily bombed. UN building, Thisday building, St. Theresa Catholic Church etc. Abuja the Federal capital territory was not spared. Today BH has been decimated and confined to a hideout with pockets of attacks.



5. Borrowing to pay salaries: in continuation of the show of shame of the former administration, The former administration was borrowing to pay salaries at a time of many. A serious government borrow to develop infrastructure not to pay salaries.



6. Arrest of Opposition leaders before Elections. The kindergarten former administration made it a habit to arrest opposition leaders before elections. A day to the election in Osun State, opposition leaders like Lai Mohammed were arrested and detained till after the election. El-Rufai was arrested and detained in Anambra on the day of the governorship election. Same thing with Ekiti state election where arm banded military men were used to rig election.



7. Stealing is not corruption: The former accidental public servant, on a live media chat said stealing was not corruption. The body language and utterances of the former president upsurged corrupt practices and made it look like a culture.



8. Crass Crude First Lady: The former weak President had no control of the wife, who made mockery of her role as the wife of the president. A woman who threw decorum to the gutters and behaved like 17th century cave women. She went ahead to impose candidates and even acted like the president of the country as was observed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his book.



9. Release of Chibok girls: girls were kidnapped in Chibok and a president who went to dance later could not release them until this administration. It took this administration tactics and experience to release the girls the former administration could not.



You see, one thing is to criticize this present administration for its short coming on different national issues but trying to compare this administration with the last amounts to insult on intelligent Nigerians. The last administration was a disaster. Given the circumstances and same scenario before 2015 presidential election, reverse that same election Nigerians would still elect president Buhari.



Nairaland has lost all forms of credibility by allowing illiterates to roam here polluting this place with their illiteracy hence it now looks like every Nigerian is that way. Stupid unintelligent comments now get likes and the illiterates are urged on by those likes to make more damaging comments that looks like it's the right thing.





one thing is to come here and show your shallowness and another thing is to face facts and reality. That you get likes from nonsense does not make it normal. People come here to disgrace their families and themselves and think it's the right thing.



Forgive me for missed punctuations and mistakes cos I just took time from my busy schedule to write this and set the records straight. And to also show that there are people on this forum who don't easily forget.



MORNDEW

Writer, Public Affairs Analyst and Social Commentator

Fulani herdsmen killings

Mainagate

Cronyism

Tribalism

Nepotism

Misrepresenting Nigeria abroad

The list is endless joor.





This Buhari remains the worst president ever

Are you serious? You must be living below sea level

Crocky23:

Fulani herdsmen killings

Mainagate

Cronyism

Tribalism

Nepotism

Misrepresenting Nigeria abroad

The list is endless joor.





See them, the illiterates am talking about. No level of comprehension, have no clue of any headlines, just rush to a post to comment out of sense. And fellow illiterates will like it. What has these got to do with the topic? See them, the illiterates am talking about. No level of comprehension, have no clue of any headlines, just rush to a post to comment out of sense. And fellow illiterates will like it. What has these got to do with the topic?

Mumu! Buhari replaced Boko Haram with Fulani herdsmen

MORNDEW:



See them, the illiterates am talking about. No level of comprehension, have no clue of any headlines, just rush to a post to comment out of sense. And fellow illiterates will like it. What has these got to do with the topic?

What's the purpose of this useless thread?

What's the purpose of this useless thread?

Stop acting like a paid hack, am in my house com an beat me. What's the purpose of this useless thread?Stop acting like a paid hack, am in my house com an beat me.

MORNDEW:

God bless your sense. Let me add a little.



Tyranny of GEJ: Many unimaginable tyranny of Mr. Clueless are countless but I will remind you of some.



1. Sealing of Rivers state government house against a sitting governor Mr. Rotimi Amaechi



2. Blocking of National Assembly against opposition and even a sitting Speaker, Tambuwa.



3. Attempt to arrest about to install Emir of Kano. Sanusi Tambuwa



4. Closing of Kano Emir Palace because of Sanusi as new Emir of Kano



5. Granding of Private Jet of governors that visited Newly installed Emir of Kano (Ameachi,Saraki,El-Rufai, Oshiomole) in Kano



6. Governors Forum election, where 16 was greater than 19 votes .





God bless your sense. Let me add a little.

Tyranny of GEJ: Many unimaginable tyranny of Mr. Clueless are countless but I will remind you of some.

1. Sealing of Rivers state government house against a sitting governor Mr. Rotimi Amaechi

2. Blocking of National Assembly against opposition and even a sitting Speaker, Tambuwa.

3. Attempt to arrest about to install Emir of Kano. Sanusi Tambuwa

4. Closing of Kano Emir Palace because of Sanusi as new Emir of Kano

5. Granding of Private Jet of governors that visited Newly installed Emir of Kano (Ameachi,Saraki,El-Rufai, Oshiomole) in Kano

6. Governors Forum election, where 16 was greater than 19 votes .

Many Nigerians and especially nairalanders have shot memory

Crocky23:

[s][/s]

What's the purpose of this useless thread?

That's all some of you can come up with. I don't blame you cos it's actually what your brain can carry. That's all some of you can come up with. I don't blame you cos it's actually what your brain can carry.





In this admin,Fulani Herdsmen hitherto listed as a Terrorist Organisation has become an officially sanctiioned killing machine..



In this admin.. Dapchi girls were kidnapped by the same set of people who used boko-haram to kidnap Chibok girls..hid them in official quarters and released them systematically after elections



In this admin,snakes,monkeys and other animals have perfected d the art of swallowing millions of Naira ...



In this admin,hate speeches led by buhari has.. been legalised and official..e.g 97%/5%,'Nigerians are criminals e.t.c....



In this admin,..Government paying jobless and hungry citizens to protest for the most iddiotic reasons has been elevated to an embarrassing level..



In this admin,the Naira fell to an all time low of almost 500naira to the dollar,while rice hitherto sold for 7,500naira rose to 23,000Naira...The prices of every single item in Nigeria quadrapled in the aftermath of buhari/APC-induced recession.



A junkly put- together junk thread...In this admin,Fulani Herdsmen hitherto listed as a Terrorist Organisation has become an officially sanctiioned killing machine..

In this admin.. Dapchi girls were kidnapped by the same set of people who used boko-haram to kidnap Chibok girls..hid them in official quarters and released them systematically after elections

In this admin,snakes,monkeys and other animals have perfected d the art of swallowing millions of Naira...

In this admin,hate speeches led by buhari has.. been legalised and official..e.g 97%/5%,'Nigerians are criminals e.t.c....

In this admin,..Government paying jobless and hungry citizens to protest for the most iddiotic reasons has been elevated to an embarrassing level..

In this admin,the Naira fell to an all time low of almost 500naira to the dollar,while rice hitherto sold for 7,500naira rose to 23,000Naira...The prices of every single item in Nigeria quadrapled in the aftermath of buhari/APC-induced recession.

The list is simply endless...@op better get your mind right

Total junk put together by a Satanist, sadist and an enemy of Nigeria

FarahAideed:

Total junk put together by a Satanist, sadist and an enemy of Nigeria

Typical wailer when you have nothing in your brain to put up, FFK product Typical wailer when you have nothing in your brain to put up, FFK product

Some people are just illiterates. People who should think more of developing themselves. And improving on their knowledge. But come on nairalander to disgrace their families. They can't counter simple argument with intelligent reasoning but with insults and jargons. I pity una

MORNDEW:

1-3 on point



1-3 on point

4- are untrue

I think the person that wrote this trash needs Medical attention ASAP...



How can u Imagine a president Negotiating with terrorists and paying Ransom



How can u explain the Dollar Scam..

where Buharis Allies buy dollar from CBN at 200 naira per Usd and retail at 340-350 per USD....



How can u explain releasing Boko haram foot soldiers with out trial claiming they r repented...



Finally how can u explain a mere IG of police claiming that the presidency should bring proof of Querry issued to IG of police..



we need better Nigeria, Not GEj, not Buhari 49 Likes 3 Shares

it will get interesting in mins

it will get interesting in mins

buhari and apc is the worst thing ever happen to Nigerian since it creation





We already knew all these before Buhari was voted



The primary aim of voting Buhari was to put a stop to all these



Stop reminding us of the past 6 years. We are talking about now



3 years on and APC still dey campaign



Nonsense thread 50 Likes 1 Share

Ok

The fastest interstate trip in the history of naija...

Crocky23:

[s][/s]

What's the purpose of this useless thread?

Stop acting like a paid hack, am in my house com an beat me.

Don't mind him. Don't mind him.

It is a known fact the major difference between Jonathan and Buhari's administration is the fact that Buhari has a health problem, while Jonathan didn't have one back then.



They are both clueless and corrupt leaders that surrounded themselves with a bunch of "yes men" 5 Likes

all these jargons wont stop people from voting for whom they want to vote for in 2019



only a mad man will vote for buhari in 2019



are nigerians mad



nigerians are suffering under buhari and you are listing jargons



if you get liver go shout sai baba for oshodi market and your name go bi sorry not morndew 4 Likes





Izzou come collect your cold beer later...the intellectually challenged olookoo left his "tight schedule" to spew all this rubbish when the reason PMB was elected was to deliver us from the same. I take particular offense at the first lady part, since when is diction and class a sign of intelligence; where do we place our educationally clueless and class bereft president?



Thirdly I think this character is a made up troll and jobless BMC who has lost touch with truth and reality.



"It is only a stupid cow that rejoices at the prospect of being taken to a beautiful abattoir."



Izzou come collect your cold beer later...the intellectually challenged olookoo left his "tight schedule" to spew all this rubbish when the reason PMB was elected was to deliver us from the same. I take particular offense at the first lady part, since when is diction and class a sign of intelligence; where do we place our educationally clueless and class bereft president?

Thirdly I think this character is a made up troll and jobless BMC who has lost touch with truth and reality.

"It is only a stupid cow that rejoices at the prospect of being taken to a beautiful abattoir."

Lastly when Buhari arrives Rivers State because of the security challenges there I hope he'll get to Lagos and see the folks at Ikorodu? (Abeg make una no beat me ooo nah kweshun I just dey ask)





It is finished So zombies too can create threads on nairalandIt is finished

MORNDEW:



See them, the illiterates am talking about. No level of comprehension, have no clue of any headlines, just rush to a post to comment out of sense. And fellow illiterates will like it. What has these got to do with the topic?

shut up!!! shut up!!!

Kidnapping of dapchi girls is a pocket attack abi or the nnpc workers and unimaid lecturers kidnapped after many of their colleagues have been massacred?

An unpsurge of fulani herdsmen attack exploded to record height of 90% in this country thereby efficiently substituting the boko haram menace.

Every single day we keep seeing the menace constituted by the fulani herdsmen attack on news media.

So tell me how is this government better? 3 Likes

This present administration is wonderfully clueless.













Cry me swimming pool. Op you're a certified zombie.... Your zombism is legendary.... That of sarrki is beneath yours.... Buhari ass licker...Cry me swimming pool.

So even zombies no de fear to create thread abi? So even zombies no de fear to create thread abi?